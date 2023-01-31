ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tottenham defender Matt Doherty set to join Atletico Madrid on loan until the end of the season

By Sami Mokbel For Mailonline and Sam Brookes For Mailonline
 2 days ago

Tottenham defender Matt Doherty is in Madrid to complete a loan move to Spanish giants Atletico Madrid .

The right-back has found his game time limited this season under Antonio Conte , and is now set for a temporary switch to LaLiga to play for Diego Simeone's side.

Doherty is expected to join Atletico on a straight loan deal, with no option for the Spanish club to sign him permanently at the end of the season.

Doherty's imminent departure follows news that Tottenham have finally reached an agreement with Sporting Lisbon to sign their right-back Pedro Porro.

Spurs have been pursuing Porro throughout January, and looked to have finally landed their man over the weekend, with the full-back appearing to bid an emotional farewell to Sporting's fans after their Portuguese League Cup final defeat against Porto on Saturday.

However, the deal then appeared to be off after the two clubs had a disagreement over the payment structure for the deal .

Porro then refused to train on Monday as he pushed for a move to Tottenham, and Spurs finally agreed to pay Sporting £42m for the defender while giving up a percentage of their sell-on fee for their former player Marcus Edwards .

Porro is set to undergo his medical at Spurs on Tuesday before signing for the Premier League outfit.

He will then battle Emerson Royal for the right wing-back role in Conte's team, while Doherty heads out on loan to Atletico in a bid to get more minutes under his belt.

Doherty will not be the first Tottenham right-back to join Atletico after Kieran Trippier made the same switch in 2019, before returning to England to sign for Newcastle last year.

