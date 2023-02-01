ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Ringer

‘The Challenge: Ride or Dies’ Episode 17 With Olivia

This week Johnny is joined by the rookie who can do it all, Olivia Kaiser, to recap the first episode of this season’s 100-hour final, the moment when a golf ball shattered her skull and orbital bone, as well as her relationship with Nelson and its post-filming fizzle. Host:...
The Ringer

Lions and Leopards and Machine Guns, Oh My: The ‘1923’ Survivability Index

To exist in Taylor Sheridan’s multi-century Montana epic is to live in a world of endless mortal threats. Between Yellowstone and prequel 1883, we’ve seen the Dutton family face perils including, but not limited to: a poisoned arrow, a direct hit by a tornado, a mail bomb, numerous rattlesnakes, still more numerous assassins, cancer, a fatal riding accident, a mid-labor car crash, air-dropped cattle poison, a kidnapping, renegade bikers, death by snowdrift, emergency abdominal surgery by a veterinarian, and cattle thieves of every conceivable description.
MONTANA STATE
The Ringer

DC Is Going Big, but Can It Catch Marvel?

Matt is joined by The Hollywood Reporter’s Borys Kit to discuss DC’s latest press event revealing what the future of the DC Universe will look like. They discuss James Gunn’s bold new vision, how this changes the trajectory for DC and Warner Bros. Discovery, James Gunn’s trashing of the previous DC regime, the biggest winners and losers of the announcement, and whether or not DC can catch Marvel.
The Ringer

HBO CEO Casey Bloys on How the Network Has Adapted in the Streaming Era

Chris and Andy are joined by the chairman and CEO of HBO and HBO Max content, Casey Bloys, to talk about how programming for the network has changed since they shifted more squarely into streaming (5:15), the changes the network has been through since merging with Warner Bros. (33:05), and how the success of shows like House of the Dragon has informed what HBO wants to do going forward (54:16).
The Ringer

Dave Bautista Has Become the Rare Wrestler Turned Character Actor

When it comes to professional wrestlers making the transition to Hollywood, they tend to follow a familiar script: They get some reps in with lowbrow, low-budget action movies, and if they prove to be capable actors, the blockbusters may come calling. (The alternative of sticking with the straight-to-video pipeline isn’t too bad, either: Adam Copeland, a.k.a. WWE’s Edge, recently starred in Money Plane, a wonderful work of pure trash.) Not every wrestling alum will be Dwayne “the Rock” Johnson, who repeatedly tops the list of Hollywood’s highest-paid actors, but he’s laid the groundwork for what a successful pivot between the two entertainment industries looks like.

