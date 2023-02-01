Read full article on original website
Maryland tipped workers call for wage increases amid restaurant week
During Baltimore City’s Winter Restaurant Week, from Fells Point to Hampden, eateries across Baltimore City showcase their menus. The promotion offers patrons discounted prices across more than 80 restaurants over a 10 day span. While some use Restaurant Week to explore delicacies, both customers and workers alike are concerned...
County Loses Thousands of Acres of Trees, Forest Canopies
Montgomery County lost more than 4,000 acres of trees and forest canopies to development, the second highest amount out of all the counties in Maryland, according to the Chesapeake Bay Foundation. According to a Hughes Center Report on Maryland forests, “Montgomery and Prince George’s [County], accounted for more than 44%...
There's a new hobby in Baltimore, fishing hunks of metal out of the Chesapeake Bay with magnets
Evan Woodard magnet fishes off a pier in the Fells Point neighborhood of Baltimore on January 26. It was a windy night in January with temperatures in the mid-30s in the Fells Point neighborhood of Baltimore City, but despite the cold, about a dozen people were bundled up and standing on a pier with ropes and magnets in hand.
Maryland lawmakers propose choking off invasive running bamboo
Running bamboo grows so fast and is so invasive that it’s rooting up headstones in cemeteries, crossing neighborhood property lines and becoming a “major issue” in Maryland parks. Bamboo overgrowth was so bad for one Maryland resident that the constituent contacted Del. Linda Foley, D-Montgomery, for help...
Baltimore, MD County Residents Testify Legislation that Would Ban Plastic Bags in Retail and Grocery Stores
A bill that would ban the use and sale of plastic bags in Baltimore County received overwhelming support from local residents Tuesday night before the county council. Three council members introduced the Bring Your Own Bag Act earlier this month, which would also impose a 10 cent minimum fee on paper and reusable bags at checkouts in retail and grocery stores.
Liberty Road redevelopment making progress, but not fast enough for residents
With the cold we’re having imagine having to go out and get groceries, yet there are no grocery stores nearby. It’s a real problem for people who live in the Liberty Road corridor.
Governor Wes Moore Celebrates Revitalization and Reopening of Baltimore’s Historic Lexington Market
$45 Million Redevelopment Features Opening of a New 60,000 Square Foot Market Building, Public Plaza, and Return of More Than 40 Businesses. ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Wes Moore and Lieutenant Governor Aruna Miller joined state and Baltimore City officials, development partners, and business owners on January 31, 2023 to celebrate the newly revitalized and reopened Lexington Market. The ribbon cutting and ceremonial bell ringing marked the opening of a new, 60,000-square-foot market building, public plaza, and the return of more than 40 businesses that will feature a mix of relocated institutions including Faidley’s Seafood and Connie’s Chicken & Waffles and new Baltimore favorites including Tio G’s Empanadas and Taharka Brothers Ice Cream.
10 Baltimore Companies That Pay Over $35 an Hour
Baltimore, MD. - The Baltimore metro has a population of more than 2.8 million residents and serves as a center for industry and jobs in the Mid-Atlantic region. The city, once a hub for heavy manufacturing and whiskey production, is now home to companies like Johns Hopkins Hospital, Under Armour, McCormick & Company, T. Rowe Price, and American Sugar Refining, among others.
Wildlife refuge in Maryland pushing back against development pressure
Look down from 30,000 feet up in the sky, and a patch of green stands out amid the web of concrete and asphalt covering the landscape between Baltimore and Washington, DC. At the core of that verdant oasis is the Patuxent Research Refuge, 13,000 acres of forest, meadow and wetlands that a former U.S. senator once described as the “lungs” of the region. Established in 1936, it’s the only national wildlife refuge dedicated to research.
Comparing Baltimore crime to other cities
(WBFF) — Baltimore city has been called one of the most dangerous cities in America for nearly a decade but is that really a fair assessment? Violent Crime has risen across many major cities recently so watchdog group "Open the Books.com" compares the stats. CEO Adam Andrzejewski breaks down...
32-hour work week could happen for some Maryland companies
Delegate Vaughn Stewart of Montgomery County is sponsoring a bill to reward employers who allow a 32-hour work week.
Our 8 Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Crab Spots in Maryland
MARYLAND - There are several excellent all-you-can-eat crab spots in Maryland. This article outlines some of my favorite crab shacks and restaurants, including Jimmy Joy's Log Cabin Inn in Hancock, Avery's Maryland Grille in Frederick, and Captain John's Crab House in Newburg. The Crab Bag in Ocean City is a cozy, casual option for enjoying Maryland's famous sea treat. Maryland Loves All-You-Can-Eat-Crab Seafood Restaurants!
Community group announces town hall series to hold Baltimore elected officials accountable
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — From out-of-control crime to high property taxes and water bills, to failing schools, the list of issues in Baltimore city goes on and on. “The biggest issue we face as residents as voters is a feeling of overall apathy. We suffer from that apathy because were not listened to by our members at city hall," said Terence Thrweatt, a volunteer with People for Elected Accountability and Civic Engagement (PEACE).
Snowmageddon brought more than 4 feet of snow to Maryland in 2010
Back-to-back blizzards left Maryland buried beneath more than 4 feet of snow in 2010. In a typical February, the Baltimore area gets about 8 inches of snow for the entire month. In February 2010, Maryland received more snow than many residents had ever seen or might ever see again in...
Statement from Howard County Executive Calvin Ball in Response to Governor Wes Moore’s First “State of the State” Address
ANNAPOLIS, MD – Howard County Executive Calvin Ball released the following statement regarding Governor Wes Moore’s first “State of the State” Address:. Today, my friend and Brother Governor Wes Moore delivered his first State of the State Address. It is befitting that he delivers his address today, as the first Black Maryland Governor and on the first day of Black History Month. During his speech, Governor Moore emphasized the importance of service in every field and every endeavor. Whether you serve as an educator, contractual worker, a business, or a non-profit, we will continue to serve together. That is how we will ensure access to the best services and quality of life for all. Over these next four years, I’m excited to move forward together to ensure every person has the best opportunity to live, work, play, grow, and grow older.
Large brawl reported in Carney
CARNEY, MD—Authorities responded to a large brawl in Parkville/Carney on Saturday evening. At around 6:15 p.m., witnesses reported seeing a heavy police presence at the North Plaza Shopping Center in the area of the Chuck E. Cheese. Multiple units and a police helicopter were reported by eyewitnesses. The Baltimore...
Struggling to get by while battling bureaucracy, Baltimore benefits theft victim gets good news
Maryland officials restored some of Damon Minor’s benefits after he filed an appeal and a story appeared about his case. But many others aren’t so lucky. Damon Minor, a disabled former ironworker whose December food and disability benefits were stolen by hackers, was getting desperate. He had reported...
Vandals target historic church in Port Deposit
For the second time in recent months, vandals have targeted a vacant historic church in Port Deposit smashing stained glass windows worth tens of thousands of dollars.
'Absolutely devastating': New details in murder of MTA mobility bus driver in Baltimore
BALTIMORE -- Loved ones are heartbroken over the murder of an MTA mobility bus driver who was shot to death during his shift just before 10:30 p.m. in North Baltimore on Saturday.A family member of 42-year-old Marcus Alsup, Jr., told WJZ that police advised them not to speak to the media about the case.Those close to Alsup said he was ambushed on the street after he stopped to use the bathroom at his home in the 4800 block of Kimberleigh Road. Neighbors said there is video that may shed light on what happened. Many in the close-knit community off Cold Spring Lane...
Bojangles to open five new restaurants in Baltimore
BALTIMORE -- Bojangles, the southern fast food staple known for serving up fried chicken and biscuits, will be opening new locations in the Baltimore area, a Maryland franchisee announced Wednesday. Frederick-based Matharu Foods has committed to opening five Bojangles locations throughout the next five years in the region. The chain was started in Charlotte, North Carolina in 1977. There are five existing Maryland locations in Hillcrest Heights, New Carrollton, Upper Marlboro, Landover and Oxon Hill. It's unclear where the new locations will be. The news comes after another southern fried chicken joint, Raising Cane's, made its Maryland debut in Towson to much excitement.
