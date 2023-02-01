ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blacksburg, VA

No. 19 Florida Atlantic rebounds to defeat Charlotte

Vladislav Goldin scored 15 points and No. 19 Florida Atlantic relied on balanced scoring and clutch second-half 3-point shooting to pull away from host Charlotte in a 67-52 victory Saturday afternoon. Just two days after their school-record 20-game winning streak ended with a loss at Alabama-Birmingham, the Owls (22-2, 12-1...
CHARLOTTE, NC

