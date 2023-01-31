ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

ng-sportingnews.com

Will Nets' Ben Simmons ever make an NBA All-Star team again?

Ben Simmons burst onto the scene in 2017-18, winning Rookie of the Year and going on to earn his first All-Star selection the following season. With the 76ers a mainstay in the playoffs during his tenure, the Aussie went on to make three consecutive All-Star Games. But after his messy exit from Philly and his struggles with injuries, he has not yet rediscovered the form that made him one of the most exciting young players in the league.
BROOKLYN, NY
ng-sportingnews.com

Why Lakers didn't complete Kyrie Irving trade: Contract issues, Mavericks offer blocked LeBron James reunion

The Mavericks and Nets kicked off what could be a landscape-altering week in the NBA on Sunday afternoon. Dallas has reportedly acquired Kyrie Irving and Markieff Morris as part of a blockbuster deal that will send Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, a 2029 first-round pick and 2027 and 2029 second-round picks to Brooklyn. The two sides reached an agreement only days after Irving requested a trade.
DALLAS, TX
ng-sportingnews.com

NBA FanDuel Picks 2/3: Best NBA DFS lineup advice for Friday's daily fantasy basketball tournaments

We have a solid eight-game daily fantasy basketball main slate on Friday night, beginning with the Hornets playing their second game of a back-to-back against the Pistons at 7 p.m. ET and ending with the Hawks continuing their five-game road trip against the Jazz at 9 p.m. ET. Our FanDuel lineup has a good mix of veterans with favorable matchups and a couple of rookies with high DFS ceilings.
ng-sportingnews.com

Is LeBron James playing tonight? Lakers vs. Pelicans time, TV channel and live stream for Saturday NBA game

LeBron James will continue his pursuit of the NBA's all-time scoring record when the Lakers head to New Orleans for a matchup with the Pelicans. The All-Star forward is only 63 points away from passing Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, who has been sitting atop the list for decades. After scoring 26 points in a win against the Pacers on Thursday, James explained the importance of Abdul-Jabbar's incredible total.
ng-sportingnews.com

Is Devin Booker playing tonight? TV channel, live streams, time for Celtics vs. Suns

Friday's matchup with the Celtics marks the first of five straight games on the road for the Suns. Wins have been hard to come by for the Suns away from Phoenix this season. Whereas they're 19-9 at home, they're just 8-17 on the road. That's quite the change from last season when the Suns finished 32-9 both at home and on the road.
BOSTON, MA
ng-sportingnews.com

Why did Kyrie Irving request trade from Nets? Contract, free agency situation loom large in Brooklyn

Kyrie Irving just dropped a bomb on the NBA universe only days before the 2023 NBA trade deadline. The All-Star guard has told the Nets that he wants to be traded, according to multiple reports. Brooklyn's front office has been informed that Irving "prefers to move on ahead of the Feb. 9 trade deadline — or will leave in free agency in July," per The Athletic's Shams Charania.
BROOKLYN, NY

