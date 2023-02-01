ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland.com

Villain card: Dillon Brooks, Memphis Grizzlies show no remorse after Flagrant 2 foul against Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Call it dirty and uncalled for. The Cavs called Dillon Brooks’ flagrant foul much worse. But when Brooks and Donovan Mitchell were ejected during the third quarter of Cleveland’s 128-113 win over Memphis, the Grizzlies called it Thursday. Another game, another skirmish. Memphis has been through three in the last two weeks.
MEMPHIS, TN
Cleveland.com

How to get tickets for LeBron James’ games as he approaches Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s NBA scoring record

LeBron James is closing in on the NBA’s all-time scoring record. Wouldn’t it be awesome to see it in person at a Los Angeles Lakers game?. Entering Saturday’s game at the New Orleans Pelicans, James is 63 points away from Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s scoring record. After Saturday, the Lakers return home for the next two games in Los Angeles -- Tuesday, Feb. 7 against the Oklahoma City Thunder and Thursday, Feb. 9 against the Milwaukee Bucks.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Cleveland.com

NBA Trade Rumors: Several suitors emerge for Kyrie Irving after Nets guard requests trade from Nets

Kyrie Irving requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets on Friday, and four playoff contenders are vying for his services, according to reports. The Los Angeles Lakers have shown interest in Irving since the summer as part of their ongoing quest to trade Russell Westbrook. Los Angeles needs to build a winner soon around 38-year-old LeBron James, who won a championship alongside Irving in Cleveland.
CLEVELAND, NY
Cleveland.com

The latest FanDuel Ohio promo code gives $3k no-sweat bet for NBA, NCAAB

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Whether it’s a four-digit bet on Saturday’s NBA, Sunday’s college basketball, or next weekend’s Super Bowl, our FanDuel Ohio promo code...
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

The 3 best bets to make for Grizzlies vs. Cavaliers on Thursday

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Cleveland Cavaliers host the Memphis Grizzlies at 7:30 pm EST on Thursday, February 2. Cleveland enters the game at 31-22,...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

‘We’re no sissies over here’: Cavaliers show toughness, won’t-back-down mentality following altercation with Grizzlies

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Every NBA team has a reputation. The Cleveland Cavaliers are affable, unassuming, mild-mannered and charming -- a roster dotted cheerfulness and youthful exuberance. They like to have fun and aim to keep the vibes light, loose, positive and immaculate. It’s a team that blares celebratory music in the locker room, engages in water balloon fights during road trips, tosses the football around from time to time after practice, makes in-locker-room football bets and hands out a flashy gold chain -- the Junkyard Dog award -- after every win.
MEMPHIS, TN
Cleveland.com

NBA trade rumors: Lakers, Jazz dip toes in trade talks for Russell Westbrook

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Only six days remain until the NBA trade deadline, and the league’s most historic franchise has found a nibble for its most polarizing player. Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes is reporting that the Los Angeles Lakers and Utah Jazz have entered “exploratory” trade talks surrounding point guard Russell Westbrook, who is playing on the final season of a five-year, $206 million contract.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Cleveland.com

Boys basketball statistical leaders: CVCA’s Darryn Peterson continues scoring surge; Richmond Heights’ De’Erick Barber tops in assists

CLEVELAND, Ohio — With three weeks to go in the boys basketball regular season, Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy sophomore Darryn Peterson remains in the area scoring lead. The tightest race, though, could be for who sets up his teammates the most. Richmond Heights sophomore point guard De’Erick Barber has...
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland.com

Breaking down the Bengals’ cap space and potential offseason decisions: Strictly Stripes Podcast

CINCINNATI, Ohio - Big decisions looming for the Cincinnati Bengals this offseason will make an impact in years to come. If free agency wasn’t enough, the Bengals are also set to likely give Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow a contract extension that could reset the market for quarterbacks. All of that plays into how the Bengals will head into free agency and what that means for their potential draft decisions this April.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cleveland.com

Unparalleled parity? Boys basketball season full of surprises could lead to memorable March

CLEVELAND, Ohio — When coaches file their votes this weekend to determine seeding for the OHSAA boys basketball district tournaments, the results will be anyone’s guess. Even St. Edward’s Eric Flannery, whose team has established itself as the top-ranked team in the cleveland.com Top 25, had reservations about just how good his team could be earlier this season.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
100K+
Followers
95K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy