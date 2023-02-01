Read full article on original website
NBA Superstar Suspended After Egregious AltercationOnlyHomersMemphis, TN
Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb's Attempt to Eliminate 140 Police Positions to Balance Budget: Recruitment Efforts FailedBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Chinese Food in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Meet friends for a pint at these Cleveland breweriesJackie MyersCleveland, OH
Balancing the budget vs. maintaining public safety: Cleveland Mayor proposes cutting 142 police officer positionsEdy ZooCleveland, OH
Villain card: Dillon Brooks, Memphis Grizzlies show no remorse after Flagrant 2 foul against Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Call it dirty and uncalled for. The Cavs called Dillon Brooks’ flagrant foul much worse. But when Brooks and Donovan Mitchell were ejected during the third quarter of Cleveland’s 128-113 win over Memphis, the Grizzlies called it Thursday. Another game, another skirmish. Memphis has been through three in the last two weeks.
How to get tickets for LeBron James’ games as he approaches Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s NBA scoring record
LeBron James is closing in on the NBA’s all-time scoring record. Wouldn’t it be awesome to see it in person at a Los Angeles Lakers game?. Entering Saturday’s game at the New Orleans Pelicans, James is 63 points away from Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s scoring record. After Saturday, the Lakers return home for the next two games in Los Angeles -- Tuesday, Feb. 7 against the Oklahoma City Thunder and Thursday, Feb. 9 against the Milwaukee Bucks.
NBA trade rumors: Bojan Bogdanovic likely staying with Detroit Pistons; Cam Reddish expects to be traded
With only one week until the NBA trade deadline on Feb. 9 and despite having the worst record in the NBA, the Detroit Pistons don’t look like they will deal highly coveted forward Bojan Bogdanovic. NBA insider Marc Stein reported on Thursday that the Pistons are “poised to rebuff”...
NBA Trade Rumors: Several suitors emerge for Kyrie Irving after Nets guard requests trade from Nets
Kyrie Irving requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets on Friday, and four playoff contenders are vying for his services, according to reports. The Los Angeles Lakers have shown interest in Irving since the summer as part of their ongoing quest to trade Russell Westbrook. Los Angeles needs to build a winner soon around 38-year-old LeBron James, who won a championship alongside Irving in Cleveland.
Cavs’ Donovan Mitchell fined for on-court altercation Thursday night; Grizzlies’ Dillon Brooks suspended
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The NBA handed down punishment in the aftermath of Thursday’s on-court fracas that led to Cavs guard Donovan Mitchell and Grizzlies swingman Dillon Brooks both getting ejected. Mitchell has been fined $20,000 while Brooks received a one-game suspension without pay, executive vice president and head of...
The latest FanDuel Ohio promo code gives $3k no-sweat bet for NBA, NCAAB
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Whether it’s a four-digit bet on Saturday’s NBA, Sunday’s college basketball, or next weekend’s Super Bowl, our FanDuel Ohio promo code...
Cavs’ Darius Garland using All-Star snub as motivation rest of season: ‘People better watch out’
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cavs point guard Darius Garland was in a team meeting, preparing for the ballyhooed showdown against positional counterpart Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies. Even though the television feed was on in the players’ lounge, set to TNT for the unveiling of the 2023 NBA All-Star Game...
Watch LeBron James continue NBA scoring record chase vs. New Orleans Pelicans for free (2/4/23)
LeBron James will try to either claim or get closer to the NBA all-time scoring title on Saturday night when his Los Angeles Lakers face the New Orleans Pelicans. Tipoff from New Orleans is at 6 p.m. Eastern. WATCH LIVE FOR FREE: Fubo.tv (FREE trial); DirecTV Stream (free trial); Hulu...
The 3 best bets to make for Grizzlies vs. Cavaliers on Thursday
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Cleveland Cavaliers host the Memphis Grizzlies at 7:30 pm EST on Thursday, February 2. Cleveland enters the game at 31-22,...
‘We’re no sissies over here’: Cavaliers show toughness, won’t-back-down mentality following altercation with Grizzlies
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Every NBA team has a reputation. The Cleveland Cavaliers are affable, unassuming, mild-mannered and charming -- a roster dotted cheerfulness and youthful exuberance. They like to have fun and aim to keep the vibes light, loose, positive and immaculate. It’s a team that blares celebratory music in the locker room, engages in water balloon fights during road trips, tosses the football around from time to time after practice, makes in-locker-room football bets and hands out a flashy gold chain -- the Junkyard Dog award -- after every win.
NBA trade rumors: Lakers, Jazz dip toes in trade talks for Russell Westbrook
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Only six days remain until the NBA trade deadline, and the league’s most historic franchise has found a nibble for its most polarizing player. Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes is reporting that the Los Angeles Lakers and Utah Jazz have entered “exploratory” trade talks surrounding point guard Russell Westbrook, who is playing on the final season of a five-year, $206 million contract.
Cavaliers’ Evan Mobley-Darius Garland dual bobblehead released today
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A dual bobblehead of Evan Mobley and Darius Garland is being released today. The eight-inch bobblehead features the two young stars in white Cavaliers jerseys, each with a basketball in their left hand, atop a base with their jersey numbers. Their names are displayed on a backboard.
Is receiver or edge rusher more important than defensive tackle for the Browns? Orange and Brown Talk
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- You can only pick one: defensive tackle, edge rusher or wide receiver. Which position would you choose for the Browns this offseason?. It’s one of four Browns questions Mary Kay Cabot, Ashley Bastock and Dan Labbe answer on Wednesday’s Orange and Brown Talk. They make...
3 Senior Bowl players earning rave reviews who should be on Browns NFL Draft radar
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The real meat of Senior Bowl week is over. Practices wrapped up on Thursday and, while the game will take place Saturday at 2:30 p.m. on NFL Network, the real work happens during the week leading up to the game. The NFL Combine at the end of...
Boys basketball statistical leaders: CVCA’s Darryn Peterson continues scoring surge; Richmond Heights’ De’Erick Barber tops in assists
CLEVELAND, Ohio — With three weeks to go in the boys basketball regular season, Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy sophomore Darryn Peterson remains in the area scoring lead. The tightest race, though, could be for who sets up his teammates the most. Richmond Heights sophomore point guard De’Erick Barber has...
Cavaliers’ Darius Garland snubbed from 2023 NBA All-Star Game roster
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Darius Garland didn’t get his wish. Garland -- who told cleveland.com last week that he wanted to join teammate Donovan Mitchell at the 2023 NBA All-Star Game and believed he deserved a spot -- was not selected as one of seven Eastern Conference All-Star reserves.
Bengals CB Chidobe Awuzie not sure of recovery timetable from torn ACL
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Bengals cornerback Chidobe Awuzie represents the biggest health-related question for the team entering the offseason, but as for now, there’s not a timeline for his recovery. Speaking at the team’s breakdown day this week, Awuzie said that he’s not sure about a recovery timetable from...
Breaking down the Bengals’ cap space and potential offseason decisions: Strictly Stripes Podcast
CINCINNATI, Ohio - Big decisions looming for the Cincinnati Bengals this offseason will make an impact in years to come. If free agency wasn’t enough, the Bengals are also set to likely give Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow a contract extension that could reset the market for quarterbacks. All of that plays into how the Bengals will head into free agency and what that means for their potential draft decisions this April.
Unparalleled parity? Boys basketball season full of surprises could lead to memorable March
CLEVELAND, Ohio — When coaches file their votes this weekend to determine seeding for the OHSAA boys basketball district tournaments, the results will be anyone’s guess. Even St. Edward’s Eric Flannery, whose team has established itself as the top-ranked team in the cleveland.com Top 25, had reservations about just how good his team could be earlier this season.
Bet365 Ohio promo code: $200 bet credits for any $1 wager this weekend
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. A stacked weekend of sports action lies ahead and new players can activate the latest bet365 Ohio promo code offer for...
