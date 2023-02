The Arkansas Razorbacks (16-7, 5-5 SEC) extended their SEC winning streak to four games at South Carolina on Saturday in Columbia, but as head coach Eric Musselman so frequently says, nothing comes easy on the road. That was certainly the case as it took a full 40 minutes for the Hogs to get over the hump and out of town with a 65-63 victory.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 7 HOURS AGO