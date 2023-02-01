Read full article on original website
Texans free agents: Which 49ers could follow DeMeco Ryans to Houston?
The Texans' new HC has several former players set to hit the market.
49ers Fred Warner's wife says why she 'probably will never' go back to Eagles' stadium after NFC Championship
San Francisco 49ers' Fred Warner's wife felt the wrath of Philadelphia fans during the NFC Championship Game at Lincoln Financial Field.
NFL World Reacts To What Drew Brees Said About Russell Wilson
Sean Payton helped elevate Drew Brees to superstardom when the duo joined the New Orleans Saints in 2006. The Broncos head coach is now tasked with reviving Russell Wilson's career in Denver. Per ESPN's Ed Werder, Brees believes Wilson will bounce back from a nightmarish 2022 in Payton's offense. ...
CBS Sports
NFL Pro Bowl 2023: How to watch, date, time, location, streaming, AFC, NFC rosters and explainer of event
The 2023 Pro Bowl will be different than in year's past. This year it features a new flag football format in the exhibition game between the AFC and NFC players. The inaugural Pro Bowl Games will span over multiple days with additional events, including the skills competition. The action began...
Patrick Mahomes on Black QBs starting Super Bowl: 'It's special'
Patrick Mahomes didn't mince words on Thursday when asked about the importance of having two Black quarterbacks start a Super Bowl for the first time in the history of the game. That's precisely what will happen on Feb. 12 when Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs tangle with Jalen Hurts...
Commanders Coach Ron Rivera, QB Alex Smith Among Celebrities at Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Follow along with Commander Country as we keep you up to date with all firings, hirings, and breaking news in the NFL
Saints Unlikely to Be Bears' NFL Draft Trade Partner Despite QB Need
Despite QB need, Saints unlikely to be trade partner for Bears originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. For 15 years, the New Orleans Saints didn't have to worry about the quarterback position with Drew Brees behind center. But two years after the future Hall of Famers retirement, New Orleans is...
Commanders Keep or Cut Carson Wentz, Taylor Heinicke?
Carson Wentz and Taylor Heinicke face uncertain futures this offseason. Will they stay with the Washington Commanders?
Super Bowl 57 props: Winning margin history & Eagles vs. Chiefs pick
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to SILive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Super Bowl 57 is one of the most notable days on the sports calendar annually, and the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles...
Some around NFL doubt Sean Payton can fix Denver Broncos QB Russell Wilson
While there is hope among the Denver Broncos organization that incoming head coach Sean Payton can fix the issues in
#23. Baltimore Ravens
- Blown lead: 21 points - Final score: Pittsburgh Steelers 42, Baltimore Ravens 34 - Date: Oct. 5, 1997 The Ravens and their QB, Vinny Testaverde, seemed to have the upper hand against the rival Steelers when they seized an early 21-0 lead. But a 97-yard kickoff return by the Steelers' Will Blackwell to open the second half ignited a Steelers comeback that featured four straight Pittsburgh TDs, including three scoring passes and a rushing TD by QB Kordell Stewart.
Super Bowl 57 first half points total over/under betting lines & picks
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to SILive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Super Bowl 57 between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs may be the final game of the NFL season, but it’s never...
Gregg Rosenthal ranks Drew Brees 12th among 66 all-time Super Bowl QBs
The NFL is a week away from kicking off Super Bowl LVII, but how do the previous 66 quarterbacks to start in its 56 previous championship games stack up against each other? That’s an exercise NFL.com’s Gregg Rosenthal set out to answer, with the standard set from from No.1 (Tom Brady) to No. 66 (Rex Grossman). Where does New Orleans Saints Super Bowl XLIV-champion Drew Brees slot in?
Chris Simms: 'Atlanta would be perfect for Lamar Jackson'
On Thursday’s edition of “PFT Live,” Simms explained to Mike Florio why he could see Jackson fitting well on the Atlanta Falcons. Read more on Audacy Sports.
