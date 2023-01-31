Read full article on original website
wabi.tv
UPDATE: Juvenile charged for making threat to Mt Blue High School
FARMINGTON, Maine (WABI) -A 15-year-old boy was charged with terrorizing after police say he made a threat to Mt Blue High School Monday. Farmington Police Chief Kenneth Charles tells us the boy was allegedly responsible for a threat made to the school in the afternoon. Students were sent home earlier...
WGME
Maine man sentenced to 18 months in prison for hitting, killing bicyclist
RUMFORD (WGME) -- A Maine man has been sentenced to 18 months in prison for a crash that killed a bicyclist. According to Sun Journal, 40-year-old Alger Aleck from Mexico pleaded guilty to a felony charge of aggravated criminal operating under the influence. Other charges, like manslaughter, were dismissed by...
WPFO
Maine teen accused of shooting older brother
JAY (WGME) -- Police arrested a teen from North Jay for allegedly shooting his older brother on Tuesday, according to the Sun Journal. The 17-year-old boy was reportedly charged with aggravated assault after an argument allegedly led to him pull out a handgun and shoot his 20-year-old brother at a home on Pleasant Drive.
WPFO
Maine boy charged in connection with threat to Mt. Blue Campus
FARMINGTON (WGME) -- Police have charged a 15-year-old Farmington boy Tuesday with terrorizing in connection with a shooting threat to Mt. Blue High School, according to the Farmington Police Department. The shooting threat was the second threat the school received on Monday, causing the district to cancel classes at the...
truecountry935.com
Teenager Charged with Terrorizing at Mt. Blue High School
According to the Farmington Police Department, a 15-year-old boy from is being charged with terrorizing in connection with a shooting threat at Mt. Blue High School. The teen was reportedly charged with felony terrorizing transmitted via social media.
989wclz.com
Man sentenced in crash that left bicyclist dead in Rumford
A Maine man has been sentenced to 18 months behind bars for striking and killing a bicyclist while under the influence. According to the Sun Journal, 40-year-old Alger Aleck of Mexico, Maine pleaded guilty to a felony charge of aggravated criminal operating under the influence. The crash happened on Route...
WMTW
Teen arrested after shooting his brother at Jay home
JAY, Maine — A 17-year-old boy is now facing a felony assault charge after police say he shot his 20-year-old brother Tuesday afternoon. Jay Police Chief Richard Caton says officers responding to 31 Pleasant Drive for a report of a shooting just before 1 p.m. found the 20-year-old with a gunshot wound.
WMTW
Shooting threat, bomb threat close Maine high school
FARMINGTON, Maine — School was canceled at Mount Blue High School in Farmington Tuesday, after multiple threats were made against the campus Monday. The campus was immediately evacuated, according to a post on the Mt. Blue Regional School District Facebook page, which also specified that all students and staff were safe.
Shots Fired Through a Central Maine House, Police Seeking Help Locating Suspect
Police are seeking help from the public in figuring out who is responsible for firing rounds through a house in Central Maine over the weekend. WGME 13 is reporting that the incident happened on Sunday a little bit before 8 pm. Police say that they responded to a call of gunshots or fireworks in the area of Sparsam and Huston Streets in Lisbon Falls, Maine.
WGME
Maine man accused of stabbing man in Winslow pleads not guilty
WINSLOW (WGME) -- A Maine man accused of stabbing a man on a street in Winslow has pleaded not guilty. According to the Morning Sentinel, 21-year-old Justin Boucher pleaded not guilty last week in Augusta. On January 18, police say Boucher repeatedly stabbed a 65-year-old man on LaSalle Street. Police...
penbaypilot.com
One arrested after gas station managers ask police for civil assist
BELFAST — Belfast Police responded to a local gas station Jan. 30, after the store management requested a civil standby by police while they asked customers to leave, according to a Jan. 31 media report from Belfast Police Chief Robert Cormier. Upon arrival at the scene, officers learned that...
WPFO
Lewiston woman sentenced to four years in prison for meth distribution
LEWISTON (WGME) -- A Maine woman has been sentenced to four years in prison for intending to distribute methamphetamine. According to the Sun Journal, 23-year-old Shawna Burch of Lewiston pleaded guilty last year to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamines. On September 6 of 2021, a Lewiston police officer pulled...
penbaypilot.com
Waldo County closed cases
BELFAST — The following cases were closed in Waldo County Unified Court Jan. 19-25. Keith E. Chase, 65, of Stockton Springs, unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs in Belfast Jan. 7, 2021, five years in prison with all but 12 months suspended, three years of probation, and $400 fine; unlawful trafficking of scheduled drugs in Waldo County Jan. 12, 2021, 12 months in prison and $400 fine; unlawful furnishing of a scheduled drug in Waldo County Feb. 1, 2021, six months in jail and $400 fine; violating a condition of release in Waldo County Feb. 1, 2021, 30 days in jail; violating a condition of release in Stockton Springs April 8, 2021, seven days in jail; operating a vehicle without a license in Stockton Springs April 8, 2021, seven days in jail; criminal trespass in Searsport July 26, 2021, seven days in jail; unlawful possession of a scheduled drug in Winterport March 18, seven days in jail and $400 fine; violating a condition of release in Winterport March 18, seven days in jail; unlawful possession of a scheduled drug in Stockton Springs July 4, seven days in jail and $400 fine.
penbaypilot.com
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office: Four arrests
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 158 calls for service for the period of Jan. 24 to Jan. 31. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 739 calls for service. Allison Chase, 45, of Jefferson was issued a summons Jan. 25 for Assault, on Village Street, Jefferson, by Deputy Matthew Ryan.
Lizzy Gets Into Verbal Altercation at Local Drive Thru
Let's talk about drive-thrus, shall we? Yesterday I ordered something on my mobile app and proceeded to the drive thru, happily. Mobile order makes it easy for you to arrive at the spot and just grab your food or drink of choice. You pay ahead on the app and place your order and it's ready for you the moment you arrive. It makes it so convenient for me as I am always in a rush to get to my destination.
Maine Officials Believe a Recent String of Crimes is Connected to a Travelling Gang
We're very fortunate here in Maine to have police and public safety officials that aren't just super-dedicated to stopping crime, but are also wicked good at it. And recently, that ability has been put to the test by what is believed to be a travelling gang. According to an article...
Auburn Park 'N Shop reopens with new look taking 100-year-old family trade into new era
AUBURN - For shoppers and passersby, the words “Park ‘N Shop” can be considered an Auburn classic after a four-decade presence on Southbridge Street. Since 1982, the words have been an invitation to a store known for its convenient size and location at the Auburn Plaza, 711 Southbridge St. ...
WMTW
Crews battle fire at Maine Gifford's Ice Cream factory
SKOWHEGAN, Maine — Firefighters from several towns battled a fire at the Gifford's Famous Ice Cream manufacturing facility on Hathaway Street in Skowhegan Thursday morning. The fire was reported at about 9:45 a.m. and by 10:30 a.m., the fire had gone to a third alarm. The fire was under control by 11:30 though crews remained at the scene.
WMTW
90-year-old bridge between Topsham, Brunswick to be replaced
The all-clear has been given to replace the Frank J. Wood Bridge between Topsham and Brunswick. Work on the bridge could begin this spring after the Maine Department of Transportation was told the best solution would be to replace the 90-year-old bridge. The new bridge will have sidewalks on both...
Extremely Popular Waterville, Maine Restaurant Reopens at Brand New Location
The wait is finally over for fans of a wicked-popular Waterville, Maine restaurant. You may remember that just under a month ago, we told you that two Waterville businesses were looking to get out of their current locations, with one business taking over the other's spot. Well, it's finally happened!...
