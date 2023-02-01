ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Christopher Frazzetta
3d ago

we shouldn't be made to follow California there in a world of there own, all there problem trickel to east coast for the last 50 years, I doubt that you would ever see anything over a half-ton truck all electric and those are about $80,000.00 , more than most people in Delaware can afford, and they only get about 300 miles to a charge and if the weather is freezing or hot and humid you get less miles, the battery replacement can cost a few thousand dollars, you still have to buy tires and replace brakes. The way cars are speeding up and down all the roads and the way traffic gets backed up and stopped I would think they would run out of charge somewhere on the highway .

Navy Chief (ret)
3d ago

Most Delaware lawmakers can kiss my a$$. To make it illegal for me to buy an ICE car or truck with the money I earned is BS.

Miller's
4d ago

Can you find nothing else to write about ⁉️ The constant referencing of eliminating gas cars in Delaware. People are stressed enough today 🙄 With the food prices doubled, gas prices doubled, we are just recovering from the insane covid lock down People lost jobs, businesses. So for the love of GOD stop with the Environmental Propaganda. HOW ABOUT AN ARTICLE ABOUT TWO WHALES WASHED UP IN NJ AND ONE IN MARYLAND⁉️ WERE THEY JUST TESTING DURING THIS TIME FOR THE WIND POWERED TURBINES⁉️ I READ BEAUTIFUL ARTICLES ALL SUMMER ABOUT ALL THE WHALE SIGHTINGS IN NJ. BE A JOURNALIST AND RESEARCH THAT FOR US 💲💲 REMEMBER THESE TURBINES WILL BE SUPPLYING YOUR ELECTRIC FOR YOUR ELECTRIC CARS 💲💲 WHAT WILL IT BE 🤔

delawarepublic.org

DNREC signs agreement with Department of Agriculture to cooperate on wetland preservation

DNREC and Delaware’s Department of Agriculture formalize a partnership this week to map, collect data on and collaborate to preserve wetlands across the state. The two agencies have worked together on wetland conservation and restoration efforts for well over a decade, but DNREC Secretary Shawn Garvin says he and his counterparts at the Department of Agriculture are putting this partnership in writing to ensure it continues through future administrations.
DELAWARE STATE
NBC Washington

Safety Concerns as More Maryland Drivers Flock to Historic License Plates

A large uptick in historic license plates on Maryland cars is worrying some safety experts. The News4 I-Team found a loophole that could allow thousands of older cars to avoid safety and emissions inspections. One traffic safety expert said Maryland lawmakers should act to close that loophole. Starting during the...
MARYLAND STATE
delawarepublic.org

DelDOT proposes modest budget increase, raises prospect of major DART changes

Delaware’s Department of Transportation presented its proposed 2024 budget to the Joint Finance Committee Wednesday, raising the possibility of fundamental changes to Delaware’s public transit operations in the coming years. For an agency faced with several crises – New Castle County paratransit operations regularly failing to meet federal...
DELAWARE STATE
delawarebusinessnow.com

14 fast-charging stations for electric vehicles go into operation

Fourteen new vehicle DC Fast Charging stations funded by the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control have gone into service. Grants were awarded to several businesses and one Delaware municipality. The chargers will be accessible to the public 24 hours a day and users will pay a fee for powering their vehicles.
DELAWARE STATE
WMDT.com

New legislation looks to tighten restrictions on firearms in Maryland

MARYLAND – Maryland lawmakers are looking to tighten restrictions on the wear, carry, and transport of firearm by introducing Senate Bill 1, also known as the Gun Safety Act of 2023. “The advocates for this legislation are anxious about this issue. They’re very concerned. We’re talking about public safety,”...
MARYLAND STATE
mymcmedia.org

County Loses Thousands of Acres of Trees, Forest Canopies

Montgomery County lost more than 4,000 acres of trees and forest canopies to development, the second highest amount out of all the counties in Maryland, according to the Chesapeake Bay Foundation. According to a Hughes Center Report on Maryland forests, “Montgomery and Prince George’s [County], accounted for more than 44%...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WMDT.com

Cold conditions threaten homeless population across Delmarva

GEORGETOWN, Del.- As arctic blast conditions hit the east coast, homeless shelters, and outreach centers say this weekend is one of the most dangerous for those without heat or shelter. “Last few days with the cold One thing I’m noticing is people are suffering out here right now and they...
baltimorefishbowl.com

Maryland lawmakers propose choking off invasive running bamboo

Running bamboo grows so fast and is so invasive that it’s rooting up headstones in cemeteries, crossing neighborhood property lines and becoming a “major issue” in Maryland parks. Bamboo overgrowth was so bad for one Maryland resident that the constituent contacted Del. Linda Foley, D-Montgomery, for help...
MARYLAND STATE
delawarepublic.org

Delaware settles for a split decision in lawsuit over the state’s judicial balance provisions

The long-running legal battle over how Delaware picks judges for some of its courts appears to be over. After five years and two separate cases, the tussle over the state’s judicial balance provisions involving Wilmington lawyer James Adams and Gov. John Carney ends with a consent decree where the Carney Administration concedes part of Delaware’s rules for filling seats on its top-three courts is unconstitutional.
DELAWARE STATE
WBOC

Record Year for State Park Visits in Delaware

DELAWARE- The popularity of Delaware State Parks continued last year as they broke a record for the number of visits. The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control announced that attendance in 2022 passed 2 million visitors. While other state park systems saw declines in visitation in 2022, Delaware...
DELAWARE STATE
delawaretoday.com

ChristianaCare Trains Top-Notch Family Doctors in Delaware

The ChristianaCare Family Medicine Residency Program celebrates 50-plus years of training physicians in the Delaware community and beyond. A passion for training top-notch doctors and serving patients in their local communities has been a key to the success of ChristianaCare’s Family Medicine Residency Program, which has been preparing physicians to provide a full spectrum of health care services for more than a half century.
DELAWARE STATE
WMDT.com

Governor John Carney expands DE tenant access to legal counsel in housing budget

DELAWARE – “When one side has some sort of legal representation and the other side doesn’t, we’re less likely to accomplish justice,” Atkins said. Governor John Carney dedicating $1.5 million of his proposed FY 2024 budget as a possible solution to ensure Delaware tenant’s facing eviction have the right to representation. “Once you are evicted and you go to court, any defenses available to a renter are virtually impossible to prove without the aid of a lawyer. You really have to know law,” Rich said.
DELAWARE STATE
Cape Gazette

DelDOT provides updates on eastern Sussex projects

The Delaware Department of Transportation will be spending $250 million on projects over the next six years in just the Five Points area alone. In total, DelDOT plans to spend $1.37 billion across Sussex County during the same time frame. “Significant investment to really try and catch up, and to...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
WMDT.com

DNREC Appoints new environmental justice coordinator

Delaware- DNREC secretary Shawn Garvin announced on Wednesday a new appointment to the department’s leadership. He named Dr. Katera Moore as the agency – and that state’s – first environmental justice coordinator. Dr. Moore will be joining the office of the secretary to help assist the...
DELAWARE STATE
delawarepublic.org

State encourages Delawareans to claim missing money

Delaware’s Office of Unclaimed Property is encouraging First State residents to check and see if they have missing assets waiting to be claimed. Delaware is participating in a country-wide campaign called National Unclaimed Property Day. With so many companies incorporated in the First State, Delaware has returned more than...
DELAWARE STATE
Courthouse News Service

Maryland class action pins toxic leakage on maker of Gore-Tex fabric

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (CN) — Six Maryland residents brought a federal class action Thursday against a material manufacturing giant that they say knowingly polluted their community with toxic chemicals. Represented by attorneys at Baird Mandalas in Baltimore and by Motley Rice in Mount Pleasant, S.C., the class alleges that the...
MARYLAND STATE

