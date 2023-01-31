Read full article on original website
Uniswap's Price Increased More Than 7% Within 24 hours
Over the past 24 hours, Uniswap's UNI/USD price rose 7.55% to $7.02. This continues its positive trend over the past week where it has experienced a 7.0% gain, moving from $6.6 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $44.92. The chart below compares...
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
Elys Game Technology ELYS stock increased by 93.9% to $1.92 during Friday's after-market session. At the close, Elys Game Technology's trading volume reached 2.0 million shares. This is 51.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $58.2 million. Beachbody Co BODY stock...
Cryptocurrency Ethereum Classic Up More Than 9% In 24 hours
Ethereum Classic's ETC/USD price has increased 9.46% over the past 24 hours to $23.48. Over the past week, ETC has experienced an uptick of over 7.0%, moving from $22.02 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $167.09. The chart below compares the price...
Earnings Preview: PetMed Express
PetMed Express PETS is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2023-02-06. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that PetMed Express will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20. PetMed Express bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not...
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Slump As Post-Fed Rally Fades: Analyst Says Breaching $25K Looks Difficult For Apex Coin
Major coins traded in red late Thursday, as the global market cap went down 1.49% reaching $1.08 trillion, recorded at 8:30 p.m. EST. What Happened: The largest cryptocurrency by market value, Bitcoin BTC/USD traded at $23,576. Ethereum ETH/USD was changing hands at $1,649, down 1.74% in the last 24 hours.
Why Meta Platforms Shares Are Trading Higher By 19%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket
Tenax Therapeutics, Inc TENX shares rose 172.8% to $4.61 in pre-market trading. Tenax was granted a Notice of Allowance for U.S. Patent application for use of IV levosimendan in pulmonary hypertension with heart failure and preserved ejection fraction. ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc. ZVSA shares rose 113% to $3.80 in pre-market trading...
Is This The End Of The Bear Market? S&P 500 Nears Key Metric, Golden Cross Set To Form
The S&P 500 index, which is tracked by the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY, was spiking up about 1.3% on Thursday, boosted by a positive reaction to Meta Platform’s fourth-quarter financial report and heading into the biggest after market session of the earnings season. The move higher on...
4 Cheapest Financial Stocks You Should Think About
The most oversold stocks in the financial sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies. The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock's strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock's price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered oversold when the RSI is below 30.
Shiba Inu Decreases More Than 3% Within 24 hours
Over the past 24 hours, Shiba Inu's SHIB/USD price has fallen 3.75% to $0.000011. This is opposite to its positive trend over the past week where it has experienced a 1.0% gain, moving from $0.000011 to its current price. The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Shiba...
Jerome Powell Knocks Michael Bury Off Of Twitter As Powell's Dovish Comments Send Shorted Stocks Soaring
Dr. Big Short Deletes His Account (Again) Michael J. Bury, MD, the physician-turned-hedge fund manager who famously bet against the housing market before the 2008 crash (and also successfully bet on the meme stock GameStop Corp. GME in 2020), posted a one-word tweet on Tuesday: “Sell”. After his...
Why Nvidia Shares Are Rising
NVIDIA Corporation NVDA shares are trading higher by 3.26% to $201.74 Wednesday afternoon. The stock is potentially trading higher in sympathy with Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter EPS and sales results and issued first-quarter guidance. What Happened?. AMD reported fourth-quarter non-GAAP earnings per share, or...
Check Out What Whales Are Doing With MPC
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Marathon Petroleum MPC. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
