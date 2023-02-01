ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

crossroadstoday.com

Below-zero wind chills hammer the Northeast as extreme cold weather moves in

Millions across the Northeast will continue enduring a brief, yet life-threatening, cold spell this weekend as temperatures feeling well below zero are delivered across the region. Wind chill warnings and advisories encompass all of Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Connecticut early Saturday, according to the National Weather...
CONNECTICUT STATE
crossroadstoday.com

Monarch butterflies wintering in California rebound

SAN FRANCISCO — The population of western monarch butterflies wintering along the California coast has rebounded for a second year in a row after a precipitous drop in 2020, but the population of orange-and-black insects is still well below what it used to be, researchers said. Volunteers who visited...
CALIFORNIA STATE
crossroadstoday.com

Indiana man dies after falling from Puerto Rico cliff while filming a TikTok video

An Indiana man died after falling from a cliff in Puerto Rico while trying to make a video for TikTok, according to his family. Edgar Garay, 27, of Indiana, was on a recreational day trip to the southwestern coast of Puerto Rico on January 29 when he fell off a 70-foot coastal cliff near the lighthouse in Cabo Rojo, according to a news release from the US Coast Guard.
INDIANA STATE
crossroadstoday.com

Apparent cyberattack forces Florida hospital system to divert some emergency patients to other facilities

An apparent cyberattack has forced a network of Florida health care organizations to send some emergency patients to other facilities and to cancel some non-emergency surgeries, the health care network said Friday. Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare, which operates a 772-bed hospital and multiple specialty care centers, said an "IT security issue"...
FLORIDA STATE

