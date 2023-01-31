ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allentown, PA

lehighvalleynews.com

5 Things to Know today: The longest short month of the year is here

Happy February! Also known as the longest shortest month of the year. the mere 28 days ahead seem to stretch on forever, am I right? Thank goodness for Valentine's Day, a nice 💖💖 way to break things up. 2. Our local legislators and PPL weigh in on the...
EASTON, PA
lehighvalleynews.com

5 Things to Know today: Murals, World Heritage Sites and Nurse Honor Guards

Today is the day weather enthusiasts have been waiting for: Groundhog Day. Will Punxsutawney Phil treat us to an early spring, or are we due for six more weeks of winter?. 1. Exciting news! The U.S. government has officially submitted a nomination for Bethlehem's historic Moravian Church settlement to be designated a World Heritage Site.
BETHLEHEM, PA
lehighvalleynews.com

Historic Allentown church officially changes hands

ALLENTOWN, Pa. — An Allentown church that has been in operation for more than 250 years officially has changed hands, and negotiations are ongoing to retain a museum on the property. Zion’s Reformed United Church of Christ has deeded its historic property at 620 W. Hamilton St. to Resurrected...
ALLENTOWN, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Closing date approaching at Palmer Park Mall for this children’s clothing chain

The Children’s Place is getting ready to close for good at Palmer Park Mall. A store manager who answered the phone Thursday morning at the Palmer Township shopping destination said the final day is slated for March 26. However, she expected the closure to occur even earlier once inventory dwindles down to nothing. Currently, the entire store has priced slashed 60% off, she said.
PALMER TOWNSHIP, PA
lehighvalleynews.com

Welcome to LehighValleyNews.com: An open letter to our community

Great local journalism. It’s a thread throughout Lehigh Valley history -- going all the way back to the day news broke of the colonies’ secession from British rule. And it’s a thread we’re beginning to tug at a little more, starting today. Welcome to LehighValleyNews.com, the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
BUCKSCO.Today

Doylestown Clothing Store is a One-Stop Shop for Eagles Fans Looking to Rep Their Favorite Team

A clothing store in Bucks County is selling every type of clothing for the most die-hard Eagles fan looking for something for every occasion. Monkey’s Uncle, located at 123 South Main Street in Doylestown, is known for their wide array of sportswear for all fans. For those who will be cheering on the Philadelphia Eagles, the store carries all types of clothes for all seasons bearing the team’s name and logos.
DOYLESTOWN, PA

