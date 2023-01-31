Read full article on original website
Presbyterian falls to Gardner-Webb on the road
BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. – The Presbyterian Blue Hose (5-20, Big South: 1-11) lost to the Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (13-11, Big South: 8-4), 56-48, on the road on Saturday afternoon. Jalen Forrest led the Blue Hose with 13 points with 10 of those points coming in the second half....
Five Red Devils sign to play football at SC colleges
Most coaches would take notice of 24 wins over 2 seasons. Upstate SC college football coaches certainly did as three of them offered scholarships to five Clinton High varsity football players. The Red Devils - 13-1 in 2022 with a region championship and 11-2 in 2021 - impressed the coaches...
Lander University announces President’s List for Fall 2022
Lander University announces the names of undergraduate students from Laurens County who are recognized with the honor of making the President’s List during the first semester of the 2022/23 academic year. To qualify for the President’s List, a student must earn a GPA of 4.0 over the course of...
Lona "Sally" Gail Sweet - Laurens
Mrs. Lona “Sally” Gail Sweet’s beloved angels carried her home on Wednesday, February 1, 2023 at the age of 88. Sally was born June 13, 1934 in Clinton County, Michigan and was a daughter of the late Francis D. and Elsie (Cook) Saxton. On August 29, 1953 she married Ronald “Ronnie” Lee Sweet, and they enjoyed 29 years together. He preceded her in death in 1982. Sally was a homemaker and was the organist and assistant to her husband at the churches he pastored. She enjoyed gardening, canning, farming, singing, playing the organ, spending time with her grandchildren, and doing things for others.
Two PTC employees receive NISOD Excellence Awards
Piedmont Technical College (PTC) recently announced its recipients of the annual National Institute for Staff and Organizational Development (NISOD) Excellence Awards. Honorees from PTC are Deborah Camak in the faculty division and Jenney Johns in the staff division. Camak is a nursing instructor at PTC. She brings to the college...
Beverly Pauline Adams Burns - Laurens
Beverly Pauline Adams Burns, age 83, widow of William "Bill" Burns, passed away Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at Martha Franks Baptist Retirement Center in Laurens, SC. She was born July 6, 1939 in Chicago, IL, and was a daughter of the late Earl Ross Adams and the late Dorothy Ovitt Adams. She lived in Chicago until 1958 when she met and married the love of her life, Bill Burns while he was stationed in the US Navy. They then moved and settled in Laurens where they raised their three children.
Laurens County School District 55 hosting career fair
The Laurens County School District 55 (LCSD 55) Human Resources (HR) Department is holding a career fair on Thursday, February 16 from 1:00-4:00 PM at the LCSD 55 District Office, located at 301 Hillcrest Drive in Laurens. Job seekers will have the opportunity to meet the LCSD 55 HR Staff...
LCWSC weathered storm, learned lessons during recent frigid temperatures
In Laurens County’s history, certainly there have been times when the temperature sank to 7 degrees. But was it at Christmas? And was it at a time when a utility just a few months before put a multi-million dollar water treatment plant into full operation?. The answer to the...
Arrest Report for February 4
Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence. We are working to correct the issue of photos not showing on...
