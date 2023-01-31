ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Benzinga

Generator Company Generac Getting Into Home EV Charging Game, Could It Help The Stock Rebound?

The leading generator company had shares slide in 2022. The company is diversifying into clean energy, which could help increase revenue and market opportunities. One of the hardest-hit stocks in 2022 that is a member of the S&P 500 was Generac Holdings Inc. GNRC. The stock was the subject of several short reports in 2022 and saw shares fall more than 50% during the calendar year.
Benzinga

Tesla, Meta Stocks: Here Are The Crucial Levels To Watch Next Week

Tesla Inc. TSLA and Meta Platforms Inc. META shares have surged significantly since the beginning of 2023. While Tesla gained over 74% this year, Meta has surged over 51%. What Happened: As tech stocks continue to rally with the Federal Reserve dialing down its rate hike pace and Chairman Jerome Powell acknowledging that inflation has started to come down, here’s a look at the potential supports and resistances for Tesla and Meta shares next week.
Benzinga

If Charlie Munger Spent '100 Hours Studying Problems' Outside The US, He Would Be More Bullish On Bitcoin Than I Am Says Michael Saylor

Michael Saylor responds to Charlie Munger's criticism of cryptocurrencies. Munger's calls for a ban on cryptocurrencies in the U.S. Taunting Charlie Munger for his criticism of cryptocurrencies, Microstrategy co-founder Michael Saylor on Friday said had the Berkshire Hathaway vice chairman spent a hundred hours studying problems plaguing countries outside the U.S., he would be more bullish on Bitcoin BTC/USD than Saylor himself.
Benzinga

Uniswap's Price Increased More Than 7% Within 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, Uniswap's UNI/USD price rose 7.55% to $7.02. This continues its positive trend over the past week where it has experienced a 7.0% gain, moving from $6.6 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $44.92. The chart below compares...
Benzinga

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Elys Game Technology ELYS stock increased by 93.9% to $1.92 during Friday's after-market session. At the close, Elys Game Technology's trading volume reached 2.0 million shares. This is 51.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $58.2 million. Beachbody Co BODY stock...
Benzinga

Cryptocurrency Ethereum Classic Up More Than 9% In 24 hours

Ethereum Classic's ETC/USD price has increased 9.46% over the past 24 hours to $23.48. Over the past week, ETC has experienced an uptick of over 7.0%, moving from $22.02 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $167.09. The chart below compares the price...
Benzinga

Earnings Preview: PetMed Express

PetMed Express PETS is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2023-02-06. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that PetMed Express will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20. PetMed Express bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not...
Benzinga

4 Cheapest Financial Stocks You Should Think About

The most oversold stocks in the financial sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies. The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock's strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock's price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered oversold when the RSI is below 30.
Benzinga

Shiba Inu Decreases More Than 3% Within 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, Shiba Inu's SHIB/USD price has fallen 3.75% to $0.000011. This is opposite to its positive trend over the past week where it has experienced a 1.0% gain, moving from $0.000011 to its current price. The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Shiba...
Benzinga

Why Nvidia Shares Are Rising

NVIDIA Corporation NVDA shares are trading higher by 3.26% to $201.74 Wednesday afternoon. The stock is potentially trading higher in sympathy with Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter EPS and sales results and issued first-quarter guidance. What Happened?. AMD reported fourth-quarter non-GAAP earnings per share, or...
Benzinga

Check Out What Whales Are Doing With MPC

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Marathon Petroleum MPC. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...

