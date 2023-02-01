When it comes to professional wrestlers making the transition to Hollywood, they tend to follow a familiar script: They get some reps in with lowbrow, low-budget action movies, and if they prove to be capable actors, the blockbusters may come calling. (The alternative of sticking with the straight-to-video pipeline isn’t too bad, either: Adam Copeland, a.k.a. WWE’s Edge, recently starred in Money Plane, a wonderful work of pure trash.) Not every wrestling alum will be Dwayne “the Rock” Johnson, who repeatedly tops the list of Hollywood’s highest-paid actors, but he’s laid the groundwork for what a successful pivot between the two entertainment industries looks like.

2 DAYS AGO