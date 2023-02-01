Read full article on original website
Milwaukee 123, Miami 115
MIAMI (115) Butler 11-21 9-10 32, Martin 6-13 3-5 17, Adebayo 7-15 2-2 16, Herro 10-24 2-2 24, Vincent 3-9 0-0 7, Highsmith 3-6 1-2 8, Strus 5-9 0-0 11, Dedmon 0-4 0-0 0. Totals 45-101 17-21 115. MILWAUKEE (123) Connaughton 5-10 0-0 14, G.Antetokounmpo 13-19 9-16 35, Lopez 4-11...
Chicago 129, Portland 121
Percentages: FG .506, FT .905. 3-Point Goals: 14-43, .326 (Lillard 5-12, Simons 5-12, Watford 2-2, Sharpe 1-3, Grant 1-6, Eubanks 0-1, Little 0-1, Payton II 0-1, Hart 0-5). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Eubanks, Sharpe, Watford). Turnovers: 9 (Lillard 3, Grant 2, Hart, Little, Simons, Watford).
MARYLAND 81, MINNESOTA 46
Percentages: FG .524, FT .545. 3-Point Goals: 9-21, .429 (Martinez 3-6, Carey 2-3, Scott 2-3, Young 1-1, Long 1-2, Hart 0-1, Batchelor 0-2, Cornish 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 5 (Batchelor 2, Cornish, Scott, Young). Steals: 9 (Carey 2, Hart 2, Young 2, Cornish,...
Denver 128, Atlanta 108
ATLANTA (108) Collins 3-5 0-0 6, Hunter 7-15 4-4 20, Capela 5-10 2-3 12, D.Murray 10-21 5-7 28, Griffin 6-11 2-2 15, Johnson 5-8 1-1 11, Kaminsky 0-0 0-0 0, Okongwu 3-7 0-0 6, A.Holiday 0-3 0-0 0, Bogdanovic 4-10 0-0 8, Forrest 1-1 0-0 2, Krejci 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 44-91 14-17 108.
USC 80, WASHINGTON 74
Percentages: FG .436, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 6-17, .353 (Menifield 4-6, Brooks 1-1, Bey 1-4, Fuller 0-3, Kor.Johnson 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Bey, Brooks). Turnovers: 15 (Fuller 4, Brooks 3, Williams 3, Bey 2, Meah 2, Menifield). Steals: 7 (Bey 4, Menifield 2, Meah).
MONTANA 67, NORTHERN ARIZONA 66
Percentages: FG .484, FT 1.000. 3-Point Goals: 3-16, .188 (Fort 1-2, Mains 1-2, Lloyd 1-3, Fuller 0-1, McLaughlin 0-2, Wistrcill 0-2, Cone 0-4). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Wistrcill). Turnovers: 9 (Towt 4, Cone 2, Fuller 2, Mains). Steals: 3 (Cone, Fort, Lloyd). Technical Fouls: None.
OLD DOMINION 64, GEORGIA SOUTHERN 58
Percentages: FG .288, FT .680. 3-Point Goals: 7-22, .318 (Archie 2-2, Brafford 2-4, Harris 1-2, Moore 1-3, Savrasov 1-6, Strickland 0-1, Finch 0-2, K.Brown 0-2). Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Savrasov 2, McFatten). Turnovers: 10 (Brafford 2, Curry 2, Moore 2, Savrasov 2, Archie, McFatten). Steals:...
KENTUCKY 72, FLORIDA 67
Percentages: FG .418, FT .882. 3-Point Goals: 6-19, .316 (Lofton 3-3, Richard 2-5, Jones 1-4, Bonham 0-1, Castleton 0-1, Kugel 0-2, K.Reeves 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Castleton 3, Fudge, K.Reeves). Turnovers: 9 (Castleton 3, Lofton 2, Richard 2, Bonham, Fudge). Steals: 5 (Kugel 2,...
TOLEDO 84, CENTRAL MICHIGAN 59
Percentages: FG .526, FT .577. 3-Point Goals: 4-15, .267 (Majerle 2-4, Taylor 2-4, McCaskill 0-1, Harding 0-2, Bass 0-4). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (McCaskill 2, Majerle, Taylor). Turnovers: 20 (Bass 5, Harding 4, Taylor 3, Ajiboye 2, McCaskill 2, Pavrette 2, Drummond, Majerle). Steals: 4...
OREGON 75, ARIZONA STATE 70
Percentages: FG .472, FT .692. 3-Point Goals: 7-16, .438 (Barthelemy 3-3, Richardson 3-4, Guerrier 1-1, Couisnard 0-1, Bittle 0-2, Ware 0-2, Soares 0-3). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Bittle 2, Dante, Ware). Turnovers: 16 (Richardson 6, Barthelemy 3, Dante 2, Guerrier 2, Soares 2, Couisnard). Steals:...
CREIGHTON 66, VILLANOVA 61
Percentages: FG .388, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 7-25, .280 (Moore 3-7, Slater 1-2, Daniels 1-3, Whitmore 1-4, Dixon 1-6, Armstrong 0-1, Hausen 0-1, Patterson 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 4 (Dixon 3, Whitmore). Turnovers: 10 (Daniels 3, Moore 3, Whitmore 3, Dixon). Steals: 4 (Whitmore 2,...
Oklahoma City 153, Houston 121
Percentages: FG .506, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 10-30, .333 (Christopher 2-2, Garuba 2-4, Washington Jr. 2-7, Green 2-8, Eason 1-2, Smith Jr. 1-3, Martin Jr. 0-2, Nix 0-2). Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 8 (Green 2, Christopher, Fernando, Martin Jr., Nix, Sengun, Washington Jr.). Turnovers: 15 (Christopher...
PEPPERDINE 94, PORTLAND 93, 2OT
Percentages: FG .424, FT .775. 3-Point Goals: 6-21, .286 (Applewhite 1-1, Meadows 1-2, Gorosito 1-3, Robertson 1-4, Wood 1-4, Sjolund 1-5, Perry 0-2). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Applewhite, Wood). Turnovers: 16 (Robertson 5, Sjolund 3, Gorosito 2, Wood 2, Applewhite, Meadows, Nduka, Vucinic). Steals: 7...
DRAKE 85, VALPARAISO 82, 2OT
Percentages: FG .385, FT .758. 3-Point Goals: 10-23, .435 (DeVries 5-9, Djamgouz 2-2, Wilkins 2-8, Penn 1-2, Enright 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Brodie 3, DeVries). Turnovers: 13 (DeVries 4, Brodie 2, Enright 2, Penn 2, Sturtz 2, Calhoun). Steals: 4 (DeVries, Enright, Penn, Sturtz).
TEXAS A&M 82, GEORGIA 57
Percentages: FG .304, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 5-31, .161 (Abdur-Rahim 3-8, Hill 1-4, McBride 1-7, Holt 0-3, Ingram 0-4, Oquendo 0-5). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Anselem, Hill, Moncrieffe, Oquendo). Turnovers: 9 (Hill 3, Abdur-Rahim 2, Bridges, Etter, Ingram, McBride). Steals: 8 (Hill 3, McBride 2,...
CAL STATE NORTHRIDGE 72, UC SANTA BARBARA 67
Percentages: FG .328, FT .704. 3-Point Goals: 6-27, .222 (Pierre-Louis 3-3, Norris 2-6, Anderson 1-10, Mitchell 0-2, Sanni 0-2, Wishart 0-4). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Norris). Turnovers: 7 (Keat Tong 3, Kelly, Mitchell, Pierre-Louis, Wishart). Steals: 3 (Sanni 2, Mitchell). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. CS...
ORAL ROBERTS 85, KANSAS CITY 57
Percentages: FG .524, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 10-27, .370 (Abmas 4-9, McBride 3-6, Jurgens 1-1, Weaver 1-2, Vanover 1-5, Phipps 0-1, Thompson 0-1, Mwamba 0-2). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 8 (Vanover 5, Weaver 2, Jurgens). Turnovers: 13 (Jurgens 3, Mwamba 3, Thompson 3, Abmas, McBride, Phipps,...
BETHUNE-COOKMAN 60, PRAIRIE VIEW A&M 58
Percentages: FG .333, FT .625. 3-Point Goals: 8-21, .381 (French 4-6, Harmon 2-5, Dyson 1-2, Garrett 1-4, McEntire 0-1, Davis 0-3). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 7 (Henderson 3, Davis 2, Dyson, McEntire). Turnovers: 6 (Harmon 2, Davis, Garrett, Gudavicius, McEntire). Steals: 5 (McEntire 2, Dyson, French,...
SAN DIEGO 87, LOYOLA MARYMOUNT 79
Percentages: FG .477, FT .533. 3-Point Goals: 9-25, .360 (Shelton 3-6, Anderson 2-6, Stephens 1-1, Leaupepe 1-2, Merkviladze 1-2, Ahrens 1-6, Lewis 0-1, Marble 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Graham 2, Ahrens). Turnovers: 11 (Shelton 3, Ahrens 2, Anderson 2, Merkviladze 2, Graham, Leaupepe). Steals:...
CAL STATE BAKERSFIELD 75, UC SAN DIEGO 69, OT
Percentages: FG .500, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 9-19, .474 (McGhee 5-8, Henson 2-5, Collum 1-1, Panopio 1-2, Hunter 0-1, Smith 0-2). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 2 (Henson, Smith). Turnovers: 12 (Reynolds 3, Collum 2, McGhee 2, Smith 2, Henson, Kas.Watson, Panopio). Steals: 3 (Panopio, Reynolds, Smith).
