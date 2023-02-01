Read full article on original website
Police reacting to an AR-15-style rifle shooting man inside Target fatally shoot him.Sherif SaadOmaha, NE
Nebraska's highest earning YouTube has over 2.5 billion viewsTed RiversOmaha, NE
Armed Man Fatally Shot by Police at Target Store in Omaha, NebraskaVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinOmaha, NE
Omaha Target Shooting ReportcreteOmaha, NE
The richest person in Omaha has been named the most generous in the United StatesAsh JurbergOmaha, NE
klkntv.com
Colorado teen caught after engine blows out during chase with Nebraska troopers
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Colorado teen was arrested early Tuesday morning after a high-speed chase with Nebraska troopers. Around 12:40 a.m., a trooper tried pulling over a Subaru WRX, which had been driving over 100 mph on Interstate 80 near Gretna. The 18-year-old driver refused to stop and...
doniphanherald.com
Omaha police release timeline in Target active shooter situation
OMAHA — In a span of just 10 minutes, 32-year-old Joseph Jones entered a west Omaha Target store with an AR-15-style rifle, fired multiple shots and was killed by a responding police officer. On Friday, the Omaha Police Department released a timeline of events from Tuesday's active shooter situation...
doniphanherald.com
22-year-old killed in crash in Millard neighborhood
OMAHA — A 22-year-old Omaha man was killed in a crash early Thursday. Omaha police responded to a single-vehicle crash near 151st and Z streets shortly before 3 a.m. A 2007 Nissan Murano was eastbound on Z Street, according to police. The vehicle left the roadway, striking a tree in front of a residence on 151st Street.
Hearse Transporting Body For Medical Donation Slides Off Colorado Interstate
While transporting a body for medical donation in Colorado, a hearse slid off the interstate, coming to a precarious stop atop a 100-foot embankment. “OK, file this one under: ‘You’ll never believe it,'” Summit Fire and EMS said in a statement recounting the improbable incident. According to SFEMS, the hearse began sliding on an icy I-70 at around 3:00 am Friday night while traveling east between Silverthorne and Eisenhower Tunnel in Colorado.
KKTV
MISSING: Colorado man last seen Friday Jan. 13
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A statewide alert was issued for a missing man in Colorado on Wednesday. According to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, Rickey Charles Airth Jr. was last seen on Friday Jan. 13. He reportedly told his family he was going to a “gentlemen’s club” in Denver that night. According to cell phone data, he was last in the area of E. Hampden and S. Dayton.
Southbound I-25 From Cheyenne to Colorado Now Closed
The crash at mile marker 2 has been cleared. Travelers hoping to head south out of Cheyenne may want to take U.S. 85, as winter conditions and crashes have forced the closure of southbound Interstate 25 from Cheyenne to the Colorado state line. As of 4:18 p.m., the Wyoming Department...
doniphanherald.com
Shaken but grateful Omaha Target customers, employees return for belongings
Will Frei had a grateful heart on Wednesday. The day before, two men had come to the rescue of his pregnant wife and toddler son when they fell to the ground while fleeing the west Omaha Target where an active shooter was roaming the floor. “Some guys were across the...
KKTV
MISSING: Reward offered for man who was reported missing in Colorado
FLORENCE, Colo. (KKTV) - A reward is being offered tied to a missing man in Colorado. The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office shared a missing person poster from the Fremont County Crime Stoppers featuring 59-year-old Jeff Scott Loeber. According to the poster, Loeber was reported missing in the Florence area on July 20. The poster adds Jeff is considered an at-risk adult and walks with a ‘noticeable” limp.
'People are outraged': Christian Glass' parents call for Colorado police departments to condemn his murder
CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. — After a pre-trial conference Monday for two deputies indicted in the death of Christian Glass, his parents called for police departments across Colorado to condemn his death like they condemned the killing of Tyre Nichols. Christian Glass, 22, was killed in June by Clear...
doniphanherald.com
Study says Nebraska may need 1,500 more prison beds within a decade
Even if Nebraska spends $350 million to replace the aging Nebraska State Penitentiary, the state will need to add another 1,500 beds to its corrections system over the next decade to keep up with projected inmate growth. That’s the conclusion of a long-awaited prison facilities master plan that was recently...
PHOTOS: I-25 Buried Under Snow Shows Why Parts of it are Closed
Mother Nature is not messing around. Since this weekend, a massive snow storm has shut down multiple highways and byways. I-80 was closed for hours on Saturday and Sunday, after two crashes involving 40 separate vehicles. I-80 wasn't the only interstate affected by the weather, however. I-25 has been impacted...
doniphanherald.com
Opponents renew effort to ax basic-skills test for Nebraska teachers
The teacher shortage has given new life to the effort to eliminate basic-skills testing for Nebraska teachers. The Nebraska state teachers union and representatives of teacher-prep programs are calling again to get rid of the requirement, arguing that it would remove a roadblock that’s keeping new teachers out of classrooms.
3.1-magnitude earthquake rattles southern Colorado, largest in year-plus
According to the United States Geological Survey, a notable earthquake took place at 11:36 PM on the night of January 31, rattling the area around Trinidad. The 3.1-magnitude quake took place about 3 miles west of El Moro, Colorado and about 4 miles north of Trinidad at a depth of about four miles. This was the second earthquake to take place in Colorado this calendar year, with the other quake being a weaker 2.6-magnitude quake that occurred on January 6 in the Glenwood Springs area.
2 dead, 1 taken to hospital after crash on North Avenue in Macomb Township
North Avenue is closed to traffic in Macomb Township Monday afternoon, after a double fatal crash A third person was injured, fire department officials said.
KKTV
Dog hoarding case in Colorado, several animals adopted
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Several animals have new families tied to a dog hoarding case in Colorado. The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region shared some details of the case with the public on Jan. 27. According to the organization, on Jan. 21 the owner of 11 dogs surrendered the animals.
doniphanherald.com
Emotional hearing shows difficulty of reforming Nebraska's justice system and prisons
Strong emotions came out Wednesday as the Legislature returned to debate over prison overcrowding and criminal justice reform, offering reminders of why the issues have been so difficult in recent years for lawmakers to resolve. Members of the Legislature’s Judiciary Committee heard from the families of inmates calling for a...
What We Know About Missing Colorado Woman Suzanne Morphew Nearly 3 Years Later
Missing Colorado woman Suzanne Morphew disappeared from her Chaffee County home on May 10, 2020. Nearly three years later, here's what we know. After months of searching, authorities shifted Suzanne's case to a homicide investigation and arrested her husband, Barry Morphew, for first-degree murder in May 2021. Following multiple public...
koamnewsnow.com
RAW: NV: RARE SNOWFALL IN LAS VEGAS AREA
Rare snow blankets parts of Las Vegas valley. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
doniphanherald.com
Pillen plan to shift valuation of ag land gets static, even from farm groups
LINCOLN — Gov. Jim Pillen’s plan to relieve property taxes paid by farmers and ranches got a rough reception Friday, even from some farm groups. The head of the state’s largest agriculture group, the Nebraska Farm Bureau, said Pillen’s plan to shift the valuation method from being based on recent sales of land to its production capability — as is done in Iowa, South Dakota and Kansas — needs more work to avoid increasing taxes.
doniphanherald.com
Pillen, Linehan argue for corporate, individual income tax cuts in Nebraska
Gov. Jim Pillen told the Legislature's Revenue Committee on Thursday that sharp reductions in the state's individual and corporate income tax rates are "needed to make Nebraska more competitive." And those tax cuts can be gradually phased in by 2027 while still meeting future state budget needs and maintaining a...
