Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tennessee Titans Make Historic MoveOnlyHomersNashville, TN
This Tennessee City Made it Onto the Top 10 Rudest Cities in America ListTravel MavenMemphis, TN
The goddess of TennesseeLauren BartonNashville, TN
Opinion: Birthday Cards for the Nashville Guitar Guru... It's in his cards...DearWiseWomenNashville, TN
Tennessee Lawmakers Take on Ticket Price TransparencyAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Related
fox17.com
Occupants of stolen vehicle run after crashing into car that killed Clarksville woman
MADISON, Tenn. -- A Clarksville woman died in a hit-and-run involving a stolen vehicle in the Madison area. A 2020 Dodge Charger had been seen doing a donut in the middle of Dickerson Pike just before 3 a.m. Saturday, according to Metro Nashville police. The car took off, which police say they did not pursue.
fox17.com
Friday morning shooting sends one person to the hospital in Edgehill
Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — A shooting in Edgehill Friday morning left one person hurt. Just before 4 a.m. first responders found a person suffering from a gunshot wound on the 1400 block of 11th Ave. South. The person was taken to the hospital for treatment. This is a breaking...
fox17.com
Suspect arrested for East Nashville shooting death of 18-year-old man
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Police detectives arrested a suspect on Thursday for the East Nashville murder of an 18-year-old in October 2022. Metro Police report 19-year-old Brian Sutton Jr. is arrested for Isaac Brown's death who was found shot to death with gunshot wounds to his head. Investigation shows...
fox17.com
Nashville nurse charged with hit-and-run that killed Ohio woman
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Nashville nurse is charged with a hit-and-run on Charlotte Pike that killed an Ohio woman in late October 2022. Metro Police report 24-year-old Julia Naldjian is allegedly responsible for the death of 61-year-old Amelia Lamping from Lowellville, Ohio who was visiting Nashville and hit while crossing Charlotte Pike at 22nd Ave. North with her husband.
fox17.com
$50,000 reward offered for information on Green Hills shooting of med student
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Private donors are offering $50,000 for information leading to the arrest and indictment in the shooting of a Green Hills woman. Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at (615) 742-7463. The family of the woman released the following statement:. "We’d like to thank our...
fox17.com
VIDEO: Nashville woman walking at night heard screaming when shot three times by thieves
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — *WARNING: Sound in the video attached can be sensitive for some viewers.*. A Belle Meade woman was assaulted and shot during a robbery attempt Monday night. Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) released surveillance video of the moment shots were fired at a 26-year-old woman who...
fox17.com
Downtown Nashville entertainment district gets dedicated police unit
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--The Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) launched a new unit on Thursday night dedicated to policing the downtown entertainment district. The unit is comprised of 30 officers working 10 hour shifts from Thursday through Sunday every week. They will be tasked with understanding the unique needs of the district, including that of merchants, tourists, and residents.
fox17.com
Homeless people continue to sleep in hallways at Antioch apartment complex
ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WZTV) — Tenants living at The Park At Richards Road apartment complex in Antioch are coming home in the middle of the night to a homeless person sleeping in their hallway. Unfortunately for these tenants, they say this is not the first time they have had homeless...
fox17.com
Smyrna man pleads guilty to two homicides
SMYRNA, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Smyrna man was arrested Thursday after pleading guilty to two homicides. Enrique Dane Decourcey, 34, took a plea agreement un Rutherford County for second degree murder for the death of Danny J. Wright that took place in Smyrna, the Town of Smyrna reports. Decourcey will be sentenced for 25 years for the murder.
fox17.com
Romantic dates, Galentine's fun and live music to enjoy in Nashville this Valentine's Day
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — FOX 17 News wants to spread the love this February by providing you a list of Valentine's Day themed events across Nashville. For those wanting to celebrate Valentine's Day with their gal pals, there are a range of Galentine's Day events across town. If you want to spend the day with your someone special, we have you covered there, too.
fox17.com
Report: Iconic Ernest Tubb Record Shop on Lower Broadway will remain open
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Nashville's beloved Ernest Tubb Record Shop on Lower Broadway will keep its doors open after previously selling the building, the Nashville Business Journal reports. One of the shop's owners told Nashville Business Journal that the downtown staple will remain open, with new renovations to come...
fox17.com
Former ride share company ghosts Nashville employees, owes three weeks pay
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Employees from a Nashville electric ride share company, Earth Rides, are still waiting on paychecks after the company shut down without notice. More than 30 employees from Earth Rides tell FOX 17 News the company owes them money. The former workers say they did their due diligence and filed a complaint with the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development.
Comments / 0