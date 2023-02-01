Read full article on original website
Garrett claims fourth straight IHSAA wrestling regional title
Garrett finished with the highest team score of 123 to earn their fourth straight IHSAA wrestling regional title.
Times-Union Newspaper
Lady Vikings Use Quick Start To Bury Bremen Early
After exiting last year’s postseason tournament a little earlier than they would’ve liked, the Tippecanoe Valley Lady Vikings came out ready to roll in their tournament game of 2023 against host school Bremen in the semifinal of 3A Sectional 18 Friday night. Tippy Valley used a monster 24-0 run early on in the game to put the Lions into a hole they would not be able to crawl out of.
Times-Union Newspaper
Local High School Sports Recaps For 2/2
The Warsaw boys basketball team earned a dramatic win Thursday night, defeating Mishawaka 57-54 at the Tiger Den. The Tigers are now 11-7 this winter, 4-2 in the Northern Lakes Conference. Warsaw erased a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter to come back and win the game. Leading the charge...
slapthesign.com
Notre Dame football: Tommy Rees exit official – Why it’s only positive news
With the news swirling the past few days about a potential exit from his alma mater, Tommy Rees will officially become Alabama’s offensive coordinator. While it’s a tough blow, it’s nothing that Marcus Freeman and the Notre Dame football staff can’t overcome. As simply as I...
Times-Union Newspaper
Elkhart, “Stout” Defense Eliminate Lady Tigers 55-53
DUNLAP – Friday night’s Class 4A Sectional 4A semifinal had fans making the usual Tigers versus Lions remarks. There was a different angle to the contest’s outcome, however, in the form of “Stout” defense by the Elkhart Lions in the form of 5’7”junior guard Samiyah Stout and 5’11” freshman center Shaniyah Stout.
abc57.com
School, city, and athletic officials react to large fight at Washington basketball game
SOUTH BEND, Ind. --- A senior night celebration for the Washington Panthers boys' basketball team during the rivalry matchup game against the Riley Wildcats took a turn at halftime, when multiple, large fights between spectators took over the bleachers and court. “There were individuals there last evening that came with...
hometownnewsnow.com
Board President Clarifies Stance on Schreiber Field
(La Porte, IN) - Schreiber Field in La Porte is not going anywhere any time soon and could very well be here for a long time. That’s according to La Porte School Board President Jim Arnold, who recently cast seeds of doubt on the future of the prestigious high school baseball field named after the late legendary coach Ken Schreiber.
Notre Dame football: Tommy Rees leaving for Alabama?
First reported by Chris Low of ESPN, Notre Dame football offensive coordinator Tommy Rees is supposedly Alabama’s top target for their open OC position. While it’s surprising, to say the least, even with relatively weak quarterback and wide receiver units, Rees did a solid job this past season.
Huntington North’s Double sinks “Gem of the Night”
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Huntington North’s Taylor Double proved to be trouble for the opposition on Friday night as the senior sank a first quarter buzzer beater to take home Peter Franklin Jewelers “Gem of the Night” honors on sectional semifinals night!
goportageindians.com
Boys Basketball Cancelled vs. South Bend (Adams) Saturday, Feb. 4th
The Boys Basketball game scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 4th vs. South Bend (Adams) has been cancelled. This game will NOT be rescheduled.
WATCH: Notre Dame OC Arrives in Tuscaloosa for Interview
Earlier reports of Tommy Rees visiting Tuscaloosa to interview with Nick Saban were confirmed when Rees was seen entering an SUV at the Tuscaloosa National Airport following the touchdown of the Crimson Tide Foundation's 2011 Cessna jet. Here is video of Rees getting into the car from Tide 100.9's own...
WNDU
South Bend says goodbye to Father Walter J. Bly
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Saint Joseph High School Community celebrated the life of a local Legend. Father Walter J. Bly died on Jan. 27 at the age of 90, and on Saturday, he was laid to rest surrounded by friends, family, and former students. Since 16 News Now...
Times-Union Newspaper
Warsaw Schools Hosts Lutheran Kosciusko Hospital Recognition Night
Lutheran Kosciusko Hospital recognition night was Thursday in the Tiger Den during the Warsaw Community High School boys basketball home game against Mishawaka High School. During the halftime event, Warsaw Community Schools Superintendent Dr. David Hoffert gathered with WCS board members Tom Westerhof, Randy Polston and Matt Deuel, along with WCS administrators Dr. Dani Barkey, Tracy Horrell, April Fitterling and Sheila Howe, to recognize LKH for their ongoing support of WCS. They were joined by Lynn Mergen, CEO of Lutheran Kosciusko Hospital; Dr. Patrick Ilada, Dr. Nick Finley, Dr. Sean Rhodes, Dr. Brian Reichenbach and members of the LKH leadership team, according to a news release from?WCS.
Times-Union Newspaper
Donald Dean Taylor
Donald Dean Taylor, of Pierceton, passed away unexpectedly in his residence on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, at the age of 89. Born in Mahaska, Kan., on Aug. 28, 1933, Don was the son of Orval Davidson Taylor and Elsie Olive Austin Taylor. He grew up in Kansas. It is there that he met his love, Barbara Snavely Taylor. The two were united in marriage on Aug. 29, 1954, and spent their lives raising their three daughters. Don and Barbara were together for 65 years before her passing in January of 2019. Don was an honorably discharged veteran. He served in the Army National Guard from 1951 until 1954.
Times-Union Newspaper
Marianne Russell
MILFORD – Marianne Russell, 85, Etna Green, died Monday, Feb. 1, 2023. She was born in Chicago, on Feb. 9, 1937, to Leo Sr. and Margaret Calva Janek. On Nov. 3, 1956, she married Kermit Russell in North Judson. A visitation will be 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday,...
Times-Union Newspaper
Mad Anthony’s Lake City Tap House Closing A Week For Remodeling
When Mad Anthony’s Lake City Tap House, 113 E. Center St., Warsaw, reopens after remodeling, it will not only have a new interior look, but also will feature 20 beer taps, up from 12. The restaurant will be closed for renovations beginning Sunday, according to General Manager Jim Thompson,...
3 Indiana Cities Among Top 10 Cities with the Lowest Cost of Living in America
Indiana is home to three of the top ten cities in America with the lowest cost of living. Can you guess which cities they are?. It's not a secret that the cost of living is high, and going up. Inflation has caused so much to be more expensive than it has ever been in the past. It makes it hard to pay your bills, buy groceries, and fill up your gas tank when everything is getting more pricey, but your paycheck remains the same. If you are looking to settle down in an area where you will have the best chance to not be so tight on money, Indiana is home to three of the top ten cities with the lowest cost of living in America.
Times-Union Newspaper
‘Princess Whatsername’ Is Leininger’s Last WWJR Show
After 15 Wagon Wheel shows, this weekend’s Wagon Wheel Jr. production of “Princess Whatsername” is the last for 18-year-old Jordyn Leininger. “I’m going out with a bang,” she said in an interview Monday. “I’ll be going on to college soon. Hopefully, I’ll be able to continue at my college doing theater and maybe even some professional shows. I’d love to do that. But this is going to be my last Wagon Wheel Jr. show, so there is sort of that sentimentality to it. I started doing Wagon Wheel shows when I was in fifth grade, so I’ve been doing this for a while.”
WNDU
Beiger Elementary teacher receives national recognition for her work
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - What’s good in Michiana?. How about a local teacher being honored for her work!. Sarah Barthel, who teaches at Beiger Elementary in Mishawaka, has been named to the “2023 Class of Extraordinary Educators.” Barthel is one of 30 teachers chosen from 22 states whose use of specific education programs helped their students.
WANE-TV
Future of fast food block across from Parkview Field will come with $6 million purchase by the capital improvement board
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) –Remember talk of an arena downtown? Or maybe a soccer stadium?. Although there are no formal plans yet for the half block of three fast food restaurants across from Parkview Field, you can bet there’s keen interest in developing the property. Some call it...
