Fresno high school students offered on-the-spot admissions, scholarships at HBCUs

It was a sea of opportunity on Tuesday at Bullard High School.

Hundreds of students in Central California had the chance to meet face-to-face with Historically Black Colleges and Universities' recruiters from across the country to earn on-the-spot acceptances.

Bullard High School Junior Aliyah Purnell wants to attend law school to become an attorney to help lower-income families.

She took a break from classes and got accepted on the spot.

"I just found out right now, so I am really excited and I can't wait to tell my dad, and I'm just really happy that all of my hard work paid off. It really shows me that as long as I put work and my education, it can really work out for me in the end," Purnell said.

Nearly 30 college recruiters were present, representing Morgan State University in Baltimore, Florida A&M University in Tallahassee, and Dillard University in New Orleans, just to name a few.

Roosevelt High School Senior Be'Jon Giddens was also shocked by his big win.

"I just got a $52-thousand scholarship to Fort Valley State University," Giddens said.

He said he wants to focus on either computer science or kinesiology, and this scholarship will definitely help.

"This will be a big help and maybe take a little burden off my shoulders or my mom shoulders."

Dr. Gloria Ponce-Rodriguez is the founder and organizer of the tour.

She said the purpose of The Caravan Tour is to allow schools to bring awareness to students in the Valley, encouraging them to attend with on-the-spot acceptance and scholarships.

"So many of our kids do struggle sometimes with the adversity they face, but an HBCU will change that and give them the special attention they need in certain areas," Ponce-Rodriguez said.

No HBCUs are located on the West Coast, so they're often not top of mind for students. There's also a misconception that they only accept Black students.

She shares her own adversity as a Latina graduating with a GED and a low GPA, but Norfolk State took a chance on her.

"I received two degrees there and then later on my Ph.D. and a second Masters from Fresno state in 2021," Ponce-Rodriguez said. "So, HBCUs have impacted my life and turned my life around and I just feel that more students in the Valley need to hear about that."

If you're interested in attending an HBCU or an HBCU tour then reach out to your counselor, or email Dr. Gloria Ponce-Rodriguez at gloria.poncerodriguez@fresnounified.org.