Olsen Palmer Launches Kansas City Office, Expanding Bank M&A Advisory Practice
Olsen Palmer is pleased to announce the launch of a Kansas City office to support the firm’s active and growing bank M&A advisory practice in the region. The office will be led by Frank Berndt, Managing Director, who will lead the firm’s efforts in Kansas and Missouri including sell-side M&A advisory, buy-side M&A advisory, valuations, fairness opinions, and Board-level assessments of strategic alternatives. This is Olsen Palmer’s 5th office, complementing the firm’s headquarters in Washington D.C. and existing offices in Chicago, Denver, and Birmingham.
Sell Fast No Fees Makes it Easier than Ever to Sell Homes in Chicagoland
Sell Fast No Fees offers fair prices for each property while ensuring seamless and reliable services. Selling a house in this economy can be a daunting and overwhelming experience, especially if the property needs work or is generally burdensome. Sell Fast No Fees, a real estate solutions and investment firm, offers its expertise to make selling houses in the Chicagoland suburbs a seamless experience.
DriverZ is Updating their Best Driving School Lists in Cities Across Georgia for 2023
DriverZ, by IMPROVLearning, has just announced an update to its Best Driving Schools lists for Georgia residents. The list now includes the top-rated driving schools in Columbus, Duluth, Atlanta, and Woodstock. DriverZ aims to provide Georgia drivers with the information they need to make the best decision when selecting a driving school. The updated list includes detailed descriptions of each school, including the cost of classes, certifications, and other important information.
