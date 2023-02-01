Read full article on original website
Revitalized Lexington Market brings back memories, restores hope
BALTIMORE – Lexington Market is an iconic structure that, to some people, represents the heart and soul of Black Baltimore.Habibah Sayyed has fond memories of Lexington Market stretching back for decades."I'm a little past 70 and I grew up in Baltimore born and reared," Sayyed said.As the longest continually operated public market in the country, Lexington Market remains a community anchor and source of pride for black Baltimoreans from generations past."My mom, my grandmother, my great grandparents my aunts and cousins—everybody came to Lexington market to get the best of the best of everything," Sayyed said.Historian Johns Hopkins with Baltimore...
Nottingham MD
BCPS Employee and Retiree Customer Service Center holds grand opening
TOWSON, MD—The new Baltimore County Public Schools’ Employee and Retiree Customer Service Center began providing services on Wednesday. The Employee and Retiree Customer Service Center is located on BCPS’ Greenwood Campus and provides employees and retirees with assistance and solutions to questions regarding benefits, retirement, leaves, certification, and payroll.
Redeveloped Lexington Market set for grand opening Tuesday
BALTIMORE -- Tuesday is a big day at the country's longest-running public market. After a highly anticipated $40 million redevelopment, Lexington Market will have its grand opening Tuesday morning. Gov. Wes Moore is set to appear and speak at the official ribbon-cutting at 11:30 a.m.The market has served Baltimore for more than 230 years, tracing its origins to 1782. You can still see the vendor numbers etched into the curbs on West Lexington Street. It has gone through a number of transformations since, but the community will now see the biggest revitalization yet.The transformation includes a new 61,000-square-foot market building. Its A-frame roof is a nod to what the market looked like in the early 1900s. The institution sent off its East Market building with a celebration last year.
tourcounsel.com
The Centre at Forestville | Shopping mall in Maryland
The Centre at Forestville is an enclosed shopping mall located in Forestville, Maryland. It is anchored by JCPenney and Target. The mall opened 1979 as Forest Village Park Mall, anchored by JCPenney and Kmart and developed by Melvin Simon & Associates. The Kmart store closed in 2002. In 2003, Petrie...
Baltimore Times
Governor Wes Moore Celebrates Revitalization and Reopening of Baltimore’s Historic Lexington Market
$45 Million Redevelopment Features Opening of a New 60,000 Square Foot Market Building, Public Plaza, and Return of More Than 40 Businesses. ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Wes Moore and Lieutenant Governor Aruna Miller joined state and Baltimore City officials, development partners, and business owners on January 31, 2023 to celebrate the newly revitalized and reopened Lexington Market. The ribbon cutting and ceremonial bell ringing marked the opening of a new, 60,000-square-foot market building, public plaza, and the return of more than 40 businesses that will feature a mix of relocated institutions including Faidley’s Seafood and Connie’s Chicken & Waffles and new Baltimore favorites including Tio G’s Empanadas and Taharka Brothers Ice Cream.
wnav.com
Major milestone reached in the Hillman Garage rebuild celebrated
Annapolis officials and builders celebrated the topping out of the new Hillman Garage. That means all the concrete for the structure has been poured and is in place for the new garage that sits behind City Hall on Gorman Street. The rebuild of the garage is a long time in...
multifamilybiz.com
Greystar Delivers 500-Unit The Lucie Apartment Community with Harbor Views in Baltimore’s Dynamic Brewers Hill Neighborhood
BALTIMORE, MD - Greystar, a global leader in the investment, development, and management of high-quality rental housing properties, is now leasing at The Lucie, a pet-friendly 500-unit apartment community in Brewers Hill that features a sky lounge with views of downtown and the harbor and high-end finishes including quartz countertops and tile backsplashes.
Wbaltv.com
Community center honors man who pioneered way for African Americans in Howard County
ELLICOTT CITY, Md. — It's only fitting that a new community center in Howard County is named after a man who spent a lifetime serving the community. The 46,000-square-foot Roger Carter Community Center on Milltowne Drive in Ellicott City bears the name of an African American leader who was no stranger to being the first.
wypr.org
There's a new hobby in Baltimore, fishing hunks of metal out of the Chesapeake Bay with magnets
Evan Woodard magnet fishes off a pier in the Fells Point neighborhood of Baltimore on January 26. It was a windy night in January with temperatures in the mid-30s in the Fells Point neighborhood of Baltimore City, but despite the cold, about a dozen people were bundled up and standing on a pier with ropes and magnets in hand.
wypr.org
Maryland tipped workers call for wage increases amid restaurant week
During Baltimore City’s Winter Restaurant Week, from Fells Point to Hampden, eateries across Baltimore City showcase their menus. The promotion offers patrons discounted prices across more than 80 restaurants over a 10 day span. While some use Restaurant Week to explore delicacies, both customers and workers alike are concerned...
10 Baltimore Companies That Pay Over $35 an Hour
Baltimore, MD. - The Baltimore metro has a population of more than 2.8 million residents and serves as a center for industry and jobs in the Mid-Atlantic region. The city, once a hub for heavy manufacturing and whiskey production, is now home to companies like Johns Hopkins Hospital, Under Armour, McCormick & Company, T. Rowe Price, and American Sugar Refining, among others.
Wbaltv.com
Popular Canton tavern to get new name, ownership
The new owners of Canton's Cardinal Tavern want to keep the tradition of a cozy, family-friendly neighborhood tavern, but with new menu items and a name change. Cardinal Tavern at 901 S. Clinton St. will be celebrating its last day on Sunday before new owners Natalia Bauer and Andreas Visilias close for a few days and reopen as Ellie's Tavern on Feb. 10.
Pennsylvania Avenue: Where Black art and entertainment was celebrated in Baltimore
BALTIMORE -- In the early-to-mid 20th century, Pennsylvania Avenue was the Broadway of old West Baltimore. People came from around the country to celebrate Black art and entertainment."Whether it was Louis Armstrong, whether it was the Temptations, the Miracles, whether it was Patti LaBelle, all of those folks played the Royal Theatre," Baltimore resident James Hamlin said.Hamlin grew up in Baltimore and owns the Avenue Bakery on Pennsylvania Avenue. He said if you wanted to make it in showbiz back then, the Royal Theatre was the place you had to be at your best."If you did not do well at the Royal...
Vandals target historic church in Port Deposit
For the second time in recent months, vandals have targeted a vacant historic church in Port Deposit smashing stained glass windows worth tens of thousands of dollars.
5 of Our Favorite Brunch Spots in Maryland
MARYLAND - Where Are the Best Brunch Spots in Maryland? Whether traveling to Maryland or just exploring the state, several great brunch spots are worth checking out. But where should you go?
Bojangles To Open Five New Locations In Greater Baltimore Area
Here’s some great news for all the foodies: Bojangles will be opening five new locations in the Baltimore area! According to reports, Frederick-based Matharu Foods has committed to opening five Bojangles locations over the next five years in the region. Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking […] The post Bojangles To Open Five New Locations In Greater Baltimore Area appeared first on 92 Q.
whatsupmag.com
City of Annapolis Recognizes Black History Month
City of Annapolis Recognizes Black History Month with 2023 Proclamation and City Events. ANNAPOLIS, MD- On Wednesday, February 1, 2023, Mayor Gavin Buckley issued a proclamation recognizing February 2023 as Black History Month in the City of Annapolis. Historian and author Dr. Carter G. Woodson created “Negro History Week” in 1926 (during the Jim Crow era) to encourage the study of Black life and history. Black History Month was officially recognized by Presidential Proclamation in 1976 as part of the nation's bicentennial celebrations. It aims to honor the contributions African Americans have made and to recognize their sacrifices.
Our 8 Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Crab Spots in Maryland
MARYLAND - There are several excellent all-you-can-eat crab spots in Maryland. This article outlines some of my favorite crab shacks and restaurants, including Jimmy Joy's Log Cabin Inn in Hancock, Avery's Maryland Grille in Frederick, and Captain John's Crab House in Newburg. The Crab Bag in Ocean City is a cozy, casual option for enjoying Maryland's famous sea treat. Maryland Loves All-You-Can-Eat-Crab Seafood Restaurants!
foxbaltimore.com
Community group announces town hall series to hold Baltimore elected officials accountable
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — From out-of-control crime to high property taxes and water bills, to failing schools, the list of issues in Baltimore city goes on and on. “The biggest issue we face as residents as voters is a feeling of overall apathy. We suffer from that apathy because were not listened to by our members at city hall," said Terence Thrweatt, a volunteer with People for Elected Accountability and Civic Engagement (PEACE).
wypr.org
Celebrating Black History Month through dance
Full Circle Dance Company performs February 16 at 7:00pm as part of CELEBRATION: Uplifting and Honoring the Culture and History of Black Dance. Photo: Full Circle Dance Co. Dance transports audiences and invokes emotions. We hear how performers in Baltimore will honor the legacy of African Americans’ influence on dance, and also carry it forward: The Gordon Center’s ‘Take a Leap Series’ and Baltimore Jazz Collective’s ‘Baby Laurence Project.'
Comments / 7