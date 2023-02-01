ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeland, FL

fox35orlando.com

20-year-old confesses to raping child twice in Osceola County: Deputies

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - The Osceola County Sheriff's Department said a 20-year-old man confessed to sexually battering an 11-year-old girl twice. The investigation began when deputies located the girl who was reported missing Thursday night. As they were taking her back to her family, she told them she was raped several times by a man who lives close to her home, deputies said.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
flcourier.com

Suspects sought after drive-by shooting in Lakeland wounds 11

LAKELAND — The four-door sedan pulled up near an intersection in the Central Florida city where people were milling about, the tinted windows came down and people from inside the vehicle started shooting in all directions, wounding 11 men, including two critically, police officials said. Only a minute earlier,...
LAKELAND, FL
click orlando

17-year-old accused of fatally stabbing Kissimmee girl to enter plea

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – A 17-year-old accused of stabbing a 16-year-old Kissimmee girl to death in November is scheduled to appear before a judge later this month to enter a plea. Anas Muhammad faces a murder charge in the killing of Paola Pagan. He is expected to enter a plea during an arraignment hearing on Feb. 13.
KISSIMMEE, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Bradenton woman sentenced for dealing methamphetamine

TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Bradenton woman was sentenced Friday to five years and 10 months in federal prison for dealing methamphetamine, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. Margaret Catherine Lynch had pleaded guilty of conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. According to court documents, in 2020,...
BRADENTON, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Man accused of murder found with missing Florida Lyft driver's car in North Carolina

WAUCHULA, Fla. — A man wanted for murder out of Hardee County is now in custody in North Carolina, according to the Wauchula Police Department. Investigators caught Matthew Flores after a chase ended in a crash in Rutherford County, which is directly between Charlotte and Asheville. He was reportedly driving the car of a missing 74-year-old Lyft driver from Florida.
HARDEE COUNTY, FL

