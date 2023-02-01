ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warsaw, IN

Times-Union Newspaper

Lady Vikings Use Quick Start To Bury Bremen Early

After exiting last year’s postseason tournament a little earlier than they would’ve liked, the Tippecanoe Valley Lady Vikings came out ready to roll in their tournament game of 2023 against host school Bremen in the semifinal of 3A Sectional 18 Friday night. Tippy Valley used a monster 24-0 run early on in the game to put the Lions into a hole they would not be able to crawl out of.
BREMEN, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Local High School Sports Recaps For 2/2

The Warsaw boys basketball team earned a dramatic win Thursday night, defeating Mishawaka 57-54 at the Tiger Den. The Tigers are now 11-7 this winter, 4-2 in the Northern Lakes Conference. Warsaw erased a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter to come back and win the game. Leading the charge...
WARSAW, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Elkhart, “Stout” Defense Eliminate Lady Tigers 55-53

DUNLAP – Friday night’s Class 4A Sectional 4A semifinal had fans making the usual Tigers versus Lions remarks. There was a different angle to the contest’s outcome, however, in the form of “Stout” defense by the Elkhart Lions in the form of 5’7”junior guard Samiyah Stout and 5’11” freshman center Shaniyah Stout.
WARSAW, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Board President Clarifies Stance on Schreiber Field

(La Porte, IN) - Schreiber Field in La Porte is not going anywhere any time soon and could very well be here for a long time. That’s according to La Porte School Board President Jim Arnold, who recently cast seeds of doubt on the future of the prestigious high school baseball field named after the late legendary coach Ken Schreiber.
LA PORTE, IN
FanSided

Notre Dame football: Tommy Rees leaving for Alabama?

First reported by Chris Low of ESPN, Notre Dame football offensive coordinator Tommy Rees is supposedly Alabama’s top target for their open OC position. While it’s surprising, to say the least, even with relatively weak quarterback and wide receiver units, Rees did a solid job this past season.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

South Bend says goodbye to Father Walter J. Bly

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Saint Joseph High School Community celebrated the life of a local Legend. Father Walter J. Bly died on Jan. 27 at the age of 90, and on Saturday, he was laid to rest surrounded by friends, family, and former students. Since 16 News Now...
SOUTH BEND, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Warsaw Schools Hosts Lutheran Kosciusko Hospital Recognition Night

Lutheran Kosciusko Hospital recognition night was Thursday in the Tiger Den during the Warsaw Community High School boys basketball home game against Mishawaka High School. During the halftime event, Warsaw Community Schools Superintendent Dr. David Hoffert gathered with WCS board members Tom Westerhof, Randy Polston and Matt Deuel, along with WCS administrators Dr. Dani Barkey, Tracy Horrell, April Fitterling and Sheila Howe, to recognize LKH for their ongoing support of WCS. They were joined by Lynn Mergen, CEO of Lutheran Kosciusko Hospital; Dr. Patrick Ilada, Dr. Nick Finley, Dr. Sean Rhodes, Dr. Brian Reichenbach and members of the LKH leadership team, according to a news release from?WCS.
WARSAW, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Donald Dean Taylor

Donald Dean Taylor, of Pierceton, passed away unexpectedly in his residence on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, at the age of 89. Born in Mahaska, Kan., on Aug. 28, 1933, Don was the son of Orval Davidson Taylor and Elsie Olive Austin Taylor. He grew up in Kansas. It is there that he met his love, Barbara Snavely Taylor. The two were united in marriage on Aug. 29, 1954, and spent their lives raising their three daughters. Don and Barbara were together for 65 years before her passing in January of 2019. Don was an honorably discharged veteran. He served in the Army National Guard from 1951 until 1954.
PIERCETON, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Marianne Russell

MILFORD – Marianne Russell, 85, Etna Green, died Monday, Feb. 1, 2023. She was born in Chicago, on Feb. 9, 1937, to Leo Sr. and Margaret Calva Janek. On Nov. 3, 1956, she married Kermit Russell in North Judson. A visitation will be 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday,...
ETNA GREEN, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Mad Anthony’s Lake City Tap House Closing A Week For Remodeling

When Mad Anthony’s Lake City Tap House, 113 E. Center St., Warsaw, reopens after remodeling, it will not only have a new interior look, but also will feature 20 beer taps, up from 12. The restaurant will be closed for renovations beginning Sunday, according to General Manager Jim Thompson,...
WARSAW, IN
KISS 106

3 Indiana Cities Among Top 10 Cities with the Lowest Cost of Living in America

Indiana is home to three of the top ten cities in America with the lowest cost of living. Can you guess which cities they are?. It's not a secret that the cost of living is high, and going up. Inflation has caused so much to be more expensive than it has ever been in the past. It makes it hard to pay your bills, buy groceries, and fill up your gas tank when everything is getting more pricey, but your paycheck remains the same. If you are looking to settle down in an area where you will have the best chance to not be so tight on money, Indiana is home to three of the top ten cities with the lowest cost of living in America.
INDIANA STATE
Times-Union Newspaper

‘Princess Whatsername’ Is Leininger’s Last WWJR Show

After 15 Wagon Wheel shows, this weekend’s Wagon Wheel Jr. production of “Princess Whatsername” is the last for 18-year-old Jordyn Leininger. “I’m going out with a bang,” she said in an interview Monday. “I’ll be going on to college soon. Hopefully, I’ll be able to continue at my college doing theater and maybe even some professional shows. I’d love to do that. But this is going to be my last Wagon Wheel Jr. show, so there is sort of that sentimentality to it. I started doing Wagon Wheel shows when I was in fifth grade, so I’ve been doing this for a while.”
WARSAW, IN
WNDU

Beiger Elementary teacher receives national recognition for her work

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - What’s good in Michiana?. How about a local teacher being honored for her work!. Sarah Barthel, who teaches at Beiger Elementary in Mishawaka, has been named to the “2023 Class of Extraordinary Educators.” Barthel is one of 30 teachers chosen from 22 states whose use of specific education programs helped their students.
MISHAWAKA, IN

