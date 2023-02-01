ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gretna, NE

doniphanherald.com

Omaha police release timeline in Target active shooter situation

OMAHA — In a span of just 10 minutes, 32-year-old Joseph Jones entered a west Omaha Target store with an AR-15-style rifle, fired multiple shots and was killed by a responding police officer. On Friday, the Omaha Police Department released a timeline of events from Tuesday's active shooter situation...
OMAHA, NE
doniphanherald.com

22-year-old killed in crash in Millard neighborhood

OMAHA — A 22-year-old Omaha man was killed in a crash early Thursday. Omaha police responded to a single-vehicle crash near 151st and Z streets shortly before 3 a.m. A 2007 Nissan Murano was eastbound on Z Street, according to police. The vehicle left the roadway, striking a tree in front of a residence on 151st Street.
OMAHA, NE
Outsider.com

Hearse Transporting Body For Medical Donation Slides Off Colorado Interstate

While transporting a body for medical donation in Colorado, a hearse slid off the interstate, coming to a precarious stop atop a 100-foot embankment. “OK, file this one under: ‘You’ll never believe it,'” Summit Fire and EMS said in a statement recounting the improbable incident. According to SFEMS, the hearse began sliding on an icy I-70 at around 3:00 am Friday night while traveling east between Silverthorne and Eisenhower Tunnel in Colorado.
SILVERTHORNE, CO
KKTV

MISSING: Colorado man last seen Friday Jan. 13

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A statewide alert was issued for a missing man in Colorado on Wednesday. According to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, Rickey Charles Airth Jr. was last seen on Friday Jan. 13. He reportedly told his family he was going to a “gentlemen’s club” in Denver that night. According to cell phone data, he was last in the area of E. Hampden and S. Dayton.
DENVER, CO
K2 Radio

Southbound I-25 From Cheyenne to Colorado Now Closed

The crash at mile marker 2 has been cleared. Travelers hoping to head south out of Cheyenne may want to take U.S. 85, as winter conditions and crashes have forced the closure of southbound Interstate 25 from Cheyenne to the Colorado state line. As of 4:18 p.m., the Wyoming Department...
CHEYENNE, WY
KKTV

MISSING: Reward offered for man who was reported missing in Colorado

FLORENCE, Colo. (KKTV) - A reward is being offered tied to a missing man in Colorado. The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office shared a missing person poster from the Fremont County Crime Stoppers featuring 59-year-old Jeff Scott Loeber. According to the poster, Loeber was reported missing in the Florence area on July 20. The poster adds Jeff is considered an at-risk adult and walks with a ‘noticeable” limp.
FREMONT COUNTY, CO
doniphanherald.com

Study says Nebraska may need 1,500 more prison beds within a decade

Even if Nebraska spends $350 million to replace the aging Nebraska State Penitentiary, the state will need to add another 1,500 beds to its corrections system over the next decade to keep up with projected inmate growth. That’s the conclusion of a long-awaited prison facilities master plan that was recently...
NEBRASKA STATE
doniphanherald.com

Opponents renew effort to ax basic-skills test for Nebraska teachers

The teacher shortage has given new life to the effort to eliminate basic-skills testing for Nebraska teachers. The Nebraska state teachers union and representatives of teacher-prep programs are calling again to get rid of the requirement, arguing that it would remove a roadblock that’s keeping new teachers out of classrooms.
NEBRASKA STATE
OutThere Colorado

3.1-magnitude earthquake rattles southern Colorado, largest in year-plus

According to the United States Geological Survey, a notable earthquake took place at 11:36 PM on the night of January 31, rattling the area around Trinidad. The 3.1-magnitude quake took place about 3 miles west of El Moro, Colorado and about 4 miles north of Trinidad at a depth of about four miles. This was the second earthquake to take place in Colorado this calendar year, with the other quake being a weaker 2.6-magnitude quake that occurred on January 6 in the Glenwood Springs area.
COLORADO STATE
KKTV

Dog hoarding case in Colorado, several animals adopted

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Several animals have new families tied to a dog hoarding case in Colorado. The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region shared some details of the case with the public on Jan. 27. According to the organization, on Jan. 21 the owner of 11 dogs surrendered the animals.
COLORADO STATE
koamnewsnow.com

RAW: NV: RARE SNOWFALL IN LAS VEGAS AREA

Rare snow blankets parts of Las Vegas valley. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
doniphanherald.com

Pillen plan to shift valuation of ag land gets static, even from farm groups

LINCOLN — Gov. Jim Pillen’s plan to relieve property taxes paid by farmers and ranches got a rough reception Friday, even from some farm groups. The head of the state’s largest agriculture group, the Nebraska Farm Bureau, said Pillen’s plan to shift the valuation method from being based on recent sales of land to its production capability — as is done in Iowa, South Dakota and Kansas — needs more work to avoid increasing taxes.
NEBRASKA STATE
doniphanherald.com

Pillen, Linehan argue for corporate, individual income tax cuts in Nebraska

Gov. Jim Pillen told the Legislature's Revenue Committee on Thursday that sharp reductions in the state's individual and corporate income tax rates are "needed to make Nebraska more competitive." And those tax cuts can be gradually phased in by 2027 while still meeting future state budget needs and maintaining a...
NEBRASKA STATE

