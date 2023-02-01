ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

Clayton News Daily

Host Duke gets the better of North Carolina in tight battle

Dereck Lively's basket off an offensive rebound with 1:45 to play broke a tie and Duke's defense did the rest in a 63-57 victory against visiting North Carolina on Saturday night in Durham, N.C., in the teams' first meeting since last spring's Final Four. Jeremy Roach scored 20 points, Kyle...
