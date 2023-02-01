ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PIX11

Hochul vetoes changes to wrongful death law

By Associated Press
PIX11
PIX11
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0teaSQ_0kYA6kdw00

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York’s governor has vetoed a bill that would have allowed wrongful death lawsuits to include claims for emotional damage, a change that could have led to much bigger payouts for fatal accidents and deadly medical errors.

The bill, which had strong bipartisan support when it passed the Legislature last year, would have brought New York into line with a majority of other states that allow courts to consider emotional pain when calculating how much a lost life was worth.

Under current state law, the amount someone can get in a wrongful death lawsuit in New York is largely determined by the potential future income of the person who died — a cold calculation that values the life of a person with a high-paying job far more than someone making minimum wage.

Those rules usually mean lower payouts for the deaths of older people whose working years are behind them, and for children whose future earnings potential is unknowable.

President Biden visits NYC to tout $292 million grant for tunnel under Hudson River

In a letter to the state Senate explaining her veto, Hochul, said that while the bill’s goals were laudable, the legislation had passed without enough evaluation of its “massive” potential impact on small businesses and the state’s health care system.

Among other things, she said it would drive up already high insurance premiums and harm hospitals recovering from the pandemic.

Hochul said she was willing to work with legislative leaders on revisions.

“As a parent, I know how precious our children are to us, and I know how devastating it must be for a family to learn that under New York law the life of their child is less valuable than someone older who earns a salary,” Hochul wrote in an op-ed published Tuesday in the New York Daily News . “I also recognize that the law as it currently stands, valuing lives based on earning potential, reinforces historic patterns of structural inequity and racism.”

Bernadette Smith, a grandmother of a two-year-old who died in a car accident last year, said the veto came as a “punch” to her family.

“Not only did we lose our granddaughter, but according to state law her life is worthless because she wasn’t a breadwinner when she died,” said Smith, who lives in Lockport, a city north of Buffalo.

The bill would have also extended the statute of limitations to file a wrongful death lawsuit from the current two years to 3 1/2 years.

Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins signaled the issue could be taken up again in the new legislative session.

“Obviously she didn’t say ‘Let’s not talk about it,’ so I think that we can certainly go from there,” Stewart-Cousins said at a news conference Tuesday.

Hochul had suggested changes including a temporary exemption for medical malpractice lawsuits.

The Greater New York Hospital Association, which represents more than 160 hospitals and health systems in the state, applauded the veto.

“Many safety net hospitals already can’t afford malpractice insurance and instead fund their liability costs through operations,” the association said in a statement, adding that the bill would have pushed their hospitals “to financial brink.”

Bea Grause, the president of the Healthcare Association of New York State, said in a statement that the bill would have led to a “physician exodus from New York” because of an increase of insurance premiums.

At least 41 other states compensate for emotional loss, though some of those states cap damages in ways New York does not.

This is the first time the bill, popularly known as the Grieving Families Act, made it to the governor’s desk. It has made appearances in every legislative session since 1999, and in most cases did not make it out of committee deliberations.

David Perecman, a personal injury attorney who supports the bill, said he thinks predictions of financial failure for hospitals and insurance companies are overblown.

“It’s not like there are hundreds of thousands of wrongful death lawsuits every year. But where there are wrongful death lawsuits, the people who survive should be justly compensated,” he said.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 6

Gene CoTe
4d ago

Isn't it amazing, how a woman from Buffalo, hand picked by Cuomo, Now his successor, can control how much you are worth, dead or alive?

Reply(2)
2
Related
New York Post

Rensselaer county exec accuses AG Letitia James of anti-white racism

A top New York Republican accused Attorney General Letitia James of racism toward white people. “It seems to me she targets white guys quite bit and white Republicans especially,” Rensselaer County Executive Steven McLaughlin told The Post. “Just because you’re black doesn’t mean you’re not racist. You can be black and be racist, just like you can be white and be racist.” McLaughlin, who is white, made the allegation this week during a victory lap interview after being acquitted of corruption charges James brought against him as part of a years-long probe. The AG accused McLaughlin, 59, of improperly withdrawing $5,000 from...
RENSSELAER COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

SNAP skimming prompts response in budget proposal

Part of Gov. Kathy Hochul's proposal for the 2024 fiscal year budget included a provision to help New Yorkers using Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Progam (SNAP) who've fallen victim to recent card skimming scams to be reimbursed. According to No Kid Hungry, the move would allow the state to implement the federal reimbursement process instated under the federal omnibus appropriations bill that was passed by Congress in December.
NEWS10 ABC

New York Department of Corrections facing lawsuit

The New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision (DOCCS) is facing a lawsuit from the New York Civil Liberties Union, with pro bono counsel from Simpson Thatcher and Bartlett LLP for allegedly denying the New York Civil Liberties Union's (NYCLU) requests for records regarding misconduct in state prisons. DOCCS is the department of the New York State government that oversees the state prisons and parole system.
mcknightshomecare.com

NY home care exec sentenced to prison in $100M fraud scheme

A Brooklyn, NY, home care executive was sentenced to 54 months in prison earlier this week for a scheme that defrauded the state’s Medicaid program out of more than $100 million. U.S. District Judge John Cronan handed down the decision Wednesday, following Marianna Levin’s guilty plea for wire fraud...
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Congestion pricing advocates to hold rally in Manhattan

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (PIX11) — The push to implement congestion pricing in New York is heating up again, with transit advocates set to rally in favor of the plan Thursday morning near the foot of the George Washington Bridge. Under congestion pricing, most drivers would be charged a fee of between $9 and $23 to […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Attorney At Law: New York Medicaid increases financial levels for 2023

Each year, the Department of Health will release updated resource and income levels for the Medicaid program. This year there has been a significant increase. Beginning January 1, 2023, New York State will be increasing the asset limits for community and nursing home Medicaid and income limits for community Medicaid.
PIX11

Advocates call for end to Title 42 amid asylum seeker influx in NYC: ‘It’s entirely for political reasons’

NEW YORK (PIX11) – As February begins, advocates for immigration rights in New York are closely watching for possible developments out of Washington D.C.  The Supreme Court is expected to debate if the controversial, COVID-era immigration measure called Title 42 should be suspended or remain in place for longer.  “It is a misuse of the […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
nystateofpolitics.com

Health care sector in New York seeks greater Medicaid boost

Hospitals, nursing homes and assisted living facilities have faced financial headwinds and severe staffing shortages in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, Gov. Kathy Hochul wants to hike the Medicaid reimbursement rate for those facilities by 5%. But the need, lawmakers and health care sector officials argue, may be even greater.
NEW YORK STATE
cnycentral.com

Governor Hochul vetoes Grieving Families Act just before deadline

ALBANY, N.Y. (WRGB) — Gov. Kathy Hochul has vetoed the Grieving Families Act bill, just before the deadline. The bill, which "Provides for the types of damages that may be awarded to the persons for whose benefit an action for wrongful death is brought," was passed with bipartisan support in both chambers of the state Legislature.
Power 93.7 WBLK

This Town Was Named The Prettiest In New York

As the weather starts to warm up and you are going to want to hit the road for some day trips there is one town you will want to stop and visit. Located in Central New York, this small town which is home to a major university was recently named the prettiest in the entire Empire State.
ITHACA, NY
Country 106.5 WYRK

Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded In New York State

A massive arctic blast is coming to New York this week and it will be bringing some very cold weather. Parts of New York State will see temperatures that we haven't seen in years. In Western New York, the temperatures will drop to zero and below for the first time...
WIBX 950

CDC Recommends Mask Wearing In These New York Counties

COVID-19 is still spreading across New York and in five counties across the state, the CDC is recommending that people wear masks while out in public. According to the latest data from the CDC, there are six counties in New York State that are at a "HIGH" level for the transmission of the COVID-19 virus.
NEW YORK STATE
PIX11

Skull found in remote Alaska in 1997 belongs to NY man

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A skull found in 1997 in a remote part of Alaska’s Interior belongs to a New York man whose death was likely caused by a bear mauling, according to the Alaska State Troopers. Investigators used genetic genealogy to help identify the remains as those of Gary Frank Sotherden, according to a […]
ALASKA STATE
PIX11

PIX11

63K+
Followers
16K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy