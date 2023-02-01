Alipay+ extends foodpanda partnership to Malaysia where customers can enjoy more convenient food and grocery deliveries by paying through the Touch ’n Go eWallet

Read full article on original website
Mobile Commerce Platform Fintiv Partners with Geoswift to Enable Cross-border Digital Remittance in Asia
Fintiv, a leading mobile commerce platform that brings together payments, loyalty programs, and mobile marketing in one place, has partnered with Geoswift, a payment technology company with significant expertise in Asian cross-border payments, to enable digital remittance payments into Asia through Fintiv’s versatile mobile wallets. The partnership will provide...
Bash Entertainment Offers All-inclusive Concierge Services in one Platform.
Jihane Laalou has emerged as a Morocco rising star and Bash Entertainment company’s CEO. The company is recognized for its all-inclusive concierge services, which specialize in helping to curate a memorable experience. United States, 4th Feb 2023 – Jihane Laalou is a multitasking personality and hospitality entrepreneur. She has...
Chiron Investigations Takes the Fight Against Illegal Cryptocurrency Internet-based Activity to a New Level with its Expert Recovery Services
Dartford, United Kingdom, 4th Feb 2023 – Chiron Investigations, a trusted leader in crypto and asset recovery, today announced the launch of its comprehensive cryptocurrency recovery services. The company provides expert assistance to victims of cryptocurrency illegal activities in tracking down their stolen digital assets and resolving any issues with their wallet. The company is also known to provide substantial knowledge on how to get their stolen cryptocurrency back.
CasinoScout.nl Joins Forces with Holle Games in Media Partnership
Amsterdam, Netherlands--(Newsfile Corp. - February 4, 2023) - CasinoScout.nl, a leading online casino website in the Netherlands, and Holle Games team up for a media partnership to showcase their commitment to delivering high-quality gaming experiences to players. The MGA-licensed game provider is proud to be featured on CasinoScout.nl, marking a...
London PropTech Show, only fifteen days away
London, UK, 2nd February 2023, ZEXPRWIRE, The London Proptech Show is just fifteen days away and is all set to be the largest event of its kind in Europe. The show, which will take place on February 15 & 16, 2023 at the Business Design Centre, will bring together important industry leaders, innovators, and policymakers to explore the latest trends, technologies and solutions that are shaping the future of the property market.
TMRW Dubai Announces Its Program and Reveals More Speakers
Belgrade, Serbia, 4th February 2023, ZEXPRWIRE, Davinci Jeremie, Dr. Christina Yan Zang, Christopher Quet, Emanuel Erdem, Khalifa Aljaziri Alshehhi, Abdulla Ziad Galadari, Robbie Nakarmi and Many More Added. After last year’s epic premier edition in Belgrade, TMRW conference powered by 2142, the largest emerging tech event, is set to make...
All applicants will be able to fill out the Turkey-visa-online application form and submit it electronically.
Turkey-visa-online is excited to announce that we are now offering an online visa service for travelers to Turkey. This new service will streamline the visa application process and make it easier than ever to get your visa to Turkey.With our online visa service, you can fill out your application and submit it electronically. There is no need to send in any paperwork or stand in line at the consulate. Simply complete the application form and pay the fee, and your visa will be processed quickly and efficiently.If you are planning a trip to Turkey, be sure to take advantage of our convenient online visa service. We look forward to making your travel plans easier and more enjoyable.
Bruker Announces Successful Customer Installations of First Two Compact 1.0 GHz NMR Systems to Advance Structural Biology
Novel compact, single-story 4 Kelvin 1.0 GHz NMR systems already accepted at RIKEN, Japan and University of Barcelona, Spain in late 2022 ahead of schedule. Bruker today announced successful customer installations of two novel, compact 1.0 GHz NMR spectrometers for advanced structural and molecular biology applications well ahead of original schedules in late 2022. Both new Ascend Evo 1.0 GHz NMR systems operate at 4.2 Kelvin without subcooling below liquid Helium temperatures, and as a result have ~65% lower liquid Helium consumption than previous 1.0 GHz 2 Kelvin, two-story magnets. These new 1.0 GHz NMR magnets also have significantly reduced footprint, weight, and ceiling height requirements and fit into most single-story laboratories. The compact systems are easier to manufacture, site and install, thus allowing acceptance in shorter timeframes.
US-Visa-Online has recently launched an online visa application system.
Us-visa-online is excited to announce that we are now offering an online visa application service. This new service will allow our customers to apply for a visa from the comfort of their own home.Our online visa application service is simple and easy to use. Customers can fill out the application form and submit it to us electronically. We will then review the application and provide feedback within 24 hours.We are committed to providing our customers with the best possible experience when applying for a visa. Our new online visa application service will make the process faster and more convenient for our customers.
R.P. College of Pharmacy Offers B Pharm Course in Karnataka
R.P. College of Pharmacy is a dependable institution that provides high-quality pharmacy courses to Pharmacy aspirants in India. R.P. College of Pharmacy is one of the esteemed educational institutions housed at the Rajputana Medical and Educational Charitable Trust (RMECT), which is regarded as one of the best pharmacy colleges in Karnataka. It has established new institutes and expanded into new courses to make paramedical education accessible to the younger generation within the healthcare industry's ever-expanding borders.
Flexiv Launches Revolutionary Force-Controlled Parallel Robot
Flexiv’s ‘Moonlight’ parallel robot is the latest addition to Flexiv’s line of adaptive robots and is the world’s first-ever force-controlled parallel robot. Flexiv, a world leader in general-purpose robotics solutions, today announced the release of the latest addition to its product portfolio, the Moonlight adaptive parallel robot.
Amazing cruise holidays in 2023 from Southampton Port UK
Cruise holidays from Southampton Port, UK are once again a possibility in 2023, now that COVID-19 restrictions have started to ease all over the world. Southampton is one of the UK's busiest cruise ports, with many popular cruise lines offering sailings from there for tourists to have a great holiday after a couple of years.
