Blacksburg, VA

Clayton News Daily

Long win streak over, No. 19 Florida Atlantic takes on Charlotte

No. 19 Florida Atlantic will try to begin another winning streak after an historic stretch came to a close. The Owls (21-2, 11-1 Conference USA) , who are one win from breaking the team record for wins in a season, play their second road game in three days when facing Charlotte on Saturday.
BOCA RATON, FL

