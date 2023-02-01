Read full article on original website
NC State survives scare from Georgia Tech
NC State and Georgia Tech are teams headed in opposite directions in the ACC standings. They almost traded places on Saturday. A few late defensive plays helped the Wolfpack avoid disaster. A key 3-pointer from Casey Morsell lifted NC State to a 72-64 win over Georgia Tech at PNC Arena.
Apex RB Ian Bright picks Barton College
Apex, N.C. — Apex senior running back Ian Bright made his college commitment on Friday evening, announcing he will play football at Barton College next year. Bright made the announcement on his Twitter account. Bright stands at 5-foot-10 and 220 pounds and is coming off an impressive senior season...
NC State sizzles into matchup with Georgia Tech
Since a 1-3 start in ACC play, NC State has hit its stride. The Wolfpack (18-5) has won seven of its past eight games, including a 94-66 blowout of Florida State this past Wednesday. NC State takes on slumping Georgia Tech (8-14) on Saturday at PNC Arena. The Yellow Jackets...
'There's nothing like it'; Duke students celebrate with bonfire after 63-57 win over UNC
Durham, N.C. — The celebration is on Saturday night after Duke's 63-57 win over North Carolina. After the victory, thousands of Duke students gathered around a bonfire at the Duke Quad. Sky 5 flew over the scene. By 10 p.m. Saturday, the fire was out on the Quad. "We're...
Krzyzewskiville, rowdy Duke fans part of Coach K's legacy
DURHAM, N.C. — Emma Smith never forgot the discomfort of camping out on Duke's campus during a rainstorm, her tent filling with water and mud. Didac Garcia-Grau's freshman year saw two tents lost to wind damage. And for JT Galla, there was nothing quite like seeing sub-freezing temperatures in...
Under Recruited: After leading the state in rushing, Princeton's Christian Perris still uncommitted
Princeton senior RB Christian Perris will leave his name all over the NCHSAA record book. After rushing for over 3,300 yards and scoring more than 50 touchdowns last fall, he is still waiting for an opportunity at the next level. He spoke with T.J. Thorpe about the process.
Four Star SEC transfer leads stout NCCU recruiting class
The Eagles re-load with SEC and ACC talent coming to Durham in 2023.. The post Four Star SEC transfer leads stout NCCU recruiting class appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
‘The ball is in their court’: Rockingham Speedway execs have early discussions with NASCAR
ROCKINGHAM, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Construction crews at Rockingham Speedway in Richmond County just completed a $3.5 million repaving project. The completion of the project comes just in time for a visit from Governor Roy Cooper to announce the statewide Moonshine & Motorsports trail. Rockingham Speedway will serve as the “first stop” on the […]
Zoom! Svechnikov wins at NHL Skills Competition
Carolina Hurricanes forward Andrei Svechnikov will be known as the fastest skater in the NHL for the next year. The 22-year old won beat LA Kings player Kevin Fiala in the finals of the competition, smiling the whole way. Svech's lap was the fastest at 13.699 seconds in the championship round.
North Carolina Woman 'Soaking It All In' After Scoring Lottery Jackpot
The lucky player hit the jackpot in a recent Cash 5 drawing.
Sisters building dream careers after graduating RichmondCC Substation Program
HAMLET — Scotland County sisters Brooke Odom and Jessica Tarlton made a life-changing decision together in 2019. They decided to enroll in the Electric Utility Substation & Relay Technology program at Richmond Community College because they had seen the career success people were having who graduated from the two-year degree program.
kiss951.com
This North Carolina Restaurant Has The South’s Best Fried Chicken
Hold up this is a huge statement but it is true. This North Carolina restaurant has the south’s best chicken. We are not just talking about the best in the state but for the whole south. As a southern girl born and bred, these are sacred words. This is according to an article by the folks at Southern Living Magazine.
Police flock to Lumberton for radar training
LUMBERTON — Commuters on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive saw a significant police presence on Wednesday and will see more on Thursday, all
tourcounsel.com
Berkeley Mall | Shopping center in Goldsboro, North Carolina
Berkeley Mall is a shopping center in Goldsboro, North Carolina. It is owned by Faison Enterprises which is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Mall has over 40 stores including several outparcel buildings outside the mall complete with several dining options. The main anchors are Belk and JCPenney. The Mall is located at 625 N. Berkeley Blvd right off US 70.
Car crashes into telephone pole, closes N Duke Street in Durham
WA car crashed into a telephone pole Wednesday night, knocking it down and closing N Duke Street between W Corporation Street and W Trinity Avenue. The driver left prior to officers arriving, but came back to the scene to talk with officers. He said he thought he had hit a tree when he crashed into the telephone pole.
chapelboro.com
Chapel Hill High Principal Blanchard Steps Down; Akins Named as Interim
Charles Blanchard, who has led Chapel Hill High School as its principal since 2018, announced Thursday he is stepping down from the role. In an announcement shared to families by the Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools district, Blanchard said he is retiring from the district “with a heart full of gratitude and appreciation.”
fox5dc.com
Wakefield High School cancels classes after several alarming incidents
Wakefield High School will be closed Friday after a number of alarming incidents this week. The decision arrives after a heated school board meeting where parents demanded changes. FOX 5's Jacqueline Matter reports live from Arlington with more details.
OBITUARY: Wesley Jay Denham
ROCKINGHAM — We are saddened to announce the passing of Wesley Jay Denham of Rockingham. Jay died at the age of 61 in the early hours of Jan. 27, 2023. He passed away surrounded by his loved ones after a courageous battle with cancer. Jay is survived by his...
North Carolina man wins $100,000 after buying $3 ticket from Food Lion
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — William Neal, of Raleigh, bought a $3 Powerball ticket and won a $100,000 prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Neal bought his winning Power Play ticket from the Food Lion on New Bern Avenue in Raleigh. He matched the numbers on four white balls and the red Powerball […]
hokenews.com
Hoke County Commissioner Lonnie Baldwin dies
By Catharin Shepard • Editor • Hoke County Commissioner Lonnie Baldwin died Monday, January 30 at the age of 70. The county board announced his passing Tuesday morning, “with profound sadness and heavy heart.”. “We are all deeply saddened by the passing of Commissioner Baldwin. This is...
