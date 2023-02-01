ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee 123, Miami 115

MIAMI (115) Butler 11-21 9-10 32, Martin 6-13 3-5 17, Adebayo 7-15 2-2 16, Herro 10-24 2-2 24, Vincent 3-9 0-0 7, Highsmith 3-6 1-2 8, Strus 5-9 0-0 11, Dedmon 0-4 0-0 0. Totals 45-101 17-21 115. MILWAUKEE (123) Connaughton 5-10 0-0 14, G.Antetokounmpo 13-19 9-16 35, Lopez 4-11...
MIAMI, FL
Maryland 81, Minnesota 46

MARYLAND (16-7) Reese 8-10 0-2 16, Scott 5-12 1-2 13, Carey 2-3 1-1 7, Hart 3-5 1-1 7, Young 6-9 1-1 14, Emilien 1-1 0-0 2, Long 2-5 0-1 5, Martinez 4-9 0-0 11, Cornish 0-3 1-2 1, Batchelor 1-3 0-0 2, Revaz 0-0 0-0 0, Swanton-Rodger 1-2 1-1 3, Dziuba 0-1 0-0 0, Karkus 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 33-63 6-11 81.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Chicago 129, Portland 121

PORTLAND (121) Grant 5-13 2-3 13, Hart 5-13 3-4 13, Eubanks 4-8 0-0 8, Lillard 12-21 11-11 40, Simons 10-18 2-2 27, Watford 4-5 1-1 11, Little 0-1 0-0 0, Payton II 1-2 0-0 2, Sharpe 3-6 0-0 7. Totals 44-87 19-21 121. CHICAGO (129) DeRozan 10-16 6-6 27, Williams...
CHICAGO, IL
Denver 128, Atlanta 108

ATLANTA (108) Collins 3-5 0-0 6, Hunter 7-15 4-4 20, Capela 5-10 2-3 12, D.Murray 10-21 5-7 28, Griffin 6-11 2-2 15, Johnson 5-8 1-1 11, Kaminsky 0-0 0-0 0, Okongwu 3-7 0-0 6, A.Holiday 0-3 0-0 0, Bogdanovic 4-10 0-0 8, Forrest 1-1 0-0 2, Krejci 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 44-91 14-17 108.
DENVER, CO
Oklahoma City 153, Houston 121

HOUSTON (121) Martin Jr. 1-4 2-2 4, Smith Jr. 4-8 2-3 11, Sengun 5-8 0-0 10, Green 4-15 2-2 12, Nix 1-3 0-0 2, Eason 5-11 7-9 18, Garuba 4-7 0-0 10, Fernando 4-4 1-2 9, Marjanovic 1-2 0-0 2, Christopher 7-11 4-6 20, Hudgins 0-0 3-3 3, Washington Jr. 9-16 0-0 20. Totals 45-89 21-27 121.
HOUSTON, TX
Pepperdine 94, Portland 93, 2OT

PORTLAND (12-14) Nduka 1-2 0-0 2, Sjolund 6-13 3-3 16, Wood 1-6 6-8 9, Gorosito 1-3 0-0 3, Robertson 10-24 14-18 35, Meadows 6-12 6-7 19, Applewhite 2-3 0-1 5, Perry 0-2 1-2 1, Vucinic 1-1 1-1 3. Totals 28-66 31-40 93. PEPPERDINE (8-17) Lewis 4-16 3-4 12, Porter 7-14...
MALIBU, CA
ORAL ROBERTS 85, KANSAS CITY 57

Percentages: FG .524, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 10-27, .370 (Abmas 4-9, McBride 3-6, Jurgens 1-1, Weaver 1-2, Vanover 1-5, Phipps 0-1, Thompson 0-1, Mwamba 0-2). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 8 (Vanover 5, Weaver 2, Jurgens). Turnovers: 13 (Jurgens 3, Mwamba 3, Thompson 3, Abmas, McBride, Phipps,...
KANSAS CITY, MO
MONTANA 67, NORTHERN ARIZONA 66

Percentages: FG .484, FT 1.000. 3-Point Goals: 3-16, .188 (Fort 1-2, Mains 1-2, Lloyd 1-3, Fuller 0-1, McLaughlin 0-2, Wistrcill 0-2, Cone 0-4). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Wistrcill). Turnovers: 9 (Towt 4, Cone 2, Fuller 2, Mains). Steals: 3 (Cone, Fort, Lloyd). Technical Fouls: None.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
NICHOLLS STATE 92, HOUSTON CHRISTIAN 91

Percentages: FG .507, FT .769. 3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (Terrell 3-4, Spencer 2-4, Nelson 1-2, Jones 1-5, Huffman 1-6, Del Cadia 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Littles, Spencer, Terrell). Turnovers: 8 (Huffman 2, Jones 2, Spencer 2, Amir-Paul, Del Cadia). Steals: 10 (Del Cadia 3,...
HOUSTON, TX
LeBron James moves 36 points away from breaking NBA record

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — LeBron James moved 36 points away from breaking the NBA career scoring record in the Los Angeles Lakers’ 131-126 loss to New Orleans on Saturday night that ended the Pelicans’ losing streak at 10 games. James had 27 points to go with nine...
WASHINGTON STATE
Phoenix 116, Detroit 100

Percentages: FG .560, FT .677. 3-Point Goals: 11-23, .478 (Craig 4-4, Johnson 3-4, Bridges 3-7, D.Lee 1-2, Saric 0-1, Wainright 0-2, Paul 0-3). Team Rebounds: 13. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Ayton, Bridges). Turnovers: 16 (Bridges 4, Paul 4, S.Lee 2, Wainright 2, Craig, D.Lee, Landale, Saric). Steals: 10...
PHOENIX, AZ
Golden State 119, Dallas 113

DALLAS (113) Finney-Smith 5-11 5-6 18, Jo.Green 5-12 2-4 12, Powell 4-5 2-3 10, Dinwiddie 9-17 4-5 25, Hardaway Jr. 7-16 3-3 22, Bullock 2-4 0-0 5, Pinson 0-0 0-0 0, Hardy 3-8 4-4 11, Lawson 2-4 0-0 5, Ntilikina 0-1 0-0 0, Wright IV 2-7 1-2 5. Totals 39-85 21-27 113.
DALLAS, TX
L.A. Clippers 134, N.Y. Knicks 128

L.A. CLIPPERS (134) Leonard 11-23 12-12 35, Morris Sr. 6-15 1-2 17, Zubac 1-3 0-0 2, George 9-16 7-7 30, Mann 4-7 3-3 12, Batum 3-4 1-2 10, Jackson 2-7 0-0 4, Powell 8-17 6-9 24. Totals 44-92 30-35 134. NEW YORK (128) Barrett 6-21 1-2 14, Randle 10-18 6-8...
LOS ANGELES, CA
USC 80, WASHINGTON 74

Percentages: FG .436, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 6-17, .353 (Menifield 4-6, Brooks 1-1, Bey 1-4, Fuller 0-3, Kor.Johnson 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Bey, Brooks). Turnovers: 15 (Fuller 4, Brooks 3, Williams 3, Bey 2, Meah 2, Menifield). Steals: 7 (Bey 4, Menifield 2, Meah).
LOS ANGELES, CA
Kentucky 72, Florida 67

FLORIDA (13-10) Castleton 9-16 7-7 25, Jones 2-8 0-0 5, Kugel 2-7 2-2 6, Lofton 5-7 0-1 13, Richard 4-8 3-4 13, K.Reeves 1-7 3-3 5, Fudge 0-1 0-0 0, Bonham 0-1 0-0 0, Jitoboh 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-55 15-17 67. KENTUCKY (16-7) Livingston 1-2 2-2 4, Toppin 8-16...
GAINESVILLE, FL
TEXAS A&M 82, GEORGIA 57

Percentages: FG .304, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 5-31, .161 (Abdur-Rahim 3-8, Hill 1-4, McBride 1-7, Holt 0-3, Ingram 0-4, Oquendo 0-5). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Anselem, Hill, Moncrieffe, Oquendo). Turnovers: 9 (Hill 3, Abdur-Rahim 2, Bridges, Etter, Ingram, McBride). Steals: 8 (Hill 3, McBride 2,...
ATHENS, GA
New Mexico St. 82, Seattle 75

SEATTLE (16-8) Chatfield 4-6 2-2 11, Udenyi 1-2 0-2 2, Schumacher 5-12 2-2 14, Tyson 8-23 4-4 24, Grigsby 6-16 2-2 17, Dawson 1-3 2-2 5, Williamson 1-7 0-0 2, Levis 0-0 0-0 0, Rajkovic 0-0 0-0 0, Reiley 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 26-71 12-14 75. NEW MEXICO ST. (9-14)
SEATTLE, WA
James pulls within 63 of breaking Abdul-Jabbar's NBA record

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — LeBron James had 26 points, seven rebounds and seven assists and pulled within 63 points of becoming the NBA’s career scoring leader as the Los Angeles Lakers rallied to beat the Indiana Pacers 112-111 on Thursday night. James has 38,325 points, with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar holding...
DRAKE 85, VALPARAISO 82, 2OT

Percentages: FG .385, FT .758. 3-Point Goals: 10-23, .435 (DeVries 5-9, Djamgouz 2-2, Wilkins 2-8, Penn 1-2, Enright 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Brodie 3, DeVries). Turnovers: 13 (DeVries 4, Brodie 2, Enright 2, Penn 2, Sturtz 2, Calhoun). Steals: 4 (DeVries, Enright, Penn, Sturtz).
VALPARAISO, IN
OLD DOMINION 64, GEORGIA SOUTHERN 58

Percentages: FG .288, FT .680. 3-Point Goals: 7-22, .318 (Archie 2-2, Brafford 2-4, Harris 1-2, Moore 1-3, Savrasov 1-6, Strickland 0-1, Finch 0-2, K.Brown 0-2). Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Savrasov 2, McFatten). Turnovers: 10 (Brafford 2, Curry 2, Moore 2, Savrasov 2, Archie, McFatten). Steals:...
STATESBORO, GA

