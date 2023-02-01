Read full article on original website
Related
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
'Bachelor' Alum Shares Devastating News Following Baby's Premature Birth
The Bachelor alum Sarah Herron is dealing with an immensely devastating loss. Several animals in Newton County are looking for their forever homes. The animals in this gallery are housed at Newton County Animal Control. Each animal is listed by their intake number and/or name. Click for more.Newton County Adoptable Pets - Week of February 3.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Heather Rae Shares Sweet First Shot of Baby Boy With Tarek El Moussa
Heather Rae El Moussa and Tarek El Moussa have welcomed their baby boy. Several animals in Newton County are looking for their forever homes. The animals in this gallery are housed at Newton County Animal Control. Each animal is listed by their intake number and/or name. Click for more.Newton County Adoptable Pets - Week of February 3.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Piedmont Rockdale Hospital announces stroke care close to home
CONYERS — Piedmont Rockdale Hospital is now offering low-risk stroke patients the ability to stay at Piedmont Rockdale. This program will not only keep the patient close to home, but it also will keep them healthy longer. Jessica Giangrande, Piedmont Rockdale Stroke manager, said the impact that even minutes...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Song From Disney Ride Shuttered Over Racist Connections Is Still Playing at Disney World
The Splash Mountain era is over at Disney World. Several animals in Newton County are looking for their forever homes. The animals in this gallery are housed at Newton County Animal Control. Each animal is listed by their intake number and/or name. Click for more.Newton County Adoptable Pets - Week of February 3.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Rockdale County Adoptable Pets - Week of February 2
Several animals in Rockdale County are looking for their forever home. The animals in this gallery are house at the Rockdale County Animal Services shelter. Animals are listed by their intake number.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Popular Convenience Store Pulls Controversial 'Smile Policy' Following Complaints
Sheetz has amended a handbook policy that's been stirring up some controversy in recent days. Several animals in Newton County are looking for their forever homes. The animals in this gallery are housed at Newton County Animal Control. Each animal is listed by their intake number and/or name. Click for more.Newton County Adoptable Pets - Week of February 3.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
The Richest Man in the World Takes on Elon Musk
Several animals in Newton County are looking for their forever homes. The animals in this gallery are housed at Newton County Animal Control. Each animal is listed by their intake number and/or name. Click for more.Newton County Adoptable Pets - Week of February 3.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Rockdale County deputy under investigation following arrest
CONYERS — The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office is conducting an internal investigation after one of its deputies was arrested in Alabama on a charge of enticing a child. Osiel Mendoza Guevara, 20, was reportedly taken into custody by Pleasant Grove police on Jan. 24 and released the same day on $15,000 bond. Detectives there believe Guevara traveled to Alabama to meet with the victim, who is a girl under the age of 16. The two reportedly connected online.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Rockdale County officials assisting residents of condo complex left without water service
CONYERS — Some residents of a Conyers condominium complex have been wondering where their water went after members of the homeowners association switched utility management services at the beginning of the new year. Rockdale County officials have sent packages of bottled water to residents of the Viewpointe East Condominiums...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
GET OUT THERE: 5 things to do in the Rockdale and Newton County areas this weekend, Feb. 3-5
If you're interested in eating delicious oysters or befriending some alpacas this weekend then look no further! Here's what's going on in and around Rockdale and Newton County this weekend— you won't want to miss these events!
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Newton County Jail Blotter
The following charges and arrests were reported by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Covington Police Department, Oxford Police Department, Porterdale Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardons and Parole from Jan. 25 to Jan. 31:. • Jeanette Renee Baines, 61, Clark Street, Covington; DUI - alcohol, improper...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
$1 Trillion Coin: An Idea to Avoid Government Default
The potential for a government-payment default looms large on the horizon. Several animals in Newton County are looking for their forever homes. The animals in this gallery are housed at Newton County Animal Control. Each animal is listed by their intake number and/or name. Click for more.Newton County Adoptable Pets - Week of February 3.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
2023 Newton/Rockdale High School Baseball Team Previews
The official opening of Georgia High School Association baseball season arrives Monday, the first date of regular season games. While no Newton or Rockdale County baseball team topped the eight-win mark last year, things are looking up in the area for the 2023 season. Here’s a look at what to expect from the six local teams.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Two new lawsuits filed to halt Rivian development
Two new lawsuits, one against Morgan County and one against the state of Georgia, have been filed by six Morgan County plaintiffs from the No2Rivian group, petitioning the courts to enforce local zoning ordinances on the $5 billion Rivian Electric Vehicle (EV) manufacturing plant and halt all land disturbance activities until the zoning disputes and the $15 billion bond validation appeals case is resolved.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Texas A&M routs Georgia for 10th win in 12 games
Tyrece Radford and Henry Coleman III each scored 15 points to lead Texas A&M to an 82-57 rout of Georgia in Southeastern Conference play on Saturday in College Station, Texas. Radford went 5 of 7 from the field, including 3 of 4 from 3-point range, to go along with seven rebounds. Coleman hit 4 of 6 from the floor and grabbed six rebounds for the Aggies, who have won 10 of their past 12 games.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Bulldog’s Offense Suffocated in College Station 82-57
The Georgia Bulldogs were outmatched once again on the road. This time, their loss came at the hands of the Texas A&M Aggies.
Comments / 0