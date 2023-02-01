Read full article on original website
U. S. House Democrats and Republicans Condemn ‘Horrors of Socialism’
WASHINGTON — The U.S. House held a strongly bipartisan vote Thursday, condemning socialism and former socialist leaders, though Democrats rebuked majority Republicans for spending time on a “political stunt” and refusing to allow debate on an amendment that would have clarified Social Security and Medicare are not socialist programs.
Risch, Crapo Back Bill Requiring Parental Approval Regarding Child's Gender in Schools
U.S. Sens. Jim Risch and Mike Crapo, both Republicans from Idaho, have signed on as co-sponsors to the PROTECT Kids Act. According to the bill’s description, The Parental Rights Over the Education and Care of Their (PROTECT) Kids Act would require elementary and middle schools to “obtain parents’ consent before changing a minor child’s gender markers, pronouns, or preferred name on any school form, allowing a child to change the child’s sex-based accommodations, including locker rooms or bathrooms.”
Legislator proposes delisting wolves in northeastern Washington
OLYMPIA — A House Republican introduced legislation Wednesday to take wolves in northeast Washington off the state's protected-species list, a move the state's wolf policy leader said would not endanger wolf recovery. House Bill 1698 would delist wolves in counties with at least three packs producing pups. Ferry and...
