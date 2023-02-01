ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

No. 4 Alabama hands LSU 10th straight loss

Noah Clowney and Rylan Griffen scored 14 points apiece, and No. 4 Alabama held off LSU 79-69 on Saturday in Baton Rouge, La. Nimari Burnett and Mark Sears each added 13 points and Brandon Miller had 11 for the Crimson Tide (20-3, 10-0 Southeastern Conference). Derek Fountain scored a career-high...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tolu Smith powers Mississippi St. to win over Mizzou

Tolu Smith scored 25 points and grabbed 12 rebounds as host Mississippi State defeated Missouri 63-52 Saturday in Starkville, Miss., for its third straight victory. D.J Jeffries added 10 points and got nine rebounds for the Bulldogs (15-8, 3-7 Southeastern Conference), who led the entire game while winning for the 12th time in their last 13 games against Missouri.
STARKVILLE, MS

