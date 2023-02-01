Read full article on original website
Helicopter Company in Bryan, TX Charges Hunters About $3,000 for Two Hours to Shoot Feral Hogs with Assault RiflesZack LoveBryan, TX
Is A&M the best university in Texas? According to this report it is.Ash JurbergCollege Station, TX
Texas A&M University will offer courses on Bitcoin protocolsINSIDE NewsCollege Station, TX
TEXAS A&M 82, GEORGIA 57
Percentages: FG .304, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 5-31, .161 (Abdur-Rahim 3-8, Hill 1-4, McBride 1-7, Holt 0-3, Ingram 0-4, Oquendo 0-5). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Anselem, Hill, Moncrieffe, Oquendo). Turnovers: 9 (Hill 3, Abdur-Rahim 2, Bridges, Etter, Ingram, McBride). Steals: 8 (Hill 3, McBride 2,...
HAWAI'I 69, CAL POLY 56
Percentages: FG .396, FT .958. 3-Point Goals: 8-19, .421 (Hepa 4-6, Avea 2-5, McClanahan 1-2, Coleman 1-5, Riley 0-1). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Seck 2, Avea, da Silva). Turnovers: 10 (Avea 3, Coleman 2, Seck 2, McClanahan, Rouhliadeff, da Silva). Steals: 4 (McClanahan 2, Avea,...
ORAL ROBERTS 85, KANSAS CITY 57
Percentages: FG .524, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 10-27, .370 (Abmas 4-9, McBride 3-6, Jurgens 1-1, Weaver 1-2, Vanover 1-5, Phipps 0-1, Thompson 0-1, Mwamba 0-2). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 8 (Vanover 5, Weaver 2, Jurgens). Turnovers: 13 (Jurgens 3, Mwamba 3, Thompson 3, Abmas, McBride, Phipps,...
Oklahoma City 153, Houston 121
HOUSTON (121) Martin Jr. 1-4 2-2 4, Smith Jr. 4-8 2-3 11, Sengun 5-8 0-0 10, Green 4-15 2-2 12, Nix 1-3 0-0 2, Eason 5-11 7-9 18, Garuba 4-7 0-0 10, Fernando 4-4 1-2 9, Marjanovic 1-2 0-0 2, Christopher 7-11 4-6 20, Hudgins 0-0 3-3 3, Washington Jr. 9-16 0-0 20. Totals 45-89 21-27 121.
NO. 5 ARIZONA 84, OREGON STATE 52
Percentages: FG .356, FT .600. 3-Point Goals: 5-15, .333 (Ryuny 3-4, Krass 1-2, Pope 1-2, Bilodeau 0-1, Taylor 0-1, Wright 0-2, Akanno 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 2 (Bilodeau, Ibekwe). Turnovers: 13 (Taylor 3, Akanno 2, Ibekwe 2, Rataj 2, Andela, Krass, Pope, Ryuny). Steals: 6...
EASTERN KENTUCKY 77, KENNESAW STATE 74
Percentages: FG .446, FT .680. 3-Point Goals: 7-20, .350 (Youngblood 2-4, Rodgers 1-1, Ademokoya 1-2, Cottle 1-2, Jennings 1-4, Stroud 1-5, Burden 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Youngblood). Turnovers: 16 (Stroud 5, Burden 3, Cottle 3, Ademokoya, Jennings, Peterson, Robinson, Rodgers). Steals: 9 (Burden 4,...
TOLEDO 84, CENTRAL MICHIGAN 59
Percentages: FG .526, FT .577. 3-Point Goals: 4-15, .267 (Majerle 2-4, Taylor 2-4, McCaskill 0-1, Harding 0-2, Bass 0-4). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (McCaskill 2, Majerle, Taylor). Turnovers: 20 (Bass 5, Harding 4, Taylor 3, Ajiboye 2, McCaskill 2, Pavrette 2, Drummond, Majerle). Steals: 4...
BYU 81, PACIFIC 66
Percentages: FG .385, FT .833. 3-Point Goals: 6-21, .286 (D.Williams 2-2, Odum 1-2, Ivy-Curry 1-3, Avdalovic 1-4, Boone 1-5, Beard 0-1, Blake 0-2, Martindale 0-2). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 18 (Outlaw 4, Martindale 3, Beard 2, Ivy-Curry 2, Odum 2, Avdalovic, Blake, D.Williams, Denson,...
SAN DIEGO 87, LOYOLA MARYMOUNT 79
Percentages: FG .477, FT .533. 3-Point Goals: 9-25, .360 (Shelton 3-6, Anderson 2-6, Stephens 1-1, Leaupepe 1-2, Merkviladze 1-2, Ahrens 1-6, Lewis 0-1, Marble 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Graham 2, Ahrens). Turnovers: 11 (Shelton 3, Ahrens 2, Anderson 2, Merkviladze 2, Graham, Leaupepe). Steals:...
CAL STATE FULLERTON 64, UC RIVERSIDE 58
Percentages: FG .339, FT .647. 3-Point Goals: 9-27, .333 (Turner 2-4, Cameron 2-5, Salaridze 2-5, Pickens 1-1, Hartwell 1-3, Olbrich 1-3, Pullin 0-3, Tattersall 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Pickens, Salaridze). Turnovers: 11 (Salaridze 3, Cameron 2, Hartwell 2, Pickens 2, Martinez, Olbrich). Steals: 9...
NICHOLLS STATE 92, HOUSTON CHRISTIAN 91
Percentages: FG .507, FT .769. 3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (Terrell 3-4, Spencer 2-4, Nelson 1-2, Jones 1-5, Huffman 1-6, Del Cadia 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Littles, Spencer, Terrell). Turnovers: 8 (Huffman 2, Jones 2, Spencer 2, Amir-Paul, Del Cadia). Steals: 10 (Del Cadia 3,...
NEW MEXICO STATE 82, SEATTLE 75
Percentages: FG .366, FT .857. 3-Point Goals: 11-37, .297 (Tyson 4-12, Grigsby 3-12, Schumacher 2-4, Chatfield 1-2, Dawson 1-3, Williamson 0-4). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Williamson 2, Chatfield). Turnovers: 9 (Schumacher 3, Grigsby 2, Tyson 2, Chatfield, Levis). Steals: 3 (Grigsby, Schumacher, Tyson). Technical Fouls:...
Kentucky 72, Florida 67
FLORIDA (13-10) Castleton 9-16 7-7 25, Jones 2-8 0-0 5, Kugel 2-7 2-2 6, Lofton 5-7 0-1 13, Richard 4-8 3-4 13, K.Reeves 1-7 3-3 5, Fudge 0-1 0-0 0, Bonham 0-1 0-0 0, Jitoboh 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-55 15-17 67. KENTUCKY (16-7) Livingston 1-2 2-2 4, Toppin 8-16...
WEBER STATE 72, IDAHO STATE 71, 2OT
Percentages: FG .474, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 6-19, .316 (Koehler 3-5, Ballard 2-4, Porter 1-2, Verplancken 0-2, Cunningham 0-3, Jones 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: 1 (Tew). Turnovers: 12 (Verplancken 4, Jones 2, Koehler 2, Rouzan 2, Ballard, Tew). Steals: 7 (Jones 2, Porter 2, Verplancken...
USC 80, WASHINGTON 74
Percentages: FG .436, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 6-17, .353 (Menifield 4-6, Brooks 1-1, Bey 1-4, Fuller 0-3, Kor.Johnson 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Bey, Brooks). Turnovers: 15 (Fuller 4, Brooks 3, Williams 3, Bey 2, Meah 2, Menifield). Steals: 7 (Bey 4, Menifield 2, Meah).
Pepperdine 94, Portland 93, 2OT
PORTLAND (12-14) Nduka 1-2 0-0 2, Sjolund 6-13 3-3 16, Wood 1-6 6-8 9, Gorosito 1-3 0-0 3, Robertson 10-24 14-18 35, Meadows 6-12 6-7 19, Applewhite 2-3 0-1 5, Perry 0-2 1-2 1, Vucinic 1-1 1-1 3. Totals 28-66 31-40 93. PEPPERDINE (8-17) Lewis 4-16 3-4 12, Porter 7-14...
Utah St. 88, Colorado St. 79
UTAH ST. (19-5) Funk 8-13 0-0 21, Dorius 2-2 3-4 7, Ashworth 9-19 0-0 26, Bairstow 4-8 0-0 11, Shulga 2-7 4-5 9, Akin 3-4 5-6 11, Hamoda 1-3 0-0 3, Eytle-Rock 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 29-57 12-15 88. COLORADO ST. (10-14) Cartier 4-5 0-1 8, Hebb 2-4 1-2 5,...
Golden State 119, Dallas 113
DALLAS (113) Finney-Smith 5-11 5-6 18, Jo.Green 5-12 2-4 12, Powell 4-5 2-3 10, Dinwiddie 9-17 4-5 25, Hardaway Jr. 7-16 3-3 22, Bullock 2-4 0-0 5, Pinson 0-0 0-0 0, Hardy 3-8 4-4 11, Lawson 2-4 0-0 5, Ntilikina 0-1 0-0 0, Wright IV 2-7 1-2 5. Totals 39-85 21-27 113.
San Jose St. 84, Wyoming 64
WYOMING (7-15) Barnhart 2-3 0-0 5, Oden 4-8 2-4 12, Thompson 0-2 0-0 0, Maldonado 13-19 6-6 34, Reynolds 0-1 1-2 1, Wenzel 0-5 2-2 2, Dusell 2-9 0-0 6, Powell 1-2 2-2 4, E.Anderson 0-1 0-0 0, Agbonkpolo 0-0 0-0 0, Kyman 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 22-52 13-16 64.
ABILENE CHRISTIAN 87, CALIFORNIA BAPTIST 71
Percentages: FG .519, FT .880. 3-Point Goals: 11-20, .550 (Simmons 4-6, Pleasant 2-2, Madden 2-3, Cameron 1-1, Jackson 1-1, Daniels 1-2, Dibba 0-2, Steele 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Simmons). Turnovers: 10 (Daniels 2, Pleasant 2, Simmons 2, Bettiol, Cameron, Dibba, Jackson). Steals: 7 (Daniels...
