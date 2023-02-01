ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ng-sportingnews.com

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander selected as NBA All-Star: How SGA differs from Steve Nash, Andrew Wiggins

"Shai's going to be so good, man." When the basketball world converged in Chicago for NBA All-Star Weekend in 2020, Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, a participant in the Rising Stars Challenge, was a trending topic of discussion. The above quote comes from Chris Paul, who, when peppered with questions about his then teammate at All-Star media day, beamed as he spoke on the flashes of stardom Gilgeous-Alexander showed during the first half of his breakout sophomore campaign.
Is LeBron James playing tonight? Lakers vs. Pacers time, TV channel, live stream for 2023 Thursday NBA game

LeBron James is now within 100 points of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's all-time scoring record. The pursuit continues when James and the Lakers travel to face the Pacers on Thursday. In his last outing, James scored 28 points in an overtime victory over the Knicks on Tuesday. It's worth noting that James was initially ruled as questionable on Tuesday due to left ankle soreness that has troubled him for some time.
How to watch LeBron James break Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's scoring record: Lakers schedule, TV channel, live stream

LeBron James will soon be the NBA's all-time leading scorer. Like, really soon. In scoring 26 points in a win over the Pacers earlier in the week, James now stands at 38,325 career points. That puts him only 63 points from passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, who is currently the NBA's all-time leading scorer with 38,387 career points.
NBA FanDuel Picks 2/4: Best NBA DFS lineup advice for Saturday's daily fantasy basketball tournaments

We have a good seven-game daily fantasy basketball main slate on Saturday night, beginning with the Clippers heading to The Garden to play the Knicks at 7 p.m. ET and ending with the Hawks playing the second game of a back-to-back against the Nuggets at 9 p.m. ET. Our FanDuel lineup has a good mix of veterans with favorable matchups and a couple of young players with high DFS ceilings.
Why did Kyrie Irving request trade from Nets? Contract, free agency situation loom large in Brooklyn

Kyrie Irving just dropped a bomb on the NBA universe only days before the 2023 NBA trade deadline. The All-Star guard has told the Nets that he wants to be traded, according to multiple reports. Brooklyn's front office has been informed that Irving "prefers to move on ahead of the Feb. 9 trade deadline — or will leave in free agency in July," per The Athletic's Shams Charania.
Today's Best NBA Bets: Odds, lines & picks for Thursday, Feb. 2

There are seven games on Thursday's NBA slate, meaning bettors will have plenty of opportunities for action. Some of tonight's most intriguing lines are in the Warriors-Nuggets, Lakers-Pacers, and Heat-Knicks games, and the betting experts from BetQL have sorted through all the odds to help you find the best wagers.
Is Devin Booker playing tonight? TV channel, live streams, time for Celtics vs. Suns

Friday's matchup with the Celtics marks the first of five straight games on the road for the Suns. Wins have been hard to come by for the Suns away from Phoenix this season. Whereas they're 19-9 at home, they're just 8-17 on the road. That's quite the change from last season when the Suns finished 32-9 both at home and on the road.
