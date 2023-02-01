BALTIMORE -- Tuesday is a big day at the country's longest-running public market. After a highly anticipated $40 million redevelopment, Lexington Market will have its grand opening Tuesday morning. Gov. Wes Moore is set to appear and speak at the official ribbon-cutting at 11:30 a.m.The market has served Baltimore for more than 230 years, tracing its origins to 1782. You can still see the vendor numbers etched into the curbs on West Lexington Street. It has gone through a number of transformations since, but the community will now see the biggest revitalization yet.The transformation includes a new 61,000-square-foot market building. Its A-frame roof is a nod to what the market looked like in the early 1900s. The institution sent off its East Market building with a celebration last year.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 4 DAYS AGO