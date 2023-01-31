Mrs. Lona “Sally” Gail Sweet’s beloved angels carried her home on Wednesday, February 1, 2023 at the age of 88. Sally was born June 13, 1934 in Clinton County, Michigan and was a daughter of the late Francis D. and Elsie (Cook) Saxton. On August 29, 1953 she married Ronald “Ronnie” Lee Sweet, and they enjoyed 29 years together. He preceded her in death in 1982. Sally was a homemaker and was the organist and assistant to her husband at the churches he pastored. She enjoyed gardening, canning, farming, singing, playing the organ, spending time with her grandchildren, and doing things for others.

LAURENS, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO