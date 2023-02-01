ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, NC

WRAL News

NC State survives scare from Georgia Tech

NC State and Georgia Tech are teams headed in opposite directions in the ACC standings. They almost traded places on Saturday. A few late defensive plays helped the Wolfpack avoid disaster. A key 3-pointer from Casey Morsell lifted NC State to a 72-64 win over Georgia Tech at PNC Arena.
ATLANTA, GA
WRAL News

Apex RB Ian Bright picks Barton College

Apex, N.C. — Apex senior running back Ian Bright made his college commitment on Friday evening, announcing he will play football at Barton College next year. Bright made the announcement on his Twitter account. Bright stands at 5-foot-10 and 220 pounds and is coming off an impressive senior season...
WILSON, NC
WRAL News

NC State sizzles into matchup with Georgia Tech

Since a 1-3 start in ACC play, NC State has hit its stride. The Wolfpack (18-5) has won seven of its past eight games, including a 94-66 blowout of Florida State this past Wednesday. NC State takes on slumping Georgia Tech (8-14) on Saturday at PNC Arena. The Yellow Jackets...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Krzyzewskiville, rowdy Duke fans part of Coach K's legacy

DURHAM, N.C. — Emma Smith never forgot the discomfort of camping out on Duke's campus during a rainstorm, her tent filling with water and mud. Didac Garcia-Grau's freshman year saw two tents lost to wind damage. And for JT Galla, there was nothing quite like seeing sub-freezing temperatures in...
DURHAM, NC
Queen City News

‘The ball is in their court’: Rockingham Speedway execs have early discussions with NASCAR

ROCKINGHAM, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Construction crews at Rockingham Speedway in Richmond County just completed a $3.5 million repaving project. The completion of the project comes just in time for a visit from Governor Roy Cooper to announce the statewide Moonshine & Motorsports trail. Rockingham Speedway will serve as the “first stop” on the […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Zoom! Svechnikov wins at NHL Skills Competition

Carolina Hurricanes forward Andrei Svechnikov will be known as the fastest skater in the NHL for the next year. The 22-year old won beat LA Kings player Kevin Fiala in the finals of the competition, smiling the whole way. Svech's lap was the fastest at 13.699 seconds in the championship round.
RALEIGH, NC
kiss951.com

This North Carolina Restaurant Has The South’s Best Fried Chicken

Hold up this is a huge statement but it is true. This North Carolina restaurant has the south’s best chicken. We are not just talking about the best in the state but for the whole south. As a southern girl born and bred, these are sacred words. This is according to an article by the folks at Southern Living Magazine.
RALEIGH, NC
tourcounsel.com

Berkeley Mall | Shopping center in Goldsboro, North Carolina

Berkeley Mall is a shopping center in Goldsboro, North Carolina. It is owned by Faison Enterprises which is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Mall has over 40 stores including several outparcel buildings outside the mall complete with several dining options. The main anchors are Belk and JCPenney. The Mall is located at 625 N. Berkeley Blvd right off US 70.
GOLDSBORO, NC
WRAL News

Car crashes into telephone pole, closes N Duke Street in Durham

WA car crashed into a telephone pole Wednesday night, knocking it down and closing N Duke Street between W Corporation Street and W Trinity Avenue. The driver left prior to officers arriving, but came back to the scene to talk with officers. He said he thought he had hit a tree when he crashed into the telephone pole.
DURHAM, NC
chapelboro.com

Chapel Hill High Principal Blanchard Steps Down; Akins Named as Interim

Charles Blanchard, who has led Chapel Hill High School as its principal since 2018, announced Thursday he is stepping down from the role. In an announcement shared to families by the Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools district, Blanchard said he is retiring from the district “with a heart full of gratitude and appreciation.”
CHAPEL HILL, NC
The Richmond Observer

OBITUARY: Wesley Jay Denham

ROCKINGHAM — We are saddened to announce the passing of Wesley Jay Denham of Rockingham. Jay died at the age of 61 in the early hours of Jan. 27, 2023. He passed away surrounded by his loved ones after a courageous battle with cancer. Jay is survived by his...
ROCKINGHAM, NC
hokenews.com

Hoke County Commissioner Lonnie Baldwin dies

By Catharin Shepard • Editor • Hoke County Commissioner Lonnie Baldwin died Monday, January 30 at the age of 70. The county board announced his passing Tuesday morning, “with profound sadness and heavy heart.”. “We are all deeply saddened by the passing of Commissioner Baldwin. This is...
HOKE COUNTY, NC
