Savannah, GA

Albany Herald

Instant runoffs bill introduced in Georgia House

ATLANTA — An effort that could lead eventually to the elimination of runoff elections in Georgia has surfaced in the General Assembly. State Rep. Joseph Gullett, R-Dallas, introduced a bill into the Georgia House this week that would allow Georgia cities to experiment with instant runoff voting in nonpartisan municipal elections.
GEORGIA STATE
WSAV-TV

Alderman Kurtis Purtee announces bid for re-election

Purtee announced on Saturday that he would be running for re-election. Alderman Kurtis Purtee announces bid for re-election.
SAVANNAH, GA
Georgia Recorder

Rural Georgia lawmaker wants Legislature to settle stink raised by casting sludge upon the soil

Tankers hauling mystery sludge have been a common – and unwelcome – sight in rural Wilkes County for more than a decade, regularly filling the country air with a putrid aroma. But those haulers have been skipping past Wilkes County lately. That probably has something to do with a fish kill last summer that attracted […] The post Rural Georgia lawmaker wants Legislature to settle stink raised by casting sludge upon the soil appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
WILKES COUNTY, GA
wuga.org

Georgia lawmakers endorse bill to revamp Georgia’s elections

After a rushed runoff election in December, Georgia lawmakers and advocates are calling for a bill to change the way Georgia conducts elections. On Wednesday, lawmakers introduced a bill to the Georgia General Assembly that would shorten the interval between an election and its runoff from four weeks to roughly four hours. The bill, HB 200, allows municipalities to opt into a ranked choice ballot, allowing voters to rank candidates in order of preference.
GEORGIA STATE
WSAV-TV

Buddy Check 3: Jill Chatterson

Jill Chatterson, a pediatric traveling nurse, is celebrating victory after a life loss and a life extended.
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
Rough Draft Atlanta

What you need to know about registering and renewing your vehicle in Georgia

Whether you’re a new Georgian or a born and bred Peach State local, having a solid grasp on the state’s vehicle registration process can save you time and less headaches. And not renewing your registration on time can lead to costly fees over time. Here is a quick primer on what you need to know […] The post <strong>What you need to know about registering and renewing your vehicle in Georgia</strong> appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
GEORGIA STATE
The Center Square

Georgia Republican lawmakers file public safety bills

(The Center Square) — Georgia Republicans are moving forward with a series of bills they say will help protect residents and hold prosecutors in the state accountable. "We’re seeing a pattern around the state of people who are committing violent crimes," Lt. Governor Burt Jones, a Republican, told The Center Square. "They’re being processed through basically signature bonds, and a signature bond is nothing more than ... a promissory note, and we believe that it’s happening on a lot larger scale than a lot of...
GEORGIA STATE
WJCL

New Georgia bill wants to hold irresponsible gun owners to account

Democrats in the Georgia General Assembly have drafted a new bill that aims to keep your guns out of criminals' hands. “My frustration is the fact that there is absolutely no bipartisan discussion and that gun violence is at an all-time high,” Rep. Mary Margaret Oliver told WJCL 22 News.
GEORGIA STATE
southgatv.com

National Signing Day 2023 wraps up in south Georgia

SOUTH GEORGIA – The 2023 National Signing Day wrapped up in south Georgia on Wednesday with athletes signing all over the country. Check out the video above for all the locations that South Georgia TV covered for the 2023 National Signing Day!
GEORGIA STATE
allongeorgia.com

Reps Gaines and Gullett Introduce Legislation to Hold Prosecutors Accountable

State Representatives Houston Gaines (R-Athens) and Joseph Gullett (R-Dallas) today introduced legislation to ensure that district attorneys and solicitors general in Georgia are held responsible for misconduct in office. Reps. Gaines and Gullett introduced two separate measures focused on this issue. “If a prosecutor is not doing his or her...
GEORGIA STATE
WSAV-TV

Honoring Black History: A family of champions

Dr. Jamal Toure presents today's Black History moment.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV-TV

Prosecutors ask for Leilani Simon's dental records, diary

New subpoenas have been filed in the case charging a Chatham County mother with killing her toddler. Prosecutors ask for Leilani Simon's dental records, ….
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA

