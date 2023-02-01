ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Staten Island Advance

NFL World Reacts To What Drew Brees Said About Russell Wilson

Sean Payton helped elevate Drew Brees to superstardom when the duo joined the New Orleans Saints in 2006. The Broncos head coach is now tasked with reviving Russell Wilson's career in Denver. Per ESPN's Ed Werder, Brees believes Wilson will bounce back from a nightmarish 2022 in Payton's offense. ...
#23. Baltimore Ravens

- Blown lead: 21 points - Final score: Pittsburgh Steelers 42, Baltimore Ravens 34 - Date: Oct. 5, 1997 The Ravens and their QB, Vinny Testaverde, seemed to have the upper hand against the rival Steelers when they seized an early 21-0 lead. But a 97-yard kickoff return by the Steelers' Will Blackwell to open the second half ignited a Steelers comeback that featured four straight Pittsburgh TDs, including three scoring passes and a rushing TD by QB Kordell Stewart.
Gregg Rosenthal ranks Drew Brees 12th among 66 all-time Super Bowl QBs

The NFL is a week away from kicking off Super Bowl LVII, but how do the previous 66 quarterbacks to start in its 56 previous championship games stack up against each other? That’s an exercise NFL.com’s Gregg Rosenthal set out to answer, with the standard set from from No.1 (Tom Brady) to No. 66 (Rex Grossman). Where does New Orleans Saints Super Bowl XLIV-champion Drew Brees slot in?
