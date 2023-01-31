ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Panthers owner David Tepper vehemently defends team's hiring practices

By Anthony Rizzuti
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xWln2_0kY9xpBz00

Given the current disparity of African-American head coaches in the NFL and Steve Wilks’ prior history with the Arizona Cardinals, the Carolina Panthers certainly raised a few eyebrows when they hired Frank Reich.

On Tuesday, following Reich’s introductory press conference, owner David Tepper was asked about the diversity within the league—with a nod to him and his search committee passing up on Wilks. And, boy, his response was a fiery one.

“I think that you should look first at our executive team, and inside the building” Tepper said firmly. “And look at who we have in different positions inside our building. Our president is a woman. We have probably the most diverse executive team in the NFL right now. We have two African-Americans. We are probably a minority of white men on our executive team right now. That’s where it starts. That’s America. Okay, that’s the process. And that’s the process I’m talking about here.”

His process was questioned after the Panthers decided not to go with Wilks, who proved more than capable of leading a team in an inspiring interim tenure this past season. But it was, apparently, Reich’s offensive capabilities and impressive second interview that got him the job.

Tepper continued on how the NFL can head towards a more diverse future.

“You don’t want an old boys network,” he added. “The old boys network works all kinds of different ways. Unfortunately, in this case, it’s a detriment because most of the old boys were white. That should be your main focus—how do you break that old boys network? How do you break that process to get you that old boys network? You break the process by trying to get the best people possible in every role you can do.

“Whether it’s the new GC we hired, which happens to be an African American woman. Whether that happened to be Frank Reich, who’s a caucasian male. I don’t care who it is. Whether we go through offensive coordinator, defensive coordinator—who is the best person? Not whether you had a former relationship with them. Not who you knew. But who is that best person?”

Check out the full response here, courtesy of Carolina Blitz editor-in-chief Vashti Hurt:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: All signs point to potential 49ers defensive coordinator candidate landing with Vikings

One potential candidate for the 49ers’ defensive coordinator job appears to be heading to the Minnesota Vikings. Mike Klis, of 9News in Denver, reported the Broncos have released defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero from his contract despite their efforts to keep him in Denver. Klis also reported “all signs point to Evero as (Vikings’) DC.”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys News: Parsons ejected, Romo under heavy fire, Jerry likes local QB

Tony Romo’s performance in the CBS booth seems to have dropped off in the past season or two, and his employers have apparently noticed. One report says the network has stepped in to coach up the ex-QB, but CBS brass is pushing back on how the interaction has been characterized. Romo, meanwhile, is still smarting over never making it to a Super Bowl and had some surprising thoughts on his former boss in Dallas.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Panthers interim HC Steve Wilks to interview for 49ers' DC job

The San Francisco 49ers are one step closer to taking another beloved member of the Carolina Panthers family. As first reported by NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the NFC West champions will interview former Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks for their defensive coordinator vacancy. The highly desirable job was left open by DeMeco Ryans, who has just been hired as the new head coach of the Houston Texans.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Some Panthers players unhappy with head coach hire

A new report suggests that some Carolina Panthers players are not terribly impressed with the team’s new head coach. Some Panthers players privately believe owner David Tepper made the wrong hire and should have stuck with interim coach Steve Wilks instead of hiring Frank Reich, according to Adam Beasley of Pro Football Network. Players had... The post Report: Some Panthers players unhappy with head coach hire appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CHARLOTTE, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Aaron Glenn head coaching candidacy update

Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn remains firmly in the mix for the two remaining head coach openings in the NFL. Glenn has interviewed twice with both the Arizona Cardinals and Indianapolis Colts. A report from Zak Keefer of The Athletic indicates that Glenn “interviewed really well this week” with the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Panthers great Steve Smith Sr. tears into Matt Rhule: 'He thought he was in college'

You don’t know what you got until it’s gone. But now that the Carolina Panthers have gotten themselves a new head coach, we certainly know what’s gone now. And that’s Matt Rhule, who was a small topic of conversation for Steve Smith Sr. on the latest episode of his Cut To It podcast. When asked by co-host Coley Mick what he’d look for in a head coach, the franchise legend brings up what he wouldn’t want—and what he wouldn’t want is what Rhule brought to the Panthers.
CHARLOTTE, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs LB Nick Bolton explains how Eagles QB Jalen Hurts puts pressure on defenses

The Kansas City Chiefs are already deep into their game preparation for the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts poses a unique challenge for Kansas City as a dual threat. Not only is he a talented passer, but Hurts finished fourth in the league this season in rushing yards (760) and first in the league in rushing touchdowns (13) among quarterbacks. It’s a challenging type of quarterback for the Chiefs to face and a type they haven’t faced often this season. In fact, only two quarterbacks they played against this season (Josh Allen and Trevor Lawrence) finished in the top 10 in the NFL in rushing and passing yards.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

212K+
Followers
264K+
Post
95M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy