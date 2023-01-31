Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
You Can Borrow Musical Instruments, Electronics and More from Pennsylvania Libraries of ThingsBethany LathamPennsylvania State
Outback Steakhouse Cleared For New LocationJoel EisenbergWhitehall, PA
Nazareth Native Invites Public to a Reading of Her Magical New PlayDenise SheltonNazareth, PA
Eviction Notices Sent to Long-Term Stores and Restaurants of Major U.S. Shopping MallJoel EisenbergBethlehem, PA
Related
Groundhog Day 2023: Forget Phil. Here’s what real meteorologists say for the rest of winter in the Lehigh Valley.
The groundhog may call for an early spring or six more weeks of winter. But what would either outcome look like in a season where winter never really got going?. Basically, more of the same. Punxsutawney Phil and Staten Island Chuck can say what they will, but real meteorologists who...
lehighvalleynews.com
5 Things to Know today: The longest short month of the year is here
Happy February! Also known as the longest shortest month of the year. the mere 28 days ahead seem to stretch on forever, am I right? Thank goodness for Valentine's Day, a nice 💖💖 way to break things up. 2. Our local legislators and PPL weigh in on the...
This Bucks County Inn and Restaurant is Offering a One-of-a-Kind Valentine’s Day Getaway for All Couples
A new inn and restaurant in Bucks County is proving to be a wonderful place to spend your Valentine’s Day this year. The Ghost Light Inn, a 12-room boutique hotel overlooking the Delaware River, located in the heart of beautiful New Hope, offers couples a small town intimate respite with its Romantic Indulgence Package.
This Bucks County Restaurant Has Been Listed as One of the Top PA Establishments to Check Out This Year
One of Bucks County’s most popular eateries has been listed as a must-stop for those looking for a new dining spot this year. Kalena Thomhave wrote about the establishment for The Keystone. Charcoal BYOB, located at 11 South Delaware Avenue in Yardley, was listed as one of 12 restaurants...
lehighvalleynews.com
5 Things to Know today: Murals, World Heritage Sites and Nurse Honor Guards
Today is the day weather enthusiasts have been waiting for: Groundhog Day. Will Punxsutawney Phil treat us to an early spring, or are we due for six more weeks of winter?. 1. Exciting news! The U.S. government has officially submitted a nomination for Bethlehem's historic Moravian Church settlement to be designated a World Heritage Site.
California Meal Delivery Service Moves to Northeastern Pennsylvania
The Fresh N' Lean prepared meal delivery service was started by a college student who was concerned about her father's health. Now the successful company is moving its base of operations from California to Moosic, PA.
Popular pop-up Curiosity Doughnuts set to open bakery in Doylestown
The mood was light as customers made room for one another in the packed line that had formed inside Native Café one February morning last year. Twice a week, the coffee shop’s cozy space in downtown Doylestown hosts a pop-up for Curiosity Doughnuts, never failing to draw crowds of loyal followers. ...
Breakfast-Brunch-Lunch Concept, Turning Point, to Make Lehigh Valley Debut
It’s going to be a big year for the relatively local company, as it gears up to open two more New Jersey locations in Paramus and Ocean City, while also making its Florida debut with two outposts around Palm Beach.
WFMZ-TV Online
'Very difficult decision': Iconic hot dog shop closing Lehigh Street location
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A longstanding spot for hot dogs, cheesesteaks and "S.O.B." sandwiches is nearing its end in Allentown. Willy Joe's, an iconic hot dog shop established in 1945, is planning to close its location at 2407 Lehigh St. at the end of April. The restaurant will continue to operate...
lehighvalleynews.com
Historic Allentown church officially changes hands
ALLENTOWN, Pa. — An Allentown church that has been in operation for more than 250 years officially has changed hands, and negotiations are ongoing to retain a museum on the property. Zion’s Reformed United Church of Christ has deeded its historic property at 620 W. Hamilton St. to Resurrected...
lehighvalleynews.com
Bethlehem's Moravian Church settlement one step closer to World Heritage Site status
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Years in the making, the U.S. government has officially submitted a nomination for the city's historic Moravian Church settlement to be designated a World Heritage Site. The application by the U.S. Department of the Interior is a first in that it is a multi-national one. It encompasses...
Second December Sighting of Something in the Sky Puzzles Harleysville Resident
Montgomery County either had more than its share of UFO reports last month or residents perhaps celebrated the early holiday season too rigorously. Roger Marsh, at NewsBreak, reported the filing of another local sighting of odd lights from above, this time in Harleysville. A Dec. 12 report to Washington State’s...
3 Pennsylvania restaurants ranked among top 100 in country for 2023
There is good news for the folks feeling hungry right about now because Yelp has released its 10th-annual list of the top 100 restaurants in the country and Pennsylvania has a trio of representatives. Yelp said it created the list by reaching out to Yelpers for their favorite dining spots....
Lehigh Valley weather: Isolated snow showers possible ahead of sub-zero wind chills
Lehigh Valley commuters who awoke to a dusting of snow on their windshields a few days this week could be in for more of the same Friday. A strong Arctic front is forecast to push into the region during the pre-dawn hours Thursday night into Friday, bringing gusty winds and plummeting temperatures, the National Weather Service says.
Closing date approaching at Palmer Park Mall for this children’s clothing chain
The Children’s Place is getting ready to close for good at Palmer Park Mall. A store manager who answered the phone Thursday morning at the Palmer Township shopping destination said the final day is slated for March 26. However, she expected the closure to occur even earlier once inventory dwindles down to nothing. Currently, the entire store has priced slashed 60% off, she said.
lehighvalleynews.com
Welcome to LehighValleyNews.com: An open letter to our community
Great local journalism. It’s a thread throughout Lehigh Valley history -- going all the way back to the day news broke of the colonies’ secession from British rule. And it’s a thread we’re beginning to tug at a little more, starting today. Welcome to LehighValleyNews.com, the...
Lehigh Valley weather: January breaks temperature record
January 2023 was one for the record books — not for wintry weather, but for warmth. The average temperature of 38.3 degrees broke a Lehigh Valley record set in 1990 by more than a full degree, the National Weather Service confirmed on Wednesday. January’s normal mean average temperature is 30.1 degrees.
Doylestown Clothing Store is a One-Stop Shop for Eagles Fans Looking to Rep Their Favorite Team
A clothing store in Bucks County is selling every type of clothing for the most die-hard Eagles fan looking for something for every occasion. Monkey’s Uncle, located at 123 South Main Street in Doylestown, is known for their wide array of sportswear for all fans. For those who will be cheering on the Philadelphia Eagles, the store carries all types of clothes for all seasons bearing the team’s name and logos.
Comments / 0