If Charlie Munger Spent '100 Hours Studying Problems' Outside The US, He Would Be More Bullish On Bitcoin Than I Am Says Michael Saylor

Michael Saylor responds to Charlie Munger's criticism of cryptocurrencies. Munger's calls for a ban on cryptocurrencies in the U.S. Taunting Charlie Munger for his criticism of cryptocurrencies, Microstrategy co-founder Michael Saylor on Friday said had the Berkshire Hathaway vice chairman spent a hundred hours studying problems plaguing countries outside the U.S., he would be more bullish on Bitcoin BTC/USD than Saylor himself.
Peapack Gladstone Finl's Ex-Dividend Date Is Wednesday, Here's What You Need To Know

Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Peapack Gladstone Finl PGC. The company announced on Thursday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 5 cents per share. On Wednesday, Peapack Gladstone Finl will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 5 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Tesla, Meta Stocks: Here Are The Crucial Levels To Watch Next Week

Tesla Inc. TSLA and Meta Platforms Inc. META shares have surged significantly since the beginning of 2023. While Tesla gained over 74% this year, Meta has surged over 51%. What Happened: As tech stocks continue to rally with the Federal Reserve dialing down its rate hike pace and Chairman Jerome Powell acknowledging that inflation has started to come down, here’s a look at the potential supports and resistances for Tesla and Meta shares next week.
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

SoundHound AI SOUN shares rose 52.5% to $2.99 during Friday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 22.6 million shares, making up 1222.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $591.7 million.
$1M Bet On Phillips 66? Check Out These 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

Although US stocks closed mixed this morning on Friday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
A Preview Of Kimball Electronics's Earnings

Kimball Electronics KE is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2023-02-06. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Kimball Electronics will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.52. Kimball Electronics bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not...
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Lightning eMotors ZEV stock rose 5.8% to $1.01 during Friday's after-market session. Lightning eMotors's trading volume hit 67.4K shares by close, accounting for 3.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $90.7 million. Momentus MNTS stock rose 5.6% to...
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For February 3, 2023

Goldman Sachs upgraded the previous rating for Align Technology Inc ALGN from Sell to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, Align Tech had an EPS of $1.73, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.83. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $552.00 and a 52-week-low of $172.05. Align Tech closed at $359.88 at the end of the last trading period.
Sirius XM Holdings's Return On Capital Employed Insights

According to Benzinga Pro, during Q4, Sirius XM Holdings SIRI earned $365.00 million, a 47.77% increase from the preceding quarter. Sirius XM Holdings also posted a total of $2.28 billion in sales, a 0.13% increase since Q3. Sirius XM Holdings earned $247.00 million, and sales totaled $2.28 billion in Q3.
Matson: Dividend Insights

Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Matson MATX. The company announced on Thursday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 31 cents per share. On Wednesday, Matson will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 31 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Dip: Analyst Sees Apex Crypto Being 'Content' At $23K Level As 'Good News'

Major cryptocurrencies dipped on Sunday evening, as the market capitalization fell 2% to $1.07 trillion, recorded at 8:30 p.m. EST. What Happened: The largest cryptocurrency by market value, Bitcoin BTC/USD, dipped below $23,000. Ethereum ETH/USD was changing hands at $1,634, down 1.94% in the last 24 hours. Dogecoin DOGE/USD was down 2.61% in the last 24 hours, pushing its price up to $0.092.
What's Going On With Amazon Shares

Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN shares are trading lower by 4.40% to $107.94 Friday morning after the company reported worse-than-expected fourth-quarter EPS and issued first-quarter revenue guidance with a midpoint below estimates. What Happened?. Amazon reported fourth-quarter net sales of $149.2 billion, up 9% year-over-year. The total came in ahead of a...
Nasdaq Futures Deflate As Apple Leads Tech Disappointments: Traders Look To Jobs Data For Mitigating Impact

Trading in the U.S. index futures suggests stocks may end a solidly positive week on a negative note. That said, the data-dependency of the Fed places the onus of providing trading cues to each incoming economic data. The U.S. non-farm payrolls data due ahead of the market open, if perceived as conducive for monetary policy loosening, could override the present negative sentiment.
Nasdaq Rises Sharply, Market Volatility Increases

The Nasdaq and S&P 500 jumped to around five-month high on Thursday as investors digested comments from Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell. The Fed, on Wednesday, hiked its benchmark rate by 0.25%. Shares of Apple AAPL, Amazon AMZN and Alphabet GOOGL dropped in after-hours trading on Thursday following the release...

