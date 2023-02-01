Read full article on original website
Porterville Recorder
Milwaukee 123, Miami 115
MIAMI (115) Butler 11-21 9-10 32, Martin 6-13 3-5 17, Adebayo 7-15 2-2 16, Herro 10-24 2-2 24, Vincent 3-9 0-0 7, Highsmith 3-6 1-2 8, Strus 5-9 0-0 11, Dedmon 0-4 0-0 0. Totals 45-101 17-21 115. MILWAUKEE (123) Connaughton 5-10 0-0 14, G.Antetokounmpo 13-19 9-16 35, Lopez 4-11...
Porterville Recorder
Maryland 81, Minnesota 46
MARYLAND (16-7) Reese 8-10 0-2 16, Scott 5-12 1-2 13, Carey 2-3 1-1 7, Hart 3-5 1-1 7, Young 6-9 1-1 14, Emilien 1-1 0-0 2, Long 2-5 0-1 5, Martinez 4-9 0-0 11, Cornish 0-3 1-2 1, Batchelor 1-3 0-0 2, Revaz 0-0 0-0 0, Swanton-Rodger 1-2 1-1 3, Dziuba 0-1 0-0 0, Karkus 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 33-63 6-11 81.
Porterville Recorder
Chicago 129, Portland 121
PORTLAND (121) Grant 5-13 2-3 13, Hart 5-13 3-4 13, Eubanks 4-8 0-0 8, Lillard 12-21 11-11 40, Simons 10-18 2-2 27, Watford 4-5 1-1 11, Little 0-1 0-0 0, Payton II 1-2 0-0 2, Sharpe 3-6 0-0 7. Totals 44-87 19-21 121. CHICAGO (129) DeRozan 10-16 6-6 27, Williams...
Porterville Recorder
Denver 128, Atlanta 108
ATLANTA (108) Collins 3-5 0-0 6, Hunter 7-15 4-4 20, Capela 5-10 2-3 12, D.Murray 10-21 5-7 28, Griffin 6-11 2-2 15, Johnson 5-8 1-1 11, Kaminsky 0-0 0-0 0, Okongwu 3-7 0-0 6, A.Holiday 0-3 0-0 0, Bogdanovic 4-10 0-0 8, Forrest 1-1 0-0 2, Krejci 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 44-91 14-17 108.
Porterville Recorder
Oklahoma City 153, Houston 121
HOUSTON (121) Martin Jr. 1-4 2-2 4, Smith Jr. 4-8 2-3 11, Sengun 5-8 0-0 10, Green 4-15 2-2 12, Nix 1-3 0-0 2, Eason 5-11 7-9 18, Garuba 4-7 0-0 10, Fernando 4-4 1-2 9, Marjanovic 1-2 0-0 2, Christopher 7-11 4-6 20, Hudgins 0-0 3-3 3, Washington Jr. 9-16 0-0 20. Totals 45-89 21-27 121.
Porterville Recorder
Pepperdine 94, Portland 93, 2OT
PORTLAND (12-14) Nduka 1-2 0-0 2, Sjolund 6-13 3-3 16, Wood 1-6 6-8 9, Gorosito 1-3 0-0 3, Robertson 10-24 14-18 35, Meadows 6-12 6-7 19, Applewhite 2-3 0-1 5, Perry 0-2 1-2 1, Vucinic 1-1 1-1 3. Totals 28-66 31-40 93. PEPPERDINE (8-17) Lewis 4-16 3-4 12, Porter 7-14...
Porterville Recorder
ORAL ROBERTS 85, KANSAS CITY 57
Percentages: FG .524, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 10-27, .370 (Abmas 4-9, McBride 3-6, Jurgens 1-1, Weaver 1-2, Vanover 1-5, Phipps 0-1, Thompson 0-1, Mwamba 0-2). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 8 (Vanover 5, Weaver 2, Jurgens). Turnovers: 13 (Jurgens 3, Mwamba 3, Thompson 3, Abmas, McBride, Phipps,...
Porterville Recorder
MONTANA 67, NORTHERN ARIZONA 66
Percentages: FG .484, FT 1.000. 3-Point Goals: 3-16, .188 (Fort 1-2, Mains 1-2, Lloyd 1-3, Fuller 0-1, McLaughlin 0-2, Wistrcill 0-2, Cone 0-4). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Wistrcill). Turnovers: 9 (Towt 4, Cone 2, Fuller 2, Mains). Steals: 3 (Cone, Fort, Lloyd). Technical Fouls: None.
Porterville Recorder
NICHOLLS STATE 92, HOUSTON CHRISTIAN 91
Percentages: FG .507, FT .769. 3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (Terrell 3-4, Spencer 2-4, Nelson 1-2, Jones 1-5, Huffman 1-6, Del Cadia 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Littles, Spencer, Terrell). Turnovers: 8 (Huffman 2, Jones 2, Spencer 2, Amir-Paul, Del Cadia). Steals: 10 (Del Cadia 3,...
Porterville Recorder
LeBron James moves 36 points away from breaking NBA record
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — LeBron James moved 36 points away from breaking the NBA career scoring record in the Los Angeles Lakers’ 131-126 loss to New Orleans on Saturday night that ended the Pelicans’ losing streak at 10 games. James had 27 points to go with nine...
Porterville Recorder
Phoenix 116, Detroit 100
Percentages: FG .560, FT .677. 3-Point Goals: 11-23, .478 (Craig 4-4, Johnson 3-4, Bridges 3-7, D.Lee 1-2, Saric 0-1, Wainright 0-2, Paul 0-3). Team Rebounds: 13. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Ayton, Bridges). Turnovers: 16 (Bridges 4, Paul 4, S.Lee 2, Wainright 2, Craig, D.Lee, Landale, Saric). Steals: 10...
Porterville Recorder
Golden State 119, Dallas 113
DALLAS (113) Finney-Smith 5-11 5-6 18, Jo.Green 5-12 2-4 12, Powell 4-5 2-3 10, Dinwiddie 9-17 4-5 25, Hardaway Jr. 7-16 3-3 22, Bullock 2-4 0-0 5, Pinson 0-0 0-0 0, Hardy 3-8 4-4 11, Lawson 2-4 0-0 5, Ntilikina 0-1 0-0 0, Wright IV 2-7 1-2 5. Totals 39-85 21-27 113.
Porterville Recorder
L.A. Clippers 134, N.Y. Knicks 128
L.A. CLIPPERS (134) Leonard 11-23 12-12 35, Morris Sr. 6-15 1-2 17, Zubac 1-3 0-0 2, George 9-16 7-7 30, Mann 4-7 3-3 12, Batum 3-4 1-2 10, Jackson 2-7 0-0 4, Powell 8-17 6-9 24. Totals 44-92 30-35 134. NEW YORK (128) Barrett 6-21 1-2 14, Randle 10-18 6-8...
Porterville Recorder
USC 80, WASHINGTON 74
Percentages: FG .436, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 6-17, .353 (Menifield 4-6, Brooks 1-1, Bey 1-4, Fuller 0-3, Kor.Johnson 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Bey, Brooks). Turnovers: 15 (Fuller 4, Brooks 3, Williams 3, Bey 2, Meah 2, Menifield). Steals: 7 (Bey 4, Menifield 2, Meah).
Porterville Recorder
Kentucky 72, Florida 67
FLORIDA (13-10) Castleton 9-16 7-7 25, Jones 2-8 0-0 5, Kugel 2-7 2-2 6, Lofton 5-7 0-1 13, Richard 4-8 3-4 13, K.Reeves 1-7 3-3 5, Fudge 0-1 0-0 0, Bonham 0-1 0-0 0, Jitoboh 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-55 15-17 67. KENTUCKY (16-7) Livingston 1-2 2-2 4, Toppin 8-16...
Porterville Recorder
TEXAS A&M 82, GEORGIA 57
Percentages: FG .304, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 5-31, .161 (Abdur-Rahim 3-8, Hill 1-4, McBride 1-7, Holt 0-3, Ingram 0-4, Oquendo 0-5). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Anselem, Hill, Moncrieffe, Oquendo). Turnovers: 9 (Hill 3, Abdur-Rahim 2, Bridges, Etter, Ingram, McBride). Steals: 8 (Hill 3, McBride 2,...
Porterville Recorder
New Mexico St. 82, Seattle 75
SEATTLE (16-8) Chatfield 4-6 2-2 11, Udenyi 1-2 0-2 2, Schumacher 5-12 2-2 14, Tyson 8-23 4-4 24, Grigsby 6-16 2-2 17, Dawson 1-3 2-2 5, Williamson 1-7 0-0 2, Levis 0-0 0-0 0, Rajkovic 0-0 0-0 0, Reiley 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 26-71 12-14 75. NEW MEXICO ST. (9-14)
Porterville Recorder
James pulls within 63 of breaking Abdul-Jabbar's NBA record
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — LeBron James had 26 points, seven rebounds and seven assists and pulled within 63 points of becoming the NBA’s career scoring leader as the Los Angeles Lakers rallied to beat the Indiana Pacers 112-111 on Thursday night. James has 38,325 points, with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar holding...
Porterville Recorder
DRAKE 85, VALPARAISO 82, 2OT
Percentages: FG .385, FT .758. 3-Point Goals: 10-23, .435 (DeVries 5-9, Djamgouz 2-2, Wilkins 2-8, Penn 1-2, Enright 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Brodie 3, DeVries). Turnovers: 13 (DeVries 4, Brodie 2, Enright 2, Penn 2, Sturtz 2, Calhoun). Steals: 4 (DeVries, Enright, Penn, Sturtz).
Porterville Recorder
OLD DOMINION 64, GEORGIA SOUTHERN 58
Percentages: FG .288, FT .680. 3-Point Goals: 7-22, .318 (Archie 2-2, Brafford 2-4, Harris 1-2, Moore 1-3, Savrasov 1-6, Strickland 0-1, Finch 0-2, K.Brown 0-2). Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Savrasov 2, McFatten). Turnovers: 10 (Brafford 2, Curry 2, Moore 2, Savrasov 2, Archie, McFatten). Steals:...
