Read full article on original website
Tammy Gathright
4d ago
Why should my tax dollars pay for private schools or higher education. This is just the rich finding another way to divide the upper and middle class.
Reply(5)
5
Related
Gov. Abbott Sparks Controversy with Push for Universal School Vouchers in Texas
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott appeared at the Annapolis Christian Academy in Corpus Christi on Tuesday night for a "Parent Empowerment Night." He used the forum to push his strategy for education in Texas, particularly the use of education savings accounts.
keranews.org
Disability rights advocates call on Texas Legislature to better protect students from restraints
Parents of students with disabilities gathered in the state capitol this week to share heartbreaking stories of the effects of restraints on their kids and ask lawmakers to pass laws that would better protect students from what they say is an abusive use of restraints in schools. Jeanna TenBrink said...
KSAT 12
Gov. Greg Abbott issues disaster declaration for Texas ice storm
Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Four days after an ice storm left hundreds of thousands of Texans without power, Gov. Greg Abbott issued a disaster declaration for seven counties impacted by the severe weather.
Gov. Greg Abbott hires ‘border czar’ to accelerate wall construction
The governor said Mike Banks, a recently retired Border Patrol agent, will work with the Texas National Guard and state troopers to find ways to deter people from crossing the border illegally.
sbnewspaper.com
Abbott announces Texas Border Czar
Texas Governor Greg Abbott visited the controversial “Border Wall” construction along Military Hwy. 281 south of San Benito on Monday and took the opportunity to announce the new position of Texas Border Czar to oversee border security in what Abbott dubbed as President Joe Biden’s absence. According...
Pastors Fight Greg Abbott Over School Choice
"Public education is a conservative value," Reverend Charles Johnson, the founder and executive director of Pastors for Texas Children, told Newsweek.
KSAT 12
TribCast: Is Texas uniquely bad at disaster preparedness?
Your browser does not support the element. Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. In this week’s episode, Matthew speaks with University of Texas at Austin professor Michael Webber and environment reporter Erin Douglas about the state’s widespread power outages.
KSAT 12
Texas Legislature gears up to tackle long-standing and fresh issues in public education. Here’s what you need to know.
Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. With the legislative session now underway, lawmakers will once again have the chance to tackle issues that have plagued Texas’ public schools since the COVID-19 pandemic hit three years ago, like school funding and teacher shortages.
Gov. Abbott announces final emergency SNAP food benefit extension
AUSTIN (KAMR/KCIT) — Today, officials with the office of Gov. Greg Abbott announced that the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) will provide more emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits in February for the final extension. According to a release from the office of Gov. Abbott, HHSC is providing more than $345.9 […]
"This is Abbott's Texas". Desperate Texans Scavenge for Food in H-E-B Dumpsters During Power Outage
Shocking scenes of Texans scavenging through dumpsters at an H-E-B have gone viral this weekend. A video showing people rifling through a dumpster outside an H-E-B store in Austin, Texas, has been shared across social media, sparking outrage. The footage was taken by CBS and showed people desperately searching for food during the power outage.
Gambling proponents have a new plan to ask Texas voters to legalize casinos
If state lawmakers agree, Texas voters will have the final say on whether the state will expand gambling and casinos this November.
Florida Gov. To Headline Two Key Republican Gatherings in Texas. What Does This Mean For Gov. Abbott?
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is coming to Texas in what may be seen as the next key move in announcing a 2024 Presidential run. DeSantis, who is favored to win the Republican nomination, is heading to Texas next month to headline two significant GOP fundraising events. He will headline the following two events:
Greg Abbott Considers New Election in Texas After Ballot Issues Discovered
The governor said the shortage of ballot paper may "necessitate new elections."
Weird Texas Laws: It was Once Illegal to Carry this in Austin
Laws are made all the time, and most of the time it is in an effort to protect citizens. However, certain laws that were made at the time, seemed reasonable, and don't remain reasonable. When we think of concealed in Texas, the topic of concealed carry comes up involving guns....
Who are these six unidentified persons whose skulls were found throughout Texas?
Bones hold histories. Tell stories. Show truths. A skull can reveal a lot about a person, even if it's the only physical element left that proves they once existed as a living human being.
Gov. Abbott urges Texans to report ice storm damage
Following the ice storm that left hundreds of thousands of Texans without power, Gov. Greg Abbott is urging those who the storm has impacted to report property damage through this online iSTAT damage assessment form, according to a press release.
University of Houston survey shows most Texans would approve of marijuana legalization
An expert doesn't believe legislation is coming anytime soon to legalize marijuana despite most Texans in favor of it.
OnlyInYourState
Few People Know The Texas State Capitol Building Is Actually Bigger Than The U.S. Capitol
Everything really is bigger in Texas – including our seat of government. The Texas State Capitol building in Austin stands taller than the U.S. Capitol itself, and it’s an architectural wonder worth visiting if you haven’t had the chance to see it in person yet (or even if you have!)
Binational agency considers ending cattle grazing permits on remote South Texas borderlands
The federal agency that oversees the Rio Grande held a series of public meetings this week over whether to continue to allow ranchers' cattle grazing rights on river borderlands in a remote section of South Texas. Or whether to allow hunting or other activities, instead, Border Report has learned.
Houston Chronicle
Ron DeSantis to visit Texas to help Republicans in Harris and Dallas counties raise money
Ron DeSantis, the Florida governor and potential 2024 presidential candidate, is visiting Texas in March to help raise money for county Republican parties. DeSantis will headline the Harris County GOP’s Lincoln Reagan Dinner on March 3 and then another party dinner in Dallas County the next day, according to two people familiar with the planning who were not authorized to speak on the record before the announcement was made public. The county parties confirmed DeSantis' appearances Wednesday morning.
Comments / 23