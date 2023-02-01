ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, OH

Ball State defeats Bowling Green 69-60

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — Jarron Coleman’s 19 points helped Ball State defeat Bowling Green 69-60 on Tuesday night.

Coleman also contributed six rebounds for the Cardinals (15-7, 6-3 Mid-American Conference). Jaylin Sellers scored 11 points while shooting 3 of 4 from the field and 4 for 8 from the line. Basheer Jihad recorded nine points and was 3-of-8 shooting (1 for 3 from distance).

Leon Ayers III finished with 14 points for the Falcons (10-12, 4-5). Bowling Green also got 13 points, six rebounds and two steals from Chandler Turner. In addition, Rashaun Agee finished with 11 points, eight rebounds and two steals.

Ball State plays Friday against Eastern Michigan at home, and Bowling Green hosts Northern Illinois on Saturday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Dennis scores 18, Toledo downs Central Michigan 84-59

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Rayj Dennis’ 18 points helped Toledo defeat Central Michigan 84-59 on Saturday night. Dennis had five rebounds and eight assists for the Rockets (17-6, 8-2 Mid-American Conference). Setric Millner Jr. shot 4 for 9 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 9 of 10 from the free throw line to add 18 points. JT Shumate shot 5 for 9, including 0 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points, while adding six rebounds and three steals. The Rockets picked up their seventh straight victory. Brian Taylor finished with 20 points and seven rebounds for the Chippewas (8-15, 3-7). Reggie Bass added 10 points and six assists for Central Michigan. In addition, Max Majerle had nine points. ___
TOLEDO, OH
The Associated Press

1 dead, officer wounded in shooting at Memphis library

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A shooting at a Tennessee library left one person dead and a police officer critically wounded, authorities said. Officers were called to the Poplar-White Station Public Library around 12:30 p.m. Thursday, where they encountered a man who had been the subject of a trespassing call in the same neighborhood about thirty minutes earlier, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation spokeswoman Keli McAlister said.
MEMPHIS, TN
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
633K+
Post
672M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy