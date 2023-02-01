Tuesday's Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Amelia Academy 54, Banner Christian 44
Annandale 44, Justice High School 36
Appomattox 58, Dan River 50
Atlantic Shores Christian 51, Greenbrier Christian 14
Bassett 59, Martinsville 44
Bishop McNamara, Md. 51, Paul VI Catholic High School 36
Brentsville 68, Skyline 37
Broad Run 53, Park View-Sterling 38
Broadwater Academy 48, Gateway Christian 15
Brunswick Academy 41, Fuqua School 21
Buckingham County 43, Amelia County 29
Buffalo Gap 65, Wilson Memorial 45
Carroll County 55, Alleghany 25
Catholic 91, Hampton Roads 28
Central - Wise 67, Abingdon 48
Chancellor 79, King George 58
Chatham 77, Gretna 29
Christ Chapel Academy 56, Fairfax Home School 34
Clarke County 50, Madison County 35
Colonial Forge 46, Mountain View 43
Cosby 62, Midlothian 43
Courtland 61, Caroline 42
Culpeper 79, James Monroe 69
Deep Creek 47, Nansemond River 24
Dinwiddie 62, Prince George 34
Eastern View 54, Spotsylvania 21
Eastside 63, J.I. Burton 47
Episcopal 57, Georgetown Day School, D.C. 47
Flint Hill 59, National Cathedral, D.C. 33
Floyd County 64, Glenvar 44
Fluvanna 66, Charlottesville 42
Forest Park 37, Gar-Field 35
Fort Chiswell 54, Galax 40
Fort Defiance 88, Riverheads 61
Grafton 47, Lafayette 28
Great Bridge 48, Oscar Smith 47
Hampton 52, Bethel 36
Hayfield 76, John R. Lewis 22
Henrico 58, Mechanicsville High School 46
Heritage (Newport News) 55, Gloucester 11
Hermitage 63, Douglas Freeman 33
Highland Springs 56, Hanover 45
Holston 48, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 24
Indian River 55, Hickory 24
James River 69, Powhatan 41
James River-Buchanan 65, Radford 24
James Robinson 50, South County 27
Jamestown 74, Smithfield 33
John Marshall 60, Deep Run 41
Kettle Run 56, John Handley 38
King’s Fork High School 79, Grassfield 61
Lakeland 51, Western Branch 46
Langley 53, Washington-Liberty 39
Lloyd Bird 54, Huguenot 10
Loudoun Valley 37, Loudoun County 29
Louisa 52, Western Albemarle 32
Maggie L. Walker GS 33, J.R. Tucker 26
Manchester def. George Wythe-Richmond, forfeit
Manor High School 78, Maury 19
Marion 70, Tazewell 53
Massaponax 67, Brooke Point 18
Mathews 56, Carver Academy 29
Matoaca 99, Colonial Heights 23
Millbrook 62, Liberty-Bealeton 30
Miller School 80, Eastern Mennonite 29
Mills Godwin 56, TJHS 11
Monacan 59, Clover Hill 20
Monticello 58, Orange County 51
Mount Vernon 52, Edison 48
Mt Zion, Md. 77, TPLS Christian 69
Nandua 47, Arcadia 29
Norcom 71, Granby 17
Norfolk Christian School 48, Norfolk Academy 31
North Cross 50, Westover Christian 22
North Stafford 51, Stafford 28
Norview 87, Booker T. Washington 7
Nottoway 37, Prince Edward County 35
Page County 41, Luray 39
Parry McCluer 41, Eastern Montgomery 36
Patrick County 38, Tunstall 2
Patrick Henry-Ashland 37, Armstrong 24
Patrick Henry-Roanoke 71, Christiansburg 37
Patriot 62, Osbourn 26
Peninsula Catholic 70, Walsingham Academy 57
Poquoson 48, New Kent 45
Portsmouth Christian 37, StoneBridge School 25
Potomac 42, Colgan 37
Pulaski County 71, Blacksburg 34
Rappahannock County 34, East Rockingham 29
Regents 32, Ridgeview Christian 22
Richlands 49, Virginia High 28
Richmond Christian 42, Grove Avenue Baptist 8
Ridgeview 57, Lee High 11
Riverside 49, Potomac Falls 31
Rural Retreat 56, Lebanon 38
Rye Cove 60, Castlewood 34
Smith Mountain Lake Christian 51, Temple Christian 34
Spotswood 60, Rockbridge County 20
St. Catherine’s 36, Trinity Episcopal 15
St. Gertrude 70, Collegiate-Richmond 36
St. Stephens-St. Agnes 42, Holton Arms, Md. 27
Steward School 64, Christchurch 23
Strasburg 46, Mountain View 43
Thomas Dale 91, Petersburg 7
Trinity Christian School 44, Fredericksburg Christian 16
Turner Ashby 66, Harrisonburg 18
Tuscarora 61, Heritage (Leesburg) 35
Twin Springs 57, Thomas Walker 41
Twin Valley 64, Hurley 23
Union 55, John Battle 47
Varina 49, Atlee 43
W.T. Woodson 48, West Springfield 36
Warhill 37, Tabb 29
Warwick 57, Kecoughtan 35
Waynesboro 38, Stuarts Draft 26
West Potomac 61, Fairfax 27
William Byrd 51, Franklin County 50
William Campbell 49, Altavista 25
William Fleming 56, Lord Botetourt 52
William Monroe 37, Manassas Park 23
Woodbridge 55, C.D. Hylton 22
Woodside 50, Briar Woods 49
Woodside 73, Menchville 31
York 54, Bruton 30
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Meadowbrook vs. Hopewell, ccd.
