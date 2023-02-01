ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

KXLY

ADHD medication is getting harder to find in the Inland Northwest

SPOKANE, Wash. -- If you've tried to get a refill on a generic Adderall prescription in the last few months, you may notice the ADHD drug has been hard to come by. Adderall shortages are happening all over the country. Local pharmacists are saying the shortage has been the worst they've seen in months.
KXLY

Former Gonzaga star assists middle school

SPOKANE, Wash. — Robert Sacre has always had one of the loudest voices in the gym, whether it's on the court or the sidelines. "I'm hard, but I'm fair," Sacre said. "I hold these guys accountable. If you come late or you don't show up to practice, you don't start."
KXLY

That's no weather balloon

SPOKANE, Wash. -- The United States says a Chinese spy balloon is floating across the country. China says it's a weather balloon that went off course. The 4 News Now weather team has seen a few weather balloons, and we think that's unlikely.
KXLY

MUV Fitness moving into old South Hill Albertsons location

SPOKANE, Wash - After sitting empty for years, the site of a former Albertsons on 37th Avenue in Spokane will soon be occupied once again. Chris Bell, managing broker at NAI Black, confirmed to 4 News Now Thursday morning that MUV Fitness will be leasing the space.
KXLY

No. 17 Gonzaga bounces back, beats USF on the road 78-56

SAN FRANCISCO — The Gonzaga women's basketball team responded to their upset loss on Thursday with a dominant win against the USF Dons on Saturday. The No. 17-ranked Zags took a trip to the Bay Area to face Santa Clara and USF. On Thursday, the Broncos beat the Zags, winning 77-72 and snapping the Zags' 14-game winning streak.
