Read full article on original website
Related
ng-sportingnews.com
How long is Stephen Curry out? Leg injury timeline, return updates on Warriors star
The Warriors have run into another setback as they work to turn their season around. Stephen Curry, who has already missed extended time this season with an injury, left Golden State's Feb. 4 win over Dallas with a left leg injury. The Warriors' ability to continue to rise in the West standings largely depends on the severity of Curry's injury.
ng-sportingnews.com
Kyrie Irving trade grades: Mavericks get Luka Doncic help, Nets retool around Kevin Durant
Dallas, help is on the way. According to reports from The Athletic's Shams Charania and ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Mavericks have swooped in to acquire eight-time All-Star Kyrie Irving from the Nets in a deal that sends Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith and multiple draft picks to Brooklyn. The news of...
ng-sportingnews.com
Was Pascal Siakam actually snubbed? Evaluating Raptors forward's All-Star case vs. Eastern Conference field
You didn't have to be in Toronto to hear the anger coming from Raptors fans on Thursday night. Pascal Siakam's name was not announced when the NBA revealed the 2023 All-Star reserves for the Eastern Conference. That led to plenty of outrage from the "We the North" army. Even Raptors...
ng-sportingnews.com
Will Nets' Ben Simmons ever make an NBA All-Star team again?
Ben Simmons burst onto the scene in 2017-18, winning Rookie of the Year and going on to earn his first All-Star selection the following season. With the 76ers a mainstay in the playoffs during his tenure, the Aussie went on to make three consecutive All-Star Games. But after his messy exit from Philly and his struggles with injuries, he has not yet rediscovered the form that made him one of the most exciting young players in the league.
ng-sportingnews.com
Why Lakers didn't complete Kyrie Irving trade: Contract issues, Mavericks offer blocked LeBron James reunion
The Mavericks and Nets kicked off what could be a landscape-altering week in the NBA on Sunday afternoon. Dallas has reportedly acquired Kyrie Irving and Markieff Morris as part of a blockbuster deal that will send Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, a 2029 first-round pick and 2027 and 2029 second-round picks to Brooklyn. The two sides reached an agreement only days after Irving requested a trade.
ng-sportingnews.com
Kyrie Irving linked to Clippers in trade rumors: Why LA is strong landing spot for Nets star
In the time since Kyrie Irving requested a trade from the Nets, a number of teams have emerged as suitors for the eight-time All-Star. And while Irving has reportedly "maintained an interest in the Lakers," it is LA's other team that could swoop in and get a deal done. According...
ng-sportingnews.com
NBA FanDuel Picks 2/3: Best NBA DFS lineup advice for Friday's daily fantasy basketball tournaments
We have a solid eight-game daily fantasy basketball main slate on Friday night, beginning with the Hornets playing their second game of a back-to-back against the Pistons at 7 p.m. ET and ending with the Hawks continuing their five-game road trip against the Jazz at 9 p.m. ET. Our FanDuel lineup has a good mix of veterans with favorable matchups and a couple of rookies with high DFS ceilings.
ng-sportingnews.com
Is Luka Doncic playing tonight? Mavericks vs. Warriors start time, TV channel, live stream
The Mavericks are about to commence a five-game road trip that features contests against the Warriors, Jazz, Clippers, and back-to-back matchups with the Kings. But the big question is: will Luka Doncic be joining them?. Doncic sustained a heel contusion Thursday night during the Mavericks' 111-106 win over the Pelicans...
ng-sportingnews.com
Is LeBron James playing tonight? Lakers vs. Pelicans time, TV channel and live stream for Saturday NBA game
LeBron James will continue his pursuit of the NBA's all-time scoring record when the Lakers head to New Orleans for a matchup with the Pelicans. The All-Star forward is only 63 points away from passing Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, who has been sitting atop the list for decades. After scoring 26 points in a win against the Pacers on Thursday, James explained the importance of Abdul-Jabbar's incredible total.
ng-sportingnews.com
Is Devin Booker playing tonight? TV channel, live streams, time for Celtics vs. Suns
Friday's matchup with the Celtics marks the first of five straight games on the road for the Suns. Wins have been hard to come by for the Suns away from Phoenix this season. Whereas they're 19-9 at home, they're just 8-17 on the road. That's quite the change from last season when the Suns finished 32-9 both at home and on the road.
ng-sportingnews.com
NBA fake trade guide 2023: Eight tips to make your deadline deals suck less, have more fun with rumors
Fake NBA trades are part of what makes the Feb. 9 trade deadline so great. But they can also be roasted when they are completely imbalanced or unrealistic. Before you risk public shaming, here are some basic tips to make your fake trades suck less. SIGN UP TO WATCH EVERY...
ng-sportingnews.com
Why did Kyrie Irving request trade from Nets? Contract, free agency situation loom large in Brooklyn
Kyrie Irving just dropped a bomb on the NBA universe only days before the 2023 NBA trade deadline. The All-Star guard has told the Nets that he wants to be traded, according to multiple reports. Brooklyn's front office has been informed that Irving "prefers to move on ahead of the Feb. 9 trade deadline — or will leave in free agency in July," per The Athletic's Shams Charania.
ng-sportingnews.com
Kyrie Irving and 'Hélà,' explained: Why Nets star includes Native American name in Twitter, Instagram posts
If you follow Kyrie Irving on any of his various social media platforms, you may have seen him use the word "Hélà" frequently, both in his username and to sign off his posts. So, what is the meaning behind the word?. Kyrie Irving's Hélà name and Native American...
ng-sportingnews.com
Kyrie Irving trade to Mavericks: Spencer Dinwiddie had priceless reaction to learning of return to Nets
When trades go down in professional sports, things move quickly. Sometimes so quickly that players involved find out the news with the rest of the world. The Athletic's Shams Charania remains the most plugged-in person in the NBA -- even more than the players. After the Mavericks traded Spencer Dinwiddie...
ng-sportingnews.com
Ja Morant incident, explained: NBA investigates red laser, alleged gun threat towards Pacers by friends of Grizzlies star
The Grizzlies find themselves at the center of another controversy involving spectators and players. According to a report from Bob Kravitz and Sam Amick of The Athletic, an incident involving associates the All-Star guard and members of the Pacers traveling party has led to an NBA investigation. Why did this...
ng-sportingnews.com
Kyrie Irving to Lakers trade rumors stirred up by LeBron James, Magic Johnson tweets
Just when it seemed like everything was back on track in Brooklyn, another trade request took the train off the rails. All-Star guard Kyrie Irving shockingly requested a trade from the Nets after the two sides couldn't come to terms on a contract extension ahead of the Thursday, Feb. 9 trade deadline, according to multiple sources.
ng-sportingnews.com
What channel is the NHL All-Star Game on today? Time, rosters, format for 2023 event
The NHL's brightest stars are down in sunny Florida for the NHL All-Star Weekend with the main event, the All-Star Game itself on deck today. Unlike leagues like the MLB, NFL and NBA, there is no singular game anymore in hockey. Instead, fans will be treated to three shortened games.
ng-sportingnews.com
LeBron James gets introspective on Twitter following Kyrie Irving trade to Mavericks: 'Maybe It's Me'
Heavy is the head that wears the crown. LeBron James generally has a pleasant demeanor on social media, choosing to focus on the positive and drown out the noise. But after Kyrie Irving was dealt to the Mavericks from the Nets on Sunday, James seemed to tweet a moment of introspection.
ng-sportingnews.com
Syracuse's Jim Boeheim says ACC rivals 'bought' players, gets instant pushback from Wake Forest's Steve Forbes
Syracuse's Jim Boeheim is facing questions about his coaching future amid a difficult season for the Orange, but he's not going down without a fight. In fact, if he wants a fight, he got one. Boeheim had scathing criticism of some of Syracuse's ACC rivals in an interview with ESPN's...
ng-sportingnews.com
What channel is the NHL Skills competition on? Live streams, format, participants for 2023 All-Star event
The NHL All-Star Skills competition kicks off All-Star Weekend on Friday night. This year, there are seven events that will take place in South Florida. In addition to some fan favorites like Fastest Skater and Hardest Shot, the NHL has three new events this year that are part of the skills night.
Comments / 0