Read full article on original website
Related
Knicks, Jazz discussing blockbuster trade involving multiple players, draft picks
The Knicks and Jazz have engaged in some exploratory conversations about a possible trade that would send wing Malik Beasley and forward Jarred Vanderbilt to New York, reports Michael Scotto of HoopsHype. According to Scotto, the proposed deal would see Evan Fournier, Obi Toppin and draft capital going to Utah.
Kyrie Irving reportedly irked by contract negotiations with Nets prior to trade request
After Kyrie Irving‘s agent reached out to the Nets about an extension last week, Brooklyn offered him a deal that included an "unlikely incentive" based on the team winning a championship, sources tell Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report. Haynes was told that Irving’s camp refused to negotiate after the offer, and now the All-Star guard reportedly won’t re-sign with the Nets even if he was offered a fully guaranteed maximum-salary extension, which would be worth $198.5M over four years.
Kyrie Irving requests trade from Nets yet again
Nets star Kyrie Irving has requested a trade, league sources tell Shams Charania of The Athletic (Twitter link). According to Charania, the Nets have been told that Irving wants to be dealt prior to next Thursday’s trade deadline and intends to leave in free agency this summer if he remains in Brooklyn for the rest of the season.
Lakers, Jazz have had exploratory talks about Russell Westbrook
The Lakers and Jazz have had some exploratory discussions about a trade involving veteran point guard Russell Westbrook, league sources tell Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report. Although Westbrook has adjusted nicely to a sixth man role this season and hasn’t been cited in trade rumors nearly as often as he was during the offseason, he has “remained available” for trade, according to Haynes.
Three players suspended for fight during Magic-Timberwolves game
The NBA has announced suspensions for three players involved in an altercation during Friday night’s game between the Magic and Timberwolves. Orlando center Mohamed Bamba was suspended for four games and Minnesota guard Austin Rivers received three games for their roles in the fight. Magic guard Jalen Suggs received...
Mavericks' Luka Doncic out with heel injury; Christian Wood nearing return
Just days after returning from an ankle sprain that sidelined him for a game, Mavericks star Luka Doncic has been ruled out for Saturday’s contest in Golden State after suffering a right heel contusion, writes Tim MacMahon of ESPN. The injury occurred in the third quarter of Dallas’ Thursday...
Wild fights leads to five ejections in Magic-Timberwolves game
Orlando’s Mohamed Bamba and Jalen Suggs, as well as Minnesota’s Austin Rivers, Taurean Prince and Jaden McDaniels, were ejected from Friday’s Magic-Timberwolves game after a scuffle broke out, reports Khobi Price of the Orlando Sentinel. It appears as though Bamba may have initiated the incident by saying...
Mavericks optimistic that Luka Doncic will return from injury next week
Luka Doncic is out tonight against the Warriors and Monday against the Jazz, but the Mavericks are optimistic that his right heel contusion won’t sideline him much longer, writes Callie Caplan of The Dallas Morning News. Coach Jason Kidd told reporters that Doncic underwent an MRI on Friday, and the team hasn’t ruled out the possibility that he might play later in its five-game road trip, which runs through next Saturday.
Clippers part of Kyrie Irving trade talks
The Clippers are among the teams that are active in trade negotiations for Nets guard Kyrie Irving, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. When Irving’s trade request was made public Friday, Wojnarowski listed the Lakers, Mavericks and Suns as the teams with the greatest interest in acquiring him. Sources tell Woj that the Clippers, who are in need of point guard help, should be added to that list.
Donovan Mitchell rips Dillon Brooks for 'cheap shot'
An altercation between Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell and Grizzlies wing Dillon Brooks resulted in both players being ejected from Thursday night’s game in Cleveland and prompted Mitchell to take aim at Brooks in a postgame press conference. Following a drive to the basket, Brooks ended up on the floor...
Paolo Banchero, Keegan Murray named Rookies of the Month
Magic forward Paolo Banchero and Kings forward Keegan Murray have been named the NBA’s rookies of the month, the league announced (via Twitter). It’s the second straight Rookie of the Month honor for both players. Banchero, the Eastern Conference winner, averaged 20.1 points, 5.9 rebounds, 3.2 assists and...
Jarred Vanderbilt reportedly drawing interest from Eastern Conference contender
Reserve Jazz power forward Jarred Vanderbilt has emerged as a potential trade candidate for the Sixers, sources inform Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports. The Sixers are hoping to shore up their frontcourt depth behind starters Tobias Harris and Joel Embiid. The prime backup at present is the undersized Montrezl Harrell. Fischer writes that Utah’s current asking price for Vanderbilt is a first-round draft selection.
Nuggets’ Mike Malone, Sixers’ Doc Rivers named Coaches of the Month
Nuggets head coach Michael Malone and Sixers head coach Doc Rivers have been honored as the NBA’s coaches of the month for January in their respective conferences, the league has announced (Twitter link). The NBA’s PR department tweets that Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault and Timberwolves coach Chris Finch...
Lakers, Mavs, Suns among possible Kyrie Irving suitors
In addition to the Lakers and Mavs, the Suns have emerged as a potential suitor for Irving, sources tell Shams Charania of The Athletic (Twitter link). Dan Woike of The Los Angeles Times tweets that there has also been some buzz in league circles about the Heat being a team to watch.
Surprise team interested in Derek Carr trade?
Derek Carr will likely be traded or released by the Las Vegas Raiders in the coming days, and a new team has reportedly entered the mix for the veteran quarterback. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler wrote on Friday that NFL scouts and executives at the Senior Bowl in Alabama were “buzzing” about the New Orleans Saints as a potential landing spot for Carr. Fowler also noted that some interested teams are hoping Carr will be willing to rework his contract.
Nets' Kyrie Irving sitting out first game since trade request
In the wake of Friday’s trade request, Kyrie Irving won’t be active for the Nets‘ game Saturday against the Wizards, tweets Nick Friedell of ESPN. Brooklyn has added Irving to its injury report, citing right calf soreness. In a pre-game session with reporters, coach Jacque Vaughn said...
Clippers may seek buyout with John Wall if he’s not traded
The Clippers are attempting to trade point guard John Wall and may consider a buyout if they can’t find a deal, multiple sources tell Andrew Greif of The Los Angeles Times. Wall, 32, signed with L.A. in July after reaching a buyout with Houston. His two-year contract includes a $6.479M salary for this season and a $6.8M team option for 2023-24.
Report: Decision reached on Oklahoma, Texas joining SEC early
Oklahoma and Texas are anxious to leave the Big 12 and join the SEC, but the two schools are going to have to stick to their original timeline for doing so. ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported on Friday that Texas and Oklahoma will join the SEC ahead of the 2025 season. The two schools held negotiations with the SEC, Big 12, ESPN and Fox about making the switch sooner, but no agreement was reached.
Bulls' Andre Drummond hits stat benchmarks not seen since 1979
Bulls center Andre Drummond is averaging a career-low 12.8 minutes per game, but he’s making the most of his limited playing time. As K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago writes, when he racked up 15 points and 11 rebounds on Thursday against Charlotte, Drummond became the first player since Daryl Dawkins in 1979 to reach those statistical benchmarks while playing no more than 15 minutes.
Hoops Rumors
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Hoops Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NBA rumors. The site focuses on trades and free agent signings.https://www.hoopsrumors.com/
Comments / 0