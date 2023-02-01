Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Suspect dead, trooper injured in Pasco County shooting, FHP says
The Pasco County Sheriff's Office said it is assisting with an investigation into a shooting involving a Florida Highway Patrol trooper.
fox35orlando.com
20-year-old confesses to raping child twice in Osceola County: Deputies
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - The Osceola County Sheriff's Department said a 20-year-old man confessed to sexually battering an 11-year-old girl twice. The investigation began when deputies located the girl who was reported missing Thursday night. As they were taking her back to her family, she told them she was raped several times by a man who lives close to her home, deputies said.
flcourier.com
Suspects sought after drive-by shooting in Lakeland wounds 11
LAKELAND — The four-door sedan pulled up near an intersection in the Central Florida city where people were milling about, the tinted windows came down and people from inside the vehicle started shooting in all directions, wounding 11 men, including two critically, police officials said. Only a minute earlier,...
fox35orlando.com
Two women violently attacked by masked man at Orange County bus stop, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A masked man armed with a gun robbed two women and then violently attacked them at a bus stop Thursday in Orange County, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office. OCSO said both attacks happened Thursday morning at the bus stop near Hiawassee Road and River...
Tampa Police Arrest Woman In November Robles Park Stabbing Death
TAMPA, Fla. – 53-year-old Clarissa Cubby has been arrested and charged in connection with the murder of a 49-year-old male acquaintance in November 2022, police say. According to investigators, just after 3 PM on November 8, 2022, Tampa Police responded to the report of a
Tampa 14-Year-Old Charged With Manslaughter In Shooting Death of 12-Year-Old
TAMPA, Fla. – A 14-year-old has been arrested and charged in connection to a shooting in early January. According to investigators, just before 1 PM on January 8, 2023, the Tampa Police Department received a call for service to a home on the 2600 block
Four Female Purse Snatching Suspects Arrested After Running From Deputies, Crashing Into Tree
CITRUS COUNTY, Fla.- Deputies apprehended four suspects in connection with two attempted “purse snatch” robberies – one occurring yesterday at the Bealls in Inverness and the other, earlier today at the Walmart in Inverness. Deputies were able to arrive on the scene at the Walmart
Bay News 9
Ministries offer food and help in Lakeland community shaken by drive-by shooting
LAKELAND, Fla. — Three days after gunshots rang out on North Iowa Avenue, a very different scene unfolded just blocks away on North Vermont Avenue. Ministries from around Polk County set up in a lot and handed out food and drinks, with officials saying their goal was to let neighbors know they're not alone.
Polk County middle school student killed by pickup truck while waiting for bus
A 13-year-old Polk County middle school student was killed Friday while waiting for his school bus, according to authorities.
fox35orlando.com
Florida carjacking victims arrested after reporting stolen car, stolen: Deputies
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - A carjacking victim, who called the police after "his" car was stolen, was arrested after detectives discovered that the man had stolen the car from a BMW dealership. Osceola County deputies responded to a report of an armed carjacking in Kissimmee when a man said he...
Couple arrested in Clearwater drug house bust, deputies say
Two Clearwater residents were arrested Wednesday after they were caught operating a drug house, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.
Bradenton man found with 21 warrants and 1,500 Xanax pills during traffic stop: FHP
A Bradenton man with 21 outstanding warrants was slapped with four additional charges during a traffic stop on Thursday.
GRAPHIC VIDEO: Disabled man beaten at Pinellas Park group home
"Five residents were in the home on the day of this incident," Lt. Pohl explained. "Along with two employees. One of the employees left with one of the residents. While he was gone, this incident occurred."
click orlando
17-year-old accused of fatally stabbing Kissimmee girl to enter plea
KISSIMMEE, Fla. – A 17-year-old accused of stabbing a 16-year-old Kissimmee girl to death in November is scheduled to appear before a judge later this month to enter a plea. Anas Muhammad faces a murder charge in the killing of Paola Pagan. He is expected to enter a plea during an arraignment hearing on Feb. 13.
2 arrested and charged with child trafficking in multiple counties
Two people have been arrested and charged with human trafficking after the teenage victim reported them to law enforcement.
More police presence coming to west Tampa following deadly shooting
People who live and work near Main Street say crime continues to impact their business, forcing some to close
fox35orlando.com
3 people found dead inside Kissimmee home in suspected murder-suicide identified
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - The Osceola County Sheriff's Office released the names of three people who were found dead Tuesday night inside a home in Kissimmee, possibly the result of a murder-suicide. OCSO said Laura Jean Tedder, 57, and her son, 11-year-old Walter Sterling Tedder, were found dead inside the home,...
Survey crew finds bones of New Port Richey woman missing since 2021
The New Port Richey Police Department confirmed Friday that a missing woman's remains were found last month.
Mysuncoast.com
Bradenton woman sentenced for dealing methamphetamine
TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Bradenton woman was sentenced Friday to five years and 10 months in federal prison for dealing methamphetamine, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. Margaret Catherine Lynch had pleaded guilty of conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. According to court documents, in 2020,...
Man accused of murder found with missing Florida Lyft driver's car in North Carolina
WAUCHULA, Fla. — A man wanted for murder out of Hardee County is now in custody in North Carolina, according to the Wauchula Police Department. Investigators caught Matthew Flores after a chase ended in a crash in Rutherford County, which is directly between Charlotte and Asheville. He was reportedly driving the car of a missing 74-year-old Lyft driver from Florida.
