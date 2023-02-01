ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saline, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thesalinepost.com

BASKETBALL: Skyline Ends Saline Streak at 8 Wins

Skyline went on a 19-point run and defeated Saline, 67-48, in boys' varsity basketball Friday at Saline High School. The loss snapped Saline's winning streak at 8 games - the longest since the 2016-17 season. Jonathan Sanderson scored 27 points to lead the Hornets. Saline was down 17-15 after one...
SALINE, MI
thesalinepost.com

LPGA Bestows Another Accolade on Saline Golf Coach Debbie Williams-Hoak

Debbie Williams-Hoak was honored last week as the LPGA Coach of the Year. The award was presented at the LPGA Rolex Awards ceremony. Williams-Hoak is a Saline resident who's one of the longest-serving varsity coaches in Saline High School Athletics. She's coach of the Saline boys' and girls' varsity golf teams.
SALINE, MI
thesalinepost.com

Weekend forecast for Saline Friday, Feb 3 - Sunday, Feb 5

The subfreezing temperatures continue into the weekend but begin to lift as the weekend goes on. Mostly cloudy throughout the day. High: 17° Low: 9° with a 3% chance of snow with 10 mph winds from the NW. Saturday February 4. Partly cloudy throughout the day. High: 32°...
SALINE, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy