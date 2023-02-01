ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Predicting where Ohio State players will land in NFL draft

By Josh Keatley
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nBV5K_0kYA9IjP00

The only NFL game remaining is the Super Bowl. That means 30 of the 32 teams in the league are focusing on the NFL draft and how to build for their futures. Now the NFL draft may not mean much to your average college football fan, but Ohio State fans love paying attention to former alumni and cheering them on in the big league.

The Buckeye program has a strong pipeline to the NFL. Even if you sit on the bench during your time at Ohio State, you are still likely to get a shot in the NFL, because of the prestige of the program. Realistically there are eight legit NFL prospects coming from Ohio State into the league this year, and I wanted to break down where they might get selected.

C.J. Stroud, Quarterback

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CNTPh_0kYA9IjP00
Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch

C.J. Stroud is viewed as a first-round selection and most people would be shocked if he fell out of the top five. Stroud lit up opposing defenses in 2022 with 3,688 passing yards, 41 touchdowns and just six interceptions while completing 66.3% of his passes.

Paris Johnson Jr., Offensive Tackle

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32tFv6_0kYA9IjP00
Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch

Paris Johnson Jr. is also likely a first-round pick and should fill in at left tackle for whomever selects him. Johnson played sparingly as a freshman, but the former five-star recruit jumped on the scene as the starting right guard in 2021 before dominating at left tackle for Ohio State in 2022.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Wide Receiver

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11r8eR_0kYA9IjP00
Syndication The Columbus Dispatch

Jaxon Smith-Njigba is being mocked consistently on either the back end of the first round or the early side of the second round. Smith-Njigba was statistically overwhelming when healthy and was widely considered the No. 1 wide receiver heading into last season.

Dawand Jones, Offensive Tackle

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bi8fO_0kYA9IjP00
Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

Dawand Jones appears destined for the second round based on most mock drafts. The former three-star tackle played sparingly at left tackle his first two seasons on campus and dominated at right tackle the last two seasons.

Luke Wypler. Center

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UBPQB_0kYA9IjP00
Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Luke Wypler is being mocked at the end of the second round and early in the third round in most online mocks. There is no doubt Wypler was one of the best linemen in the Big Ten last season and some view him as the best center in this class.

Zach Harrison, Defensive End

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dO57q_0kYA9IjP00
Dec. 31, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia; Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Zach Harrison (9) tackles Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett (13)

Zach Harrison is being mocked in the late third to the early fourth round range and it makes sense considering he checks every box you could possibly want in an edge rusher.

Ronnie Hickman, Safety

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aZGog_0kYA9IjP00
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Ronnie Hickman is primarily being mocked at the end of the fifth round and in the early sixth round. His miserable play against Michigan and Georgia has obviously taken a toll on his stock. It is still confusing why he declared early.

Taron Vincent, Defensive Tackle

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xEHkk_0kYA9IjP00
Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch

Taron Vincent is being mocked in the late sixth round and the early seventh round. Vincent lacks the ideal size to be an ideal nose guard in the NFL, but should provide solid depth at the next level.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Texas fans react to Alabama OC hire Tommy Rees

The Alabama Crimson Tide finally hired an offensive coordinator. Tommy Rees leaves Notre Dame to become Bill O’Brien’s replacement in Tuscaloosa. Frankly, the move is a surprising one given he has merely had relatively moderate success at the college level. Rees has coordinated the Notre Dame offense since 2020. In those three seasons, the team only once eclipsed 35 points per game.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: All signs point to potential 49ers defensive coordinator candidate landing with Vikings

One potential candidate for the 49ers’ defensive coordinator job appears to be heading to the Minnesota Vikings. Mike Klis, of 9News in Denver, reported the Broncos have released defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero from his contract despite their efforts to keep him in Denver. Klis also reported “all signs point to Evero as (Vikings’) DC.”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys News: Parsons ejected, Romo under heavy fire, Jerry likes local QB

Tony Romo’s performance in the CBS booth seems to have dropped off in the past season or two, and his employers have apparently noticed. One report says the network has stepped in to coach up the ex-QB, but CBS brass is pushing back on how the interaction has been characterized. Romo, meanwhile, is still smarting over never making it to a Super Bowl and had some surprising thoughts on his former boss in Dallas.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Aaron Glenn head coaching candidacy update

Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn remains firmly in the mix for the two remaining head coach openings in the NFL. Glenn has interviewed twice with both the Arizona Cardinals and Indianapolis Colts. A report from Zak Keefer of The Athletic indicates that Glenn “interviewed really well this week” with the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs LB Nick Bolton explains how Eagles QB Jalen Hurts puts pressure on defenses

The Kansas City Chiefs are already deep into their game preparation for the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts poses a unique challenge for Kansas City as a dual threat. Not only is he a talented passer, but Hurts finished fourth in the league this season in rushing yards (760) and first in the league in rushing touchdowns (13) among quarterbacks. It’s a challenging type of quarterback for the Chiefs to face and a type they haven’t faced often this season. In fact, only two quarterbacks they played against this season (Josh Allen and Trevor Lawrence) finished in the top 10 in the NFL in rushing and passing yards.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys name Brian Schottenheimer offensive coordinator

The Dallas Cowboys parted ways with offensive coordinator Kellen Moore last week. Now, unlike the Washington Commanders, who fired offensive coordinator Scott Turner two weeks before, the Cowboys have a new offensive coordinator. On Saturday, the Cowboys officially named Brian Schottenheimer as their new offensive coordinator. While Moore led the...
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

ESPN predicts Colts make several offseason changes at QB

While the talk of the Circle City remains with the head coach search for the Indianapolis Colts, the next topic of conversation includes the quarterback position. Without knowing who the next head coach will be, it’s incredibly difficult to suggest which way the Colts will lean at the quarterback position. Given the wide variety of head coach candidates, there are certain quarterback combinations that will work better than others.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

212K+
Followers
264K+
Post
95M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy