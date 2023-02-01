Tuesday's Scores

Two Virginia high school basketball coaches have lost their jobs after one of them posed as a student athlete and played in a game for their team. The assistant coach at the center of the failed caper – who has been identified as Arlisha Boykins – is 22, and she impersonated a 13-year-old player, according to the local news station which first reported on the case, WAVY.

