ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Tuesday's Scores

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Chapmanville 60, Wyoming East 47

Charleston Catholic 61, Scott 56

East Hardy 94, Harman 50

Frankfort 55, Moorefield 49

George Washington 65, Ashland Blazer, Ky. 62

Greenbrier East 66, Woodrow Wilson 53

Greenbrier West 95, Richwood 51

James Monroe 111, Meadow Bridge 38

Madonna 53, Cameron 50

Notre Dame 53, Oakland Southern, Md. 46

Oak Hill 61, Riverside 38

PikeView 74, Midland Trail 71

Pipestem Christian 86, Beth Haven Christian 39

Poca 53, Ravenswood 39

Shady Spring 96, Bluefield 65

South Charleston 44, Capital 41

Spring Mills 57, Washington 35

Spring Valley 69, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant, Ohio 45

St. Albans 62, Ripley 60

St. Clairsville, Ohio 79, John Marshall 62

Toronto, Ohio 60, Oak Glen 31

Valley Wetzel 75, Hundred 51

Weir 53, Wintersville Indian Creek, Ohio 34

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Buckhannon-Upshur vs. Bridgeport, ppd.

Cabell Midland vs. S. Point, Ohio, ccd.

Lincoln vs. Preston, ppd.

Nitro vs. Wayne, ppd. to Feb 1st.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Comments / 0

Related
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

High School Basketball Roundup

RIPLEY — Isaiah Casto had a triple-double here Thursday night to help lead Class AAA third-ranked Ripley to a 78-52 blowout of Calvary Baptist. The 15-1 Vikings, who had a 14-game win streak snapped on Tuesday, watched Casto go for 14 points, 11 rebounds as well as game-highs of 10 assists and three steals.
OHIO STATE
The West Virginia Daily News

Fairgrounds home to state wrestling tourney this weekend

This weekend, the State Fairgrounds are home to the West Virginia Wrestling Dual Team State Championship. This event, endorsed by the WVSSAC and sponsored by West Virginia Wrestling Coaches Association, is the premier dual team championship in the state, says Greenbrier East wrestling coach Brian Miluk. The top eight teams from around the state will […] The post Fairgrounds home to state wrestling tourney this weekend appeared first on West Virginia Daily News.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Lootpress

Prep Basketball Roundup: Independence, PikeView, James Monroe, Summers County and Greenbrier West win; Wyoming East falls to Chapmanville

Cyrus Goodson scored 37 points and Corey Shumate had a double-double to lead Independence past Greater Beckley Christian 76-59 Tuesday. Shumate scored 10 points, had 13 rebounds and four blocks, while Goodson also grabbed seven rebounds. Colton Hughes added 10 points for the Patriots. John Rose matched Goodson’s output for...
INDEPENDENCE, WV
connect-bridgeport.com

Photos: BHS Girls Beat B-U on Senior Night

The Bridgeport High School girls basketball team snapped a three-game losing streak with a 57-42 win against Buckhannon-Upshur on Wednesday. Four seniors, Gabby Reep, Bailey Tomes, Reagan Moore and Eowyn Knapp, were honored before the game as part of Senior Night festivities. Reep was also honored for surpassing the 1,500-point mark for her career.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
The Associated Press

Spectator dies after melee at middle school basketball game

ALBURGH, Vt. (AP) — A brawl broke out among spectators at a middle school basketball game in northern Vermont, and a 60-year-old man who participated in the fight died, police said. State troopers were called to the Alburgh Community Education Center just before 7 p.m. Tuesday after a report of a large fight involving spectators during a seventh- and eighth-grade boys basketball game between Alburgh and St. Albans. The fight ended before troopers arrived, and many of the participants had left. Russell Giroux, of Alburgh, sought medical attention, police said. He was taken by ambulance to the Northwestern Medical Center in St. Albans, where he was pronounced dead. Jay Nichols, the executive director of The Vermont Principals’ Association, said in a statement that the group, which oversees school sports in the state, had no information about the event beyond what the authorities provided.
ALBURGH, VT
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
633K+
Post
672M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy