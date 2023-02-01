‘The Bachelor’ and ‘Survivor’ don’t hold a candle to this ‘Old School RuneScape’ reality series

James Gunn is the ultimate controversy magnet these days, but his recent jabs at the DCU itself and those Warner Bros. executives might come back to bite him in the backside. In other news, Dave Bautista has once again put forth his name for Marcus Fenix in the Gears of War adaptation, making the fandom wonder if his days as Drax the Destroyer are truly numbered. Meanwhile, a Mandalorian fan theory relies on a lot of guesswork to determine Din Djarin’s future in the Star Wars universe, and Bill’s heartbreaking letter from The Last of Us episode 3 leaks online.

3 HOURS AGO