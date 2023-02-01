we shouldn't be made to follow California there in a world of there own, all there problem trickel to east coast for the last 50 years, I doubt that you would ever see anything over a half-ton truck all electric and those are about $80,000.00 , more than most people in Delaware can afford, and they only get about 300 miles to a charge and if the weather is freezing or hot and humid you get less miles, the battery replacement can cost a few thousand dollars, you still have to buy tires and replace brakes. The way cars are speeding up and down all the roads and the way traffic gets backed up and stopped I would think they would run out of charge somewhere on the highway .
Most Delaware lawmakers can kiss my a$$. To make it illegal for me to buy an ICE car or truck with the money I earned is BS.
Can you find nothing else to write about ⁉️ The constant referencing of eliminating gas cars in Delaware. People are stressed enough today 🙄 With the food prices doubled, gas prices doubled, we are just recovering from the insane covid lock down People lost jobs, businesses. So for the love of GOD stop with the Environmental Propaganda. HOW ABOUT AN ARTICLE ABOUT TWO WHALES WASHED UP IN NJ AND ONE IN MARYLAND⁉️ WERE THEY JUST TESTING DURING THIS TIME FOR THE WIND POWERED TURBINES⁉️ I READ BEAUTIFUL ARTICLES ALL SUMMER ABOUT ALL THE WHALE SIGHTINGS IN NJ. BE A JOURNALIST AND RESEARCH THAT FOR US 💲💲 REMEMBER THESE TURBINES WILL BE SUPPLYING YOUR ELECTRIC FOR YOUR ELECTRIC CARS 💲💲 WHAT WILL IT BE 🤔
