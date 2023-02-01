Read full article on original website
Despite decreasing numbers, local businesses still concerned with crime near Camp Hope
SPOKANE, Wash. — There are 124 people left at Camp Hope. Within the past few months, people have been moving into housing or out of the camp altogether. There were over 600 people at Camp Hope this past summer.
ADHD medication is getting harder to find in the Inland Northwest
SPOKANE, Wash. -- If you've tried to get a refill on a generic Adderall prescription in the last few months, you may notice the ADHD drug has been hard to come by. Adderall shortages are happening all over the country. Local pharmacists are saying the shortage has been the worst they've seen in months.
Pandemic-era financial benefits to end as inflation climbs
SPOKANE, Wash. -- The emergency SNAP benefits that were approved during the pandemic are coming to an end. Those benefits provided a much needed income boost to millions of families across the country, including in Spokane.
Former Gonzaga star assists middle school
SPOKANE, Wash. — Robert Sacre has always had one of the loudest voices in the gym, whether it's on the court or the sidelines. "I'm hard, but I'm fair," Sacre said. "I hold these guys accountable. If you come late or you don't show up to practice, you don't start."
That's no weather balloon
SPOKANE, Wash. -- The United States says a Chinese spy balloon is floating across the country. China says it's a weather balloon that went off course. The 4 News Now weather team has seen a few weather balloons, and we think that's unlikely.
Buy a Cinn-a-gram for your sweetheart or a local senior for Valentine's Day
SPOKANE, Wash. --- Surprise your loved ones for Valentine’s Day with a sweet treat that pays it forward to Meals on Wheels Spokane. Cinn-a-grams are back this year and with every one you purchase, eight local seniors get a hot nutritious meal.
Man sentenced to 12 years in prison for 2020 murder
SPOKANE, Wash. -- On Friday, 28-year-old Demetrius Cawthrorne was sentenced to 12 years in prison for second-degree murder. Spokane Police say Cawthorne was responsible for the murder of Taurus Ogletree in June 2020.
Fourth annual Coeur d'Alene Boat Expo offers new opportunity to win a free boat
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho --- Tour the latest and greatest boats at Hagadone Marine Group's Coeur d'Alene Boat Expo. The expo began Wednesday, Feb. 1 and continues through Monday, Feb. 6.
MUV Fitness moving into old South Hill Albertsons location
SPOKANE, Wash - After sitting empty for years, the site of a former Albertsons on 37th Avenue in Spokane will soon be occupied once again. Chris Bell, managing broker at NAI Black, confirmed to 4 News Now Thursday morning that MUV Fitness will be leasing the space.
Deer Park nonprofit tutoring company burglarized, computers, instruments stolen
DEER PARK, Wash. -- A nonprofit tutoring company in Deer Park is now having to replace laptops, instruments, computers, and more after they were stolen on Monday. Cloverleaf Education provides after-school programming, STEAM camps, music lessons, and private tutoring to many families. They serve children ages 5-13+ and K-12.
American singer-songwriter Chris Stapleton headed to Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - Christopher Alan Stapleton has announced a Spokane stop as part of his "All American Road Show." He'll perform at the Spokane Arena on Thursday, June 15. Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 10 at 10:00 a.m.
No. 17 Gonzaga bounces back, beats USF on the road 78-56
SAN FRANCISCO — The Gonzaga women's basketball team responded to their upset loss on Thursday with a dominant win against the USF Dons on Saturday. The No. 17-ranked Zags took a trip to the Bay Area to face Santa Clara and USF. On Thursday, the Broncos beat the Zags, winning 77-72 and snapping the Zags' 14-game winning streak.
Gonzaga cruises past Santa Clara, 88-70
SPOKANE, WA. - No. 12 Gonzaga defeated Santa Clara, 88-70, on Thursday. The Bulldogs had four players score in double-figures led by Anton Watson with 18 points.
Friday Night Sports Extra: Gonzaga Prep sweeps Ferris, Cheney girls hoops takes down North Central
Gonzaga Prep boys basketball pulls away late to defeat Ferris.
