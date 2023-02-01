ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Tuesday's Scores

 2 days ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Amelia Academy 54, Banner Christian 44

Annandale 44, Justice High School 36

Appomattox 58, Dan River 50

Atlantic Shores Christian 51, Greenbrier Christian 14

Bassett 59, Martinsville 44

Bishop McNamara, Md. 51, Paul VI Catholic High School 36

Brentsville 68, Skyline 37

Broad Run 53, Park View-Sterling 38

Broadwater Academy 48, Gateway Christian 15

Brunswick Academy 41, Fuqua School 21

Buckingham County 43, Amelia County 29

Buffalo Gap 65, Wilson Memorial 45

Carroll County 55, Alleghany 25

Catholic 91, Hampton Roads 28

Central - Wise 67, Abingdon 48

Chancellor 79, King George 58

Chatham 77, Gretna 29

Christ Chapel Academy 56, Fairfax Home School 34

Clarke County 50, Madison County 35

Colonial Forge 46, Mountain View 43

Cosby 62, Midlothian 43

Courtland 61, Caroline 42

Culpeper 79, James Monroe 69

Deep Creek 47, Nansemond River 24

Dinwiddie 62, Prince George 34

Eastern View 54, Spotsylvania 21

Eastside 63, J.I. Burton 47

Episcopal 57, Georgetown Day School, D.C. 47

Flint Hill 59, National Cathedral, D.C. 33

Floyd County 64, Glenvar 44

Fluvanna 66, Charlottesville 42

Forest Park 37, Gar-Field 35

Fort Chiswell 54, Galax 40

Fort Defiance 88, Riverheads 61

Grafton 47, Lafayette 28

Great Bridge 48, Oscar Smith 47

Hampton 52, Bethel 36

Hayfield 76, John R. Lewis 22

Henrico 58, Mechanicsville High School 46

Heritage (Newport News) 55, Gloucester 11

Hermitage 63, Douglas Freeman 33

Highland Springs 56, Hanover 45

Holston 48, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 24

Indian River 55, Hickory 24

James River 69, Powhatan 41

James River-Buchanan 65, Radford 24

James Robinson 50, South County 27

Jamestown 74, Smithfield 33

John Marshall 60, Deep Run 41

Kettle Run 56, John Handley 38

King’s Fork High School 79, Grassfield 61

Lakeland 51, Western Branch 46

Langley 53, Washington-Liberty 39

Lloyd Bird 54, Huguenot 10

Loudoun Valley 37, Loudoun County 29

Louisa 52, Western Albemarle 32

Maggie L. Walker GS 33, J.R. Tucker 26

Manchester def. George Wythe-Richmond, forfeit

Manor High School 78, Maury 19

Marion 70, Tazewell 53

Massaponax 67, Brooke Point 18

Mathews 56, Carver Academy 29

Matoaca 99, Colonial Heights 23

Millbrook 62, Liberty-Bealeton 30

Miller School 80, Eastern Mennonite 29

Mills Godwin 56, TJHS 11

Monacan 59, Clover Hill 20

Monticello 58, Orange County 51

Mount Vernon 52, Edison 48

Mt Zion, Md. 77, TPLS Christian 69

Nandua 47, Arcadia 29

Norcom 71, Granby 17

Norfolk Christian School 48, Norfolk Academy 31

North Cross 50, Westover Christian 22

North Stafford 51, Stafford 28

Norview 87, Booker T. Washington 7

Nottoway 37, Prince Edward County 35

Page County 41, Luray 39

Parry McCluer 41, Eastern Montgomery 36

Patrick County 38, Tunstall 2

Patrick Henry-Ashland 37, Armstrong 24

Patrick Henry-Roanoke 71, Christiansburg 37

Patriot 62, Osbourn 26

Peninsula Catholic 70, Walsingham Academy 57

Poquoson 48, New Kent 45

Portsmouth Christian 37, StoneBridge School 25

Potomac 42, Colgan 37

Pulaski County 71, Blacksburg 34

Rappahannock County 34, East Rockingham 29

Regents 32, Ridgeview Christian 22

Richlands 49, Virginia High 28

Richmond Christian 42, Grove Avenue Baptist 8

Ridgeview 57, Lee High 11

Riverside 49, Potomac Falls 31

Rural Retreat 56, Lebanon 38

Rye Cove 60, Castlewood 34

Smith Mountain Lake Christian 51, Temple Christian 34

Spotswood 60, Rockbridge County 20

St. Catherine’s 36, Trinity Episcopal 15

St. Gertrude 70, Collegiate-Richmond 36

St. Stephens-St. Agnes 42, Holton Arms, Md. 27

Steward School 64, Christchurch 23

Strasburg 46, Mountain View 43

Thomas Dale 91, Petersburg 7

Trinity Christian School 44, Fredericksburg Christian 16

Turner Ashby 66, Harrisonburg 18

Tuscarora 61, Heritage (Leesburg) 35

Twin Springs 57, Thomas Walker 41

Twin Valley 64, Hurley 23

Union 55, John Battle 47

Varina 49, Atlee 43

W.T. Woodson 48, West Springfield 36

Warhill 37, Tabb 29

Warwick 57, Kecoughtan 35

Waynesboro 38, Stuarts Draft 26

West Potomac 61, Fairfax 27

William Byrd 51, Franklin County 50

William Campbell 49, Altavista 25

William Fleming 56, Lord Botetourt 52

William Monroe 37, Manassas Park 23

Woodbridge 55, C.D. Hylton 22

Woodside 50, Briar Woods 49

Woodside 73, Menchville 31

York 54, Bruton 30

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Meadowbrook vs. Hopewell, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

WDBJ7.com

Adam Ward Hoop Classic returns this weekend

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Basketball is bringing student athletes together this weekend to have fun on the court, raise money for scholarships and remember a WDBJ7 colleague. The Adam Ward Hoop Classic kicks off Friday Feb. 3 with matchups between Glenvar and Salem High Schools at 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb....
SALEM, VA
The Guardian

Virginia coach, 22, posed as 13-year-old and played in high school hoops game

Two Virginia high school basketball coaches have lost their jobs after one of them posed as a student athlete and played in a game for their team. The assistant coach at the center of the failed caper – who has been identified as Arlisha Boykins – is 22, and she impersonated a 13-year-old player, according to the local news station which first reported on the case, WAVY.
SUFFOLK, VA
NBC 29 News

Jeff Woody introduced as new Charlottesville HS head football coach

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Thursday afternoon Jeff Woody was introduced as Charlottesville High School’s new head football coach. Woody spent two seasons as the head coach at Monticello HS, but more recently has been the head coach at E.C. Glass HS in Lynchburg for the last eight seasons. He took over a program there that had nine straight losing seasons and this past season led the Hilltoppers to the state semifinals.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

