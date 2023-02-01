Read full article on original website
OREGON 75, ARIZONA STATE 70
Percentages: FG .472, FT .692. 3-Point Goals: 7-16, .438 (Barthelemy 3-3, Richardson 3-4, Guerrier 1-1, Couisnard 0-1, Bittle 0-2, Ware 0-2, Soares 0-3). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Bittle 2, Dante, Ware). Turnovers: 16 (Richardson 6, Barthelemy 3, Dante 2, Guerrier 2, Soares 2, Couisnard). Steals:...
NICHOLLS STATE 92, HOUSTON CHRISTIAN 91
Percentages: FG .507, FT .769. 3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (Terrell 3-4, Spencer 2-4, Nelson 1-2, Jones 1-5, Huffman 1-6, Del Cadia 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Littles, Spencer, Terrell). Turnovers: 8 (Huffman 2, Jones 2, Spencer 2, Amir-Paul, Del Cadia). Steals: 10 (Del Cadia 3,...
KENTUCKY 72, FLORIDA 67
Percentages: FG .418, FT .882. 3-Point Goals: 6-19, .316 (Lofton 3-3, Richard 2-5, Jones 1-4, Bonham 0-1, Castleton 0-1, Kugel 0-2, K.Reeves 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Castleton 3, Fudge, K.Reeves). Turnovers: 9 (Castleton 3, Lofton 2, Richard 2, Bonham, Fudge). Steals: 5 (Kugel 2,...
NEW MEXICO STATE 82, SEATTLE 75
Percentages: FG .366, FT .857. 3-Point Goals: 11-37, .297 (Tyson 4-12, Grigsby 3-12, Schumacher 2-4, Chatfield 1-2, Dawson 1-3, Williamson 0-4). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Williamson 2, Chatfield). Turnovers: 9 (Schumacher 3, Grigsby 2, Tyson 2, Chatfield, Levis). Steals: 3 (Grigsby, Schumacher, Tyson). Technical Fouls:...
MONTANA 67, NORTHERN ARIZONA 66
Percentages: FG .484, FT 1.000. 3-Point Goals: 3-16, .188 (Fort 1-2, Mains 1-2, Lloyd 1-3, Fuller 0-1, McLaughlin 0-2, Wistrcill 0-2, Cone 0-4). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Wistrcill). Turnovers: 9 (Towt 4, Cone 2, Fuller 2, Mains). Steals: 3 (Cone, Fort, Lloyd). Technical Fouls: None.
HAWAI'I 69, CAL POLY 56
Percentages: FG .396, FT .958. 3-Point Goals: 8-19, .421 (Hepa 4-6, Avea 2-5, McClanahan 1-2, Coleman 1-5, Riley 0-1). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Seck 2, Avea, da Silva). Turnovers: 10 (Avea 3, Coleman 2, Seck 2, McClanahan, Rouhliadeff, da Silva). Steals: 4 (McClanahan 2, Avea,...
DRAKE 85, VALPARAISO 82, 2OT
Percentages: FG .385, FT .758. 3-Point Goals: 10-23, .435 (DeVries 5-9, Djamgouz 2-2, Wilkins 2-8, Penn 1-2, Enright 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Brodie 3, DeVries). Turnovers: 13 (DeVries 4, Brodie 2, Enright 2, Penn 2, Sturtz 2, Calhoun). Steals: 4 (DeVries, Enright, Penn, Sturtz).
CAL STATE NORTHRIDGE 72, UC SANTA BARBARA 67
Percentages: FG .328, FT .704. 3-Point Goals: 6-27, .222 (Pierre-Louis 3-3, Norris 2-6, Anderson 1-10, Mitchell 0-2, Sanni 0-2, Wishart 0-4). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Norris). Turnovers: 7 (Keat Tong 3, Kelly, Mitchell, Pierre-Louis, Wishart). Steals: 3 (Sanni 2, Mitchell). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. CS...
ABILENE CHRISTIAN 87, CALIFORNIA BAPTIST 71
Percentages: FG .519, FT .880. 3-Point Goals: 11-20, .550 (Simmons 4-6, Pleasant 2-2, Madden 2-3, Cameron 1-1, Jackson 1-1, Daniels 1-2, Dibba 0-2, Steele 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Simmons). Turnovers: 10 (Daniels 2, Pleasant 2, Simmons 2, Bettiol, Cameron, Dibba, Jackson). Steals: 7 (Daniels...
PEPPERDINE 94, PORTLAND 93, 2OT
Percentages: FG .424, FT .775. 3-Point Goals: 6-21, .286 (Applewhite 1-1, Meadows 1-2, Gorosito 1-3, Robertson 1-4, Wood 1-4, Sjolund 1-5, Perry 0-2). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Applewhite, Wood). Turnovers: 16 (Robertson 5, Sjolund 3, Gorosito 2, Wood 2, Applewhite, Meadows, Nduka, Vucinic). Steals: 7...
SAN DIEGO 87, LOYOLA MARYMOUNT 79
Percentages: FG .477, FT .533. 3-Point Goals: 9-25, .360 (Shelton 3-6, Anderson 2-6, Stephens 1-1, Leaupepe 1-2, Merkviladze 1-2, Ahrens 1-6, Lewis 0-1, Marble 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Graham 2, Ahrens). Turnovers: 11 (Shelton 3, Ahrens 2, Anderson 2, Merkviladze 2, Graham, Leaupepe). Steals:...
BYU 81, PACIFIC 66
Percentages: FG .385, FT .833. 3-Point Goals: 6-21, .286 (D.Williams 2-2, Odum 1-2, Ivy-Curry 1-3, Avdalovic 1-4, Boone 1-5, Beard 0-1, Blake 0-2, Martindale 0-2). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 18 (Outlaw 4, Martindale 3, Beard 2, Ivy-Curry 2, Odum 2, Avdalovic, Blake, D.Williams, Denson,...
ORAL ROBERTS 85, KANSAS CITY 57
Percentages: FG .524, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 10-27, .370 (Abmas 4-9, McBride 3-6, Jurgens 1-1, Weaver 1-2, Vanover 1-5, Phipps 0-1, Thompson 0-1, Mwamba 0-2). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 8 (Vanover 5, Weaver 2, Jurgens). Turnovers: 13 (Jurgens 3, Mwamba 3, Thompson 3, Abmas, McBride, Phipps,...
SAN JOSE STATE 84, WYOMING 64
Percentages: FG .423, FT .813. 3-Point Goals: 7-22, .318 (Maldonado 2-2, Oden 2-4, Dusell 2-7, Barnhart 1-2, Kyman 0-2, Thompson 0-2, Wenzel 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Maldonado, Oden). Turnovers: 16 (Reynolds 4, Maldonado 3, Thompson 3, Wenzel 2, Dusell, E.Anderson, Kyman, Powell). Steals: 5...
USC 80, WASHINGTON 74
Percentages: FG .436, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 6-17, .353 (Menifield 4-6, Brooks 1-1, Bey 1-4, Fuller 0-3, Kor.Johnson 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Bey, Brooks). Turnovers: 15 (Fuller 4, Brooks 3, Williams 3, Bey 2, Meah 2, Menifield). Steals: 7 (Bey 4, Menifield 2, Meah).
TEXAS A&M 82, GEORGIA 57
Percentages: FG .304, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 5-31, .161 (Abdur-Rahim 3-8, Hill 1-4, McBride 1-7, Holt 0-3, Ingram 0-4, Oquendo 0-5). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Anselem, Hill, Moncrieffe, Oquendo). Turnovers: 9 (Hill 3, Abdur-Rahim 2, Bridges, Etter, Ingram, McBride). Steals: 8 (Hill 3, McBride 2,...
SANTA CLARA 83, SAN FRANCISCO 70
Percentages: FG .438, FT .818. 3-Point Goals: 9-20, .450 (Stewart 4-6, Podziemski 3-7, Justice 2-6, Knapper 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Bediako, Braun, Stewart, Tilly, Tongue). Turnovers: 14 (Bediako 3, Podziemski 3, Stewart 3, Tilly 2, Akametu, Braun, Tongue). Steals: 7 (Podziemski 5, Justice, Stewart).
BETHUNE-COOKMAN 60, PRAIRIE VIEW A&M 58
Percentages: FG .333, FT .625. 3-Point Goals: 8-21, .381 (French 4-6, Harmon 2-5, Dyson 1-2, Garrett 1-4, McEntire 0-1, Davis 0-3). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 7 (Henderson 3, Davis 2, Dyson, McEntire). Turnovers: 6 (Harmon 2, Davis, Garrett, Gudavicius, McEntire). Steals: 5 (McEntire 2, Dyson, French,...
Denver 128, Atlanta 108
Percentages: FG .484, FT .824. 3-Point Goals: 6-20, .300 (D.Murray 3-8, Hunter 2-4, Griffin 1-3, Johnson 0-1, A.Holiday 0-2, Bogdanovic 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 7 (Okongwu 3, D.Murray 2, Bogdanovic, Collins). Turnovers: 15 (A.Holiday 3, D.Murray 3, Hunter 3, Bogdanovic 2, Capela, Forrest, Griffin, Kaminsky).
Chicago 129, Portland 121
Percentages: FG .506, FT .905. 3-Point Goals: 14-43, .326 (Lillard 5-12, Simons 5-12, Watford 2-2, Sharpe 1-3, Grant 1-6, Eubanks 0-1, Little 0-1, Payton II 0-1, Hart 0-5). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Eubanks, Sharpe, Watford). Turnovers: 9 (Lillard 3, Grant 2, Hart, Little, Simons, Watford).
