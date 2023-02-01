ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

247Sports

Countdown to tipoff: Carolina vs. Arkansas

South Carolina will look to snap a six-game losing streak on Saturday when it welcomes Arkansas to Colonial Life Arena for Legends Weekend. Tipoff is set for 3:30 p.m. and will be televised on SEC Network. The Gamecocks (8-14, 1-8) are coming off a 66-51 loss to Mississippi State on...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

FINAL: Arkansas 65 - Carolina 63

FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

The Good, Bad & Ugly: Arkansas 65, South Carolina 63

The Arkansas Razorbacks (16-7, 5-5 SEC) extended their SEC winning streak to four games at South Carolina on Saturday in Columbia, but as head coach Eric Musselman so frequently says, nothing comes easy on the road. That was certainly the case as it took a full 40 minutes for the Hogs to get over the hump and out of town with a 65-63 victory.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

Shamar Easter popular in Ashdown, joins Hogs

FAYETTEVILLE — Ashdown four-star tight end Shamar Easter officially became a Razorback on Thursday night when he held a signing ceremony at his school. Easter, 6-5, 225, committed to Arkansas on Aug. 13, 2021. He didn’t sign early because he opted to take an official visit to South Carolina after his lead recruiter, Dowell Loggains, left for Columbia. However, he then took an unofficial visit to Arkansas on Sunday, Jan. 15, and that solidified his pledge to the Hogs. Easter talked to Jay and Jacob Bunyard on Thursday night about the facilities at Arkansas.
ASHDOWN, AR
247Sports

What is next for Arkansas football?

After a wild college football season was followed by an even wilder offseason of transfers, recruiting and coaching changes, now Arkansas spring football is right around the corner along with another storm of recruiting and transfer portal activity...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

Arkansas HC Eric Musselman recaps 65-63 win over South Carolina

Arkansas HC Eric Musselman recaps 65-63 win over South Carolina. Arkansas HC Eric Musselman recaps 65-63 win over …. Arkansas HC Eric Musselman recaps 65-63 win over South Carolina. NWA treatment center offers free cancer screenings. NWA treatment center offers free cancer screenings. 2023 Frost Fest. Fort Smith Polar Plunge.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5NEWS

Trash pickup changes in Arkansas after ice delays

ARKANSAS, USA — After almost a full week of icy roads hindering transportation of all types, including trash pickup, cities have released their plans on rescheduling waste management services. Trash pickup is paused, impacting all residential waste and recycle services. Fayetteville. Trash pickup is canceled but will resume on...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
tourcounsel.com

Northwest Arkansas Mall | Shopping mall in Fayetteville

Northwest Arkansas Mall is a shopping mall located in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The shopping center began as Northwest Arkansas Plaza, a single-level mall of 570,000 square feet (53,000 m2) leasable square feet. It was developed by General Growth Properties, and among the original tenants were Sears, Dillard's, and F. W. Woolworth Company.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KHBS

Where the worst of the ice will be

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — 40/29 Chief Meteorologist Darby Bybee says there's encouraging news for parts of the area with the ice coming in tonight. Where the worst of the ice will be and when it finally moves out.Watch the videocast above to learn more. Interactive Radar | 7-Day River Valley...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
talkbusiness.net

Fluid Truck sees growth in Northwest Arkansas

Colorado-based Fluid Truck, one of the nation’s fastest-growing tech companies, is investing in Northwest Arkansas. Fluid Truck allows businesses to rent commercial vehicles on demand through mobile devices. It operates in more than 400 U.S. cities from Seattle to Miami, offering 24/7 mobile access to various vehicles 365 days a year. The company has more than 100,000 users on its platform, ranging from individuals to small businesses like florists to large retailers like IKEA.
ROGERS, AR
5NEWS

Why experts say you should clean your car after winter weather

ROGERS, Ark. — The Arkansas Department of Transportation and multiple county road departments have been spreading salt mixtures on roadways in order to combat the ice. Nick Jones with AAMCO Transmissions and Zack Roller with NWA Mobile Detail explains that those chemicals could present an issue for drivers. "We...
ROGERS, AR
YAHOO!

Juvenile arrested after standoff in Fayetteville neighborhood

Dozens of Fayetteville police officers surrounded a house in a Fayetteville neighborhood after a juvenile was barricaded inside. NewsChopper 2 flew over a house inside the neighborhood off of Redwine Road and found dozens of police units. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Fayetteville police say...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

247Sports

