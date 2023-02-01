ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Man arrested after barricading himself inside Columbia home

COLUMBIA, MO (KMIZ) A man is in custody after barricading himself inside an east Columbia home for several hours. Christian Tabak, Public Information Specialist with Columbia Police Department says officers were called to the 700 block of Woodridge Drive around 8:40 p.m. Friday to a disturbance of confirmed shots fired. Police blocked off parts of The post Man arrested after barricading himself inside Columbia home appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
kjluradio.com

UPDATED: One in custody following almost eight-hour police standoff in Columbia

UPDATE: Columbia Police have identified the man as James Duncan, 58, of Columbia. He was arrested for first-degree assault, unlawful possession of a firearm, and armed criminal action. A seven-and-a-half hour police standoff ends peacefully at a home on Columbia’s east side. The Columbia Police Department reports officers were...
COLUMBIA, MO
kjluradio.com

Columbia woman dies while in custody of the Boone County Jail

An autopsy is underway to determine the cause of death for an inmate at the Boone County Jail. The sheriff’s department reports Kimberly McDonald, 54, of Columbia, arrived at the jail Thursday after being arrested for three outstanding warrants. It was Friday morning when a fellow detainee at the jail attempted to wake McDonald for breakfast and found her unresponsive. The department says no foul play is suspected but the Boone County Medical Examiner will perform an autopsy to determine cause of death.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Woman found dead in Boone County Jail

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A woman who was detained in the Boone County Jail was found dead Friday morning. According to a social media post from the office, Kimberly Denise McDonald, of Columbia, was found dead at 8 a.m. She was 54. The office said she was unresponsive in her cell. Another person who was detained The post Woman found dead in Boone County Jail appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
kjluradio.com

$5,600 reward offered for information about shooting last October during MU's Homecoming

A reward is now offered for information about a shooting last year during MU’s Homecoming Festivities. It was last October when three men were shot the Friday night of Homecoming just a few blocks north of the MU campus. One man, identified as Jason Barry, was transported to the hospital with injuries while two other victims had already gone to a local hospital with gunshot wounds.
COLUMBIA, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Burglary Suspect Arrested By SPD On Scene

On Friday at 1:42 a.m., Sedalia Police responded to a burglary in progress at 1919 South Harrison. The victim reported that a subject was forcing entry into the front door of the residence. Officers arrived on scene and located the suspect exiting the front door of the house. The suspect...
SEDALIA, MO
FOX2now.com

Missouri carjacking suspect under arrest after police chase

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. — A suspect was caught by police near Berger, Missouri, after a 90 mph police chase from Washington, Missouri. The man was wanted for an armed carjacking. A woman called Washington police at around 6:30 a.m. She told them that a man with a black handgun...
WASHINGTON, MO
kmmo.com

MARSHALL MAN CHARGED WITH FELONY FOR DOMESTIC ASSAULT

A Marshall man has been charged with domestic assault in Saline County. According to a probable cause statement, a Marshall Police Officer was dispatched to a residence in Marshall on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 for a report of a physical disturbance. A victim stated Harley David Tinsley had allegedly yelled at him for a cell phone being too loud. A verbal argument allegedly ensued and Tinsley charged him and pushed him against a wall and began choking him.
MARSHALL, MO
KOMU

Columbia police reopen nearly 30-year-old homicide investigation

COLUMBIA — The Columbia Police Department announced Tuesday it is reopening the investigation into the murder of Virginia Davis. Davis, who was 43 years old at the time of her death, was found deceased in a residence at 1508 Patsy Lane on June 6, 1994. Although her death was...
COLUMBIA, MO
kjluradio.com

UPDATED: Jefferson City bank robber arrested Thursday night

UPDATE: Charges were filed Friday against Tre Connor, 28, of Jefferson City. He was charged with first-degree robbery, three counts of armed criminal action, unlawful possession of a firearm, and unlawful use of a weapon. He's being held with no bond. Jefferson City man is now in police custody for...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
krcgtv.com

Columbia police request public help in finding missing teen

COLUMBIA — Columbia police are asking for help from the public in locating a 18-year-old-girl who has been reported as missing. The department posted on social media Tuesday Elexis Martin was last seen on the afternoon of January 26 in the 200 block of North Garth Avenue. She is...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Jefferson City police K-9 dies after short illness

JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City Police Department was saddened to announce the passing of officer K-9 Drax Wednesday. It comes after a nearly two-month long battle with an unknown illness, the department said. "Drax fought as hard during this illness as he always had during his police-related duties, but...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Welfare Check On Homeless Man Leads to Arrest

On Wednesday around 7 p.m., Sedalia Police responded to 16th and Lamine to check on an individual under-dressed for the weather conditions. Upon contacting and identifying the man, it was learned that 56-year-old Jacob R. Marsh, homeless, was wanted on an active parole violation warrant out of Greene County on original charges of failure to register as a sex offender.
SEDALIA, MO
kmmo.com

MARSHALL MAN FOUND GUILTY OF MURDER IN SALINE COUNTY

A Marshall man was found guilty of second degree murder in Saline County on Thursday, February 2, 2023. Terrelle Palmer was the subject of a manhunt over three years ago. According to court documents, Palmer shot four people at two different residences. One of the victims died and three others suffered injuries on October 2, 2019. The shootings led to a citywide lock down. Palmer fled the area and was apprehended in Mississippi on October 18, 2019.
MARSHALL, MO
kjluradio.com

Columbia Fire Department's new arson dog to display skills today

The newest member of the Columbia Fire Department will be showing off some skills later today. The Department has received a new accelerant detection canine, or arson dog, named Tony. Battalion Chief Jim Pasley will do a demonstration of Tony’s abilities at the Columbia Fire Department Administration Building at 201...
COLUMBIA, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

High-speed Chase Ends in Pettis County

Early Thursday morning, Pettis County Deputies responded to the southern end of the county on US Highway 65 to assist Benton County Deputies who were in pursuit of a white Dodge Charger. The driver was known by Benton County Deputies to have Parole Violation warrants on charges of felony Resisting...
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Sedalia Man Faces Burglary, Domestic Assault Charges

On Tuesday around 7:30 p.m., Sedalia Police responded to 2201 W. 5th Street for a domestic assault. Upon arrival, Officers determined that two people had been assaulted and needed medical assistance. PCAD was then contacted and the subjects were later taken to Bothwell Regional Health Center for treatment. The suspect,...
SEDALIA, MO

