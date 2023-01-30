Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lindsay Clancy: Husband Patrick says he forgives her, honors children she allegedly murdered in statementLavinia ThompsonDuxbury, MA
4 Amazing Burger Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Referees Make Major Announcement After Game-Altering DecisionOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Highly-rated new grocery store opens in MassachusettsKristen WaltersNorwood, MA
5 Massachusetts Thrift Shops Worth VisitingEast Coast TravelerBoston, MA
Related
Ex-Yankees Slugger Could Be Solution To Red Sox's Power Shortage
The Boston Red Sox have not produced at first base in years. A former New York Yankee could aid Triston Casas in boosting production next season.
Yardbarker
Red Sox Reportedly Have Held Trade Talks Involving Former Top Prospects
The Boston Red Sox may be involved with a few more moves before the 2023 campaign rolls around. Boston has been busy this offseason with plenty of players joining the club and even more out the door. The Red Sox have been connected to seemingly everyone available and that likely won't stop any time soon. Boston even has considered trading former top prospects, Bobby Dalbec and Jarren Duran, according to The Athletic's Jen McCaffrey.
Astros GM Dana Brown gives 'realistic' take on Yuli Gurriel situation
Houston signed a former MVP to start at first base earlier this offseason.
Yardbarker
Ex-Red Sox Fan Favorite Reportedly Signs With Nationals After Inconsistent Run In Boston
Chavis was drafted by the Red Sox in the first round of the 2014 MLB June Amateur Draft out of Sprayberry High School and he rose his way through Boston's farm system. The former top prospect made his MLB debut with Boston in 2019 and had a solid rookie campaign that saw him club 18 home runs and slash .254/.322/.444 across 95 games played.
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
KSDK
Remembering Cardinals legend Red Schoendienst on his 100th birthday
ST. LOUIS — On Feb. 2, Cardinals legend and Hall of Famer Albert Fred "Red" Schoendienst would have turned 100 years old. Red Schoendienst was born on Feb. 2, 1923, in Germantown, Illinois, about 40 miles east of St. Louis, Missouri. He was signed by the St. Louis Cardinals...
Yardbarker
All-Star Pitcher Felt 'Blindsided' When Red Sox Designated Him For Assignment
The Boston Red Sox shocked fans and media alike when they designated All-Star right-handed reliever Matt Barnes for assignment last week. As it turns out, the 32-year-old was just as surprised. Days later, he was shipped off to the Miami Marlins in exchange for left-hander Richard Bleier and cash considerations.
NBC Sports
Barnes has candid reaction to being DFA'd, traded by Red Sox
Through all the ups and downs of the last two seasons, Matt Barnes had every reason to think he'd be a member of the 2023 Red Sox. But then came a double shock. First, Barnes was designated for assignment last week to make room for outfielder Adam Duvall, and then on Monday he was traded to the Marlins for left-hander Richard Bleier. And so when Barnes discussed the move in a Zoom call with the Miami media on Tuesday, he was left with one description.
NBC Sports
Tomase: MLB prospects expert rates four Red Sox in his new top 100 ranking
The Red Sox are betting the future on their farm system. According to one industry expert, there's a lot to like. The Athletic's Keith Law released his list of baseball's top 100 prospects this week, and the Red Sox are well-represented, with four players cracking his rankings. His top-rated Red...
Yardbarker
Ex-Red Sox Infielder Reportedly Signs Deal With Braves After Short Stint In Boston
The Atlanta Braves recently added some depth. Atlanta shined in 2022 and sat atop the National League East standings with a 101-61. Although the Braves weren't able to repeat as World Series champions, they were impressive and have been making moves this offseason. Atlanta lost shortstop Dansby Swanson but did trade for catcher Sean Murphy.
Dynamic Red Sox Farmhand Snubbed From ESPN’s Top 100 MLB Prospects List
ESPN’s Kiley McDaniel on Wednesday became the latest industry expert to release his list of the top 100 prospects in Major League Baseball ahead of the 2023 season. McDaniel’s rankings differed slightly from those offered by other outlets, though, as he left off a highly touted Boston Red Sox prospect: Ceddanne Rafaela.
NESN Announces Studio Talent For 2023 Red Sox Season
BOSTON — NESN today announced the studio talent roster for the 2023 Boston Red Sox season. The studio team will feature returning primary studio host Tom Caron with Adam Pellerin contributing to host duties. Analysts in the studio will include returning personalities and World Series Champions with the Red Sox, Lenny DiNardo and Will Middlebrooks. Baseball Hall of Fame Inductee and Red Sox alumnus Jim Rice will be returning for his 21st year. Six-time MLB All-Star and former Red Sox reliever Jonathan Papelbon will be returning for a regular in-person cadence throughout the season. Newcomer and former Red Sox outfielder Darnell McDonald will be joining NESN’s studio coverage team for his first season.
Red Sox Add 10 Non-Roster Invitees To 2023 Spring Training Roster
The Boston Red Sox just took another step toward solidifying who will be in major league camp when spring training opens in Fort Myers, Fla., later this month. The Red Sox on Wednesday added 10 non-roster invitees to their 2023 spring training roster. The group includes five pitchers and five position players.
Comments / 0