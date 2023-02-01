Tuesday's Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Chapmanville 60, Wyoming East 47
Charleston Catholic 61, Scott 56
East Hardy 94, Harman 50
Frankfort 55, Moorefield 49
George Washington 65, Ashland Blazer, Ky. 62
Greenbrier East 66, Woodrow Wilson 53
Greenbrier West 95, Richwood 51
James Monroe 111, Meadow Bridge 38
Madonna 53, Cameron 50
Notre Dame 53, Oakland Southern, Md. 46
Oak Hill 61, Riverside 38
PikeView 74, Midland Trail 71
Pipestem Christian 86, Beth Haven Christian 39
Poca 53, Ravenswood 39
Shady Spring 96, Bluefield 65
South Charleston 44, Capital 41
Spring Mills 57, Washington 35
Spring Valley 69, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant, Ohio 45
St. Albans 62, Ripley 60
St. Clairsville, Ohio 79, John Marshall 62
Toronto, Ohio 60, Oak Glen 31
Valley Wetzel 75, Hundred 51
Weir 53, Wintersville Indian Creek, Ohio 34
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Buckhannon-Upshur vs. Bridgeport, ppd.
Cabell Midland vs. S. Point, Ohio, ccd.
Lincoln vs. Preston, ppd.
Nitro vs. Wayne, ppd. to Feb 1st.
