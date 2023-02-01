Read full article on original website
Denver Broncos Lose CoachOnlyHomersDenver, CO
Parker police ticket snow-shoveling scofflawsNatasha LovatoParker, CO
Pregnant, postpartum prisoners could be released under proposed lawDavid HeitzColorado State
Celebrate Valentine’s Day with animal love at Denver zooDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Escape to 5 warm-weather destinations a non-stop flight from DenverBrittany AnasDenver, CO
The Ringer
What We Learned From a Week at the Senior Bowl
The 74th annual Senior Bowl is all but wrapped up in Mobile, Alabama, where the only thing left to do is play the actual game on Saturday. But, somewhat paradoxically, the game isn’t actually what’s important about the Senior Bowl. It’s watching the players at practice; talking with scouts, coaches, and agents; and keeping your ear to the ground for fresh rumors. With that in mind, here are my notes from the week’s conversations in Mobile.
The Ringer
Tom Brady Retires (Again), and Standouts from Senior Bowl Week
Welcome back to another episode of The Ringer NFL Draft Show! This week, the guys open by discussing Tom Brady’s retirement announcement, and the Denver Broncos’ decision to hire Sean Payton (1:30). Next, they share their reactions to standouts from Senior Bowl Week after attending in person (22:23). Finally, they close with a couple of listener emails (59:57).
The Ringer
All-Star Reserve Deep-Dive, Tom Brady’s Retirement, and the A-List QB Carousel With Mike Sando
Russillo shares his thoughts on NBA All-Star “Snub Week,” taking a deeper look at the selections, and discusses Grizzlies-Cavaliers, Warriors-Nuggets, and Clippers-Bucks (0:35) before addressing Tom Brady’s retirement, why he is the ultimate revenge story, some incredible career stats, and more (15:11). Then Ryen is joined by The Athletic’s Mike Sando to discuss some big-name QBs who could be on the move, including Aaron Rodgers, Lamar Jackson, and Derek Carr, as well as the QB situation in San Francisco and Sean Payton’s impact on Russell Wilson and the Broncos (26:14). Finally Ryen answers some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (1:03:49).
The Ringer
Early Line Movement, Prop Market, and More
JJ and Raheem return with an early preview of the Super Bowl. They discuss Patrick Mahomes as an underdog, line and point movement, and the prop market heading into the game.
The Ringer
Tough Love
The Full Go returns as Jason opens the show by discussing the 22-year-old coach who was fired after posing as a high school basketball player (03:19). The Bulls finally beat a team they should beat, as Jason breaks down what the win means, gives props to the young players who performed well, and wonders what the team is thinking going into the trade deadline (13:49). Also, what does Tom Brady’s retirement and DeMeco Ryans becoming the Texans’ head coach mean for the Bears (28:58)?
The Ringer
Talking Birds With ‘SportsCenter’ Anchor Kevin Negandhi
Phoenixville native, Temple University alum, and SportsCenter anchor Kevin Negandhi joined Sheil, Ben, and Cliff to talk about the Eagles heading to the Super Bowl, Jalen Hurts’s arc the past two years, and Negandhi’s Philly ties. Plus, another Temple alum, Haason Reddick, has been a force for the Eagles all season. Kevin speaks about his journey from having no scholarships out of Camden, New Jersey, to becoming a Defensive Player of the Year candidate.
The Ringer
LeBron Is Running to the Scoring Crown at Full Speed
There is only one reliable way to make LeBron James feel his age on a basketball court: casually inform him, in the course of play, that he once competed against your dad. Houston Rockets rookie Jabari Smith Jr. provided the most striking example of this approach—not only because of the trivia that his father, Jabari Sr., was on the opposing team for LeBron’s NBA debut in 2003, but also because Smith revealed that information to James as the 38-year-old was en route to a 48-point night, buzzing through Houston on his way toward the league’s all-time scoring record.
The Ringer
The Evolution and Future of the NBA Big Man
Logan and Raja touch on last week’s marquee matchup between Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid before discussing how big men in the NBA have evolved over the years (2:03). Later, they talk about what the future looks like for the league’s most dominant bigs (35:00). Finally, the guys close out with their Real Ones of the Week (47:00).
