Nashville, TN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Suspect arrested for East Nashville shooting death of 18-year-old man

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Police detectives arrested a suspect on Thursday for the East Nashville murder of an 18-year-old in October 2022. Metro Police report 19-year-old Brian Sutton Jr. is arrested for Isaac Brown's death who was found shot to death with gunshot wounds to his head. Investigation shows...
Nashville nurse charged with hit-and-run that killed Ohio woman

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Nashville nurse is charged with a hit-and-run on Charlotte Pike that killed an Ohio woman in late October 2022. Metro Police report 24-year-old Julia Naldjian is allegedly responsible for the death of 61-year-old Amelia Lamping from Lowellville, Ohio who was visiting Nashville and hit while crossing Charlotte Pike at 22nd Ave. North with her husband.
Downtown Nashville entertainment district gets dedicated police unit

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--The Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) launched a new unit on Thursday night dedicated to policing the downtown entertainment district. The unit is comprised of 30 officers working 10 hour shifts from Thursday through Sunday every week. They will be tasked with understanding the unique needs of the district, including that of merchants, tourists, and residents.
Smyrna man pleads guilty to two homicides

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Smyrna man was arrested Thursday after pleading guilty to two homicides. Enrique Dane Decourcey, 34, took a plea agreement un Rutherford County for second degree murder for the death of Danny J. Wright that took place in Smyrna, the Town of Smyrna reports. Decourcey will be sentenced for 25 years for the murder.
Romantic dates, Galentine's fun and live music to enjoy in Nashville this Valentine's Day

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — FOX 17 News wants to spread the love this February by providing you a list of Valentine's Day themed events across Nashville. For those wanting to celebrate Valentine's Day with their gal pals, there are a range of Galentine's Day events across town. If you want to spend the day with your someone special, we have you covered there, too.
Report: Iconic Ernest Tubb Record Shop on Lower Broadway will remain open

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Nashville's beloved Ernest Tubb Record Shop on Lower Broadway will keep its doors open after previously selling the building, the Nashville Business Journal reports. One of the shop's owners told Nashville Business Journal that the downtown staple will remain open, with new renovations to come...
Former ride share company ghosts Nashville employees, owes three weeks pay

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Employees from a Nashville electric ride share company, Earth Rides, are still waiting on paychecks after the company shut down without notice. More than 30 employees from Earth Rides tell FOX 17 News the company owes them money. The former workers say they did their due diligence and filed a complaint with the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development.
