Texas State

Tammy Gathright
4d ago

Why should my tax dollars pay for private schools or higher education. This is just the rich finding another way to divide the upper and middle class.

KSAT 12

Gov. Greg Abbott issues disaster declaration for Texas ice storm

Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Four days after an ice storm left hundreds of thousands of Texans without power, Gov. Greg Abbott issued a disaster declaration for seven counties impacted by the severe weather.
TEXAS STATE
sbnewspaper.com

Abbott announces Texas Border Czar

Texas Governor Greg Abbott visited the controversial “Border Wall” construction along Military Hwy. 281 south of San Benito on Monday and took the opportunity to announce the new position of Texas Border Czar to oversee border security in what Abbott dubbed as President Joe Biden’s absence. According...
TEXAS STATE
KSAT 12

TribCast: Is Texas uniquely bad at disaster preparedness?

Your browser does not support the element. Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. In this week’s episode, Matthew speaks with University of Texas at Austin professor Michael Webber and environment reporter Erin Douglas about the state’s widespread power outages.
TEXAS STATE
KSAT 12

Texas Legislature gears up to tackle long-standing and fresh issues in public education. Here’s what you need to know.

Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. With the legislative session now underway, lawmakers will once again have the chance to tackle issues that have plagued Texas’ public schools since the COVID-19 pandemic hit three years ago, like school funding and teacher shortages.
TEXAS STATE
KXAN

Gov. Abbott urges Texans to report ice storm damage

Following the ice storm that left hundreds of thousands of Texans without power, Gov. Greg Abbott is urging those who the storm has impacted to report property damage through this online iSTAT damage assessment form, according to a press release.
TEXAS STATE
Houston Chronicle

Ron DeSantis to visit Texas to help Republicans in Harris and Dallas counties raise money

Ron DeSantis, the Florida governor and potential 2024 presidential candidate, is visiting Texas in March to help raise money for county Republican parties. DeSantis will headline the Harris County GOP’s Lincoln Reagan Dinner on March 3 and then another party dinner in Dallas County the next day, according to two people familiar with the planning who were not authorized to speak on the record before the announcement was made public. The county parties confirmed DeSantis' appearances Wednesday morning.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX

